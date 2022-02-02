49 Valentine’s Day Treasures Good Enough For Your Best Pal

Emily Ruane
·16 min read

Whether or not you are boo’d up, Valentine's Day should also be a celebration of the love shared between best friends — because more often than not, lifelong friendships are the ones to endure while romantic relationships come and go. If flicks like Bridesmaids or Booksmart have taught us anything, it's that the platonic loves in your life are always worth celebrating.

So, this year, we suggest not limiting yourself and seizing V-Day — or, better yet, Galentine's Day — as an opportunity to celebrate up the BFFs you cherish: the ones who are on-call during bad dates, who never fail to make you LOL in your group text, who have seen you at your very worst and still love you unconditionally. If you’re in the market for some special gifts for your nearest and dearest besties, look no further because we’ve rounded up some options that will put a smile on your ride-or-die’s face come February 14th.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>iBetterLife Mushroom LED Night Light [2-Pack]</h2><br>Are mushrooms still having a moment? Let's hope so — because these color-changing LED night lights are too cute not to share with your faves.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3HrYxfq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>iBetterLife</strong> Mushroom LED Night Light [2-Pack], $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3HrYxfq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

<h2>Los Angeles Apparel Zodiac Scarf</h2><br>Surely, your friend will relate! Here's a super long scarf that represents all 12 zodiac signs, ensuring that your gift recipient — no matter who they are — will feel seen.<br><br><em>Shop <a href="https://losangelesapparel.net/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Los Angeles Apparel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Los Angeles Apparel</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Los Angeles Apparel</strong> Zodiac Scarf, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Flosangelesapparel.net%2Fcollections%2Fwomen-accessories%2Fproducts%2Fjqscarf03-zodiac-jacquard-scarf%3Fvariant%3D37829371396275" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Los Angeles Apparel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Los Angeles Apparel</a>

<h2>Joomra Pillow Slippers</h2><br>True friends give the gift of cloud-like comfort.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3GmSs2o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Joomra</strong> Pillow Slippers, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3GmSs2o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

<h2>Homesick Four Twenty Candle</h2><br>A cannabis-scented candle for the long-distance pal whom you can't toke up with on the regular.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://homesick.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homesick" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homesick</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Homesick</strong> Four Twenty Candle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhomesick.com%2Fproducts%2Ffour-twenty-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homesick" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homesick</a>

<h2>Mean Girls-Inspired Burn Book Journal</h2><br>Sometimes, a friendship flourishes because of the shared enemies between two people. This journal honors those special bonds.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3IZAWDm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Regina George</strong> Mean Girls-Inspired Burn Book Journal, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3IZAWDm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

<h2>NameArtWorld Personalized Name On Rice Jewelry</h2><br>IYKYK — this one's a real throwback for Y2K-era teens. You have your choice of a necklace or keychain that features a personalized grain of rice that lives inside a vial of oil. For more flair, opt for one that allows you to <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/1049659885/original-rice-man-item-with-spring-beads" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:add beads or dye" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">add beads or dye</a> to the oil. <br><br><em>Shop <a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/NameArtWorld?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=1073645462" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NameArtWorld on Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>NameArtWorld on Etsy</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>NameArtWorld</strong> Personalized Name On Rice Jewelry, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1073645462%2Fcustomized-personalized-name-on-rice" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>The Gift of Tarot Pack of Three Envelopes</h2><br>Each three-pack comes with a set of three random tarot cards — each representing a past, present, and future state. Gift one to each of your three besties who are seeking mind-expanding experiences.<br><br><em>Shop <a href="https://amzn.to/3HpUmAG" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Amazon</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Arwen Lynch</strong> The Gift of Tarot Pack of Three Envelopes, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3HpUmAG" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

<h2>The Sill Hoya Heart Plant</h2><br>This precious little succulent in the shape of a heart is the epitome of the "tears welling up" emoji. Best of all, it's easy to take care of and is safely delivered already tucked into its cute-as-a-button planter.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.thesill.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Sill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Sill</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>The Sill</strong> Hoya Heart, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thesill.com%2Fproducts%2Fhoya-plant-potted%3Fvariant%3D39681858338921" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Sill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Sill</a>

<h2>Mario Badescu Facial Spray</h2><br>Beauty gifts can be tricky, but one gift that always lands is a facial misting spray in a calming scent. Mario Badescu's sprays are a perfect midday pick-me-up. Tell your best pal to keep this spray bottle at their WFH desk for an instant refresher.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Mario Badescu</strong> Facial Spray, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fmario-badescu-facial-spray-with-aloe-cucumber-green-tea%2F4758582" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>

<h2>Mejuri Bold Pearl Drop Earrings</h2><br>Mejuri is a goldmine for stunning (but often expensive) fine jewelry — but look around and you'll also find hidden under-$100 gems like these pearl earrings. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=30283X879131&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmejuri.com%2F%3Firclickid%3DyH-XZKyM4xyIWX6XC8ydcwL-UkGyoWVpzSiKX00%26utm_source%3Dimpact%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D10078-Skimbit%2520Ltd.%26utm_term%3Drefinery29.com%26irgwc%3D1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.refinery29.com%2Fen-us%2Fbest-friend-valentines-day-gifts%23slide-3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mejuri" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mejuri</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Mejuri</strong> Bold Pearl Drop Earrings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com?id=30283X879131&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmejuri.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2Fbold-pearl-drop-earring%3Fslpfid%3D2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mejuri" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mejuri</a>

<h2>Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper</h2><br>An under-$20 luxurious find is great, especially if you're shopping for the whole text thread. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.nordstrom.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Nordstrom</strong> Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fnordstrom-snuggle-plush-faux-fur-slipper-women%2F5760284" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>

<h2>Yui Brooklyn Heart Skewer Shaped Candle</h2><br>If your love for your bestie burns bright, then this candle of stacked hearts should do the trick.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Yui Brooklyn</strong> Yui Brooklyn Heart Skewer Shaped Candle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fyui-brooklyn-heart-skewer-shaped-candle" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>

<h2>Mejuri Daily Ear Cuff</h2><br>This sweet little ear cuff doesn't require a piercing. Simply slip it on for an everyday accessory that still adds a touch of elegance.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://mejuri.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mejuri" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mejuri</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Mejuri</strong> Daily Ear Cuff, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmejuri.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2Fdaily-ear-cuff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mejuri" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mejuri</a>

<h2>Fujifilm INSTAX Film Variety Pack<br></h2><br>If your bud is obsessed with their instant camera, they’re probably always running out of film. They will definitely appreciate a backup stash, especially one that contains a mixed bag of specialty films, including a rainbow-gradient border and a monochrome option. <br><br><em>Shop Fujifilm at <strong><a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/brands/fujifilm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Fujifilm</strong> INSTAX Mini Film Variety Pack, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Ffujifilm-instax-mini-instant-film-quad-pack" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>

<h2>Stone and Strand Cotton Candy Amazonite Bestie Bracelet</h2><br>This cute and unique take on the cord friendship bracelet also feels grown-up. Get one for each of you to wear. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="http://stoneandstrand.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stone and Strand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stone and Strand</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Stone and Strand</strong> Cotton Candy Amazonite Bestie Bracelet, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stoneandstrand.com%2Fproducts%2Fcotton-candy-amazonite-bestie-bracelet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stone and Strand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stone and Strand</a>

<h2>Laundry Day Tanjun Pipe</h2><br>For the toker pal, this discreet pipe is not only a vessel for body-mind relaxation but also doubles as beautiful table or shelf decor.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.laundryday.co/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laundry Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Laundry Day</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Laundry Day</strong> Honey Tanjun Pipe, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.laundryday.co%2Fproducts%2Fhoney-tanjun-pipe" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Laundry Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Laundry Day</a>

<h2>CustomBridalGifts Heart Sunglasses</h2><br>Perfect for group selfies on Galentine's day and beyond. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/CustomBridalGifts?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=999597838" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CustomBridalGifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CustomBridalGifts</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>CustomBridalGifts</strong> Heart Sunglasses Party Favors, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F999597838%2Fbachelorette-party-heart-sunglasses" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Belle Being Hugging Ghosts Salt and Pepper Shakers</h2><br>For the friend who is always inviting you over for dinner.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3IC5T00" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Belle Being" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Belle Being</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Belle Being</strong> Hugging Ghosts Salt and Pepper Shakers, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3AHl9WQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

<h2>Madewell Heartbreak Friendship Necklace Set</h2><br>This insanely charming BFF necklace set gives ultimate '90s throwback vibes — and we think you ought to bring it back with your #1.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.nordstromrack.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> Heartbreak Friendship Necklace Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Fmadewell-heartbreak-friendship-necklace-set%2F5139406" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>

<h2>Elorea Discovery Set</h2><br>Your K-pop-loving pal will swoon over this unique fragrance sampler set, featuring scents sourced from Korea like Jeju lime, Bosung green tea, and Goheung cypress.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="http://elorea.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elorea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Elorea</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Elorea</strong> Discovery Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Felorea.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-elements-discovery-set%3Fvariant%3D41247259230376" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elorea" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Elorea</a>

<h2>Charles & Keith Beaded Handle Heart Pouch</h2><br>How darling is this tiny handbag? It works as a crossbody or as a handheld bag (the pearled detail is actually a handle). As for what fits in such a mini clutch? Maybe a secret that only a BFF would share.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.charleskeith.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charles & Keith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Charles & Keith</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Charles and Keith</strong> Beaded Handle Heart Pouch - Pink, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.charleskeith.com%2Fus%2Fwallets%2FCK6-30701131_PINK.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charles and Keith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Charles and Keith</a>

<h2>MorfJewelryNewYork Set of 2 Hug Rings</h2><br>It's all about the hug life: Keep one ring for yourself, gift the other to someone who you love to embrace.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/MorfJewelryNewYork?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=1004050062" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MorfJewelryNewYork" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MorfJewelryNewYork</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>MorfJewelryNewYork</strong> Set of 2 Hug Rings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1004050062%2Fset-of-2-hug-ring-couple-love-hugging" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Dansko Patch Pro Black</h2><br>"Ugly-cute" shoes are something only a bestie can gift — and these new Danskos come with patches that allow your pal to personalize their clogs however they wish.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="http://dankso.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dansko" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dansko</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Dansko</strong> Patch Pro Black, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dansko.com%2Fpatch-pro-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dansko" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dansko</a>

<h2>Jelly Belly Conversation Beans</h2><br>The best jelly bean company in the world has declared that conversations hearts are over. This year, we're passing along the memo that conversation jelly beans are where it's at.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.jellybelly.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jelly Belly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jelly Belly</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Jelly Belly</strong> Jelly Belly Conversation Beans® - 7.5 oz Gift Bag, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jellybelly.com%2Fjelly-belly-conversation-beans-7-5-oz-gift-bag%2Fp%2F97793" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jelly Belly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jelly Belly</a>

<h2>Rowan Little Hearts CZ Studs</h2><br>Mini heart studs that display big love. You can also shop them in emerald, navy, black, and crystal gemstones. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://heyrowan.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rowan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rowan</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Rowan</strong> Little Hearts CZ Studs, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fheyrowan.com%2Fcollections%2Fvalentines-day%2Fproducts%2Flittle-hearts-cz-studs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rowan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rowan</a>

<h2>Kule Socks</h2><br>Treat your BFF's feet to the ultimate luxury: a ridiculously cute pair of socks they'd never spend the money on themselves.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.kule.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kule" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kule</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Kule</strong> The Women's Take Out Sock - White, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kule.com%2Fcollections%2Fbasics%2Fproducts%2Fthe-take-out-sock-white" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kule" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kule</a>

<h2>RP Minis The Screaming Goat (Figurine and Book)</h2><br>The screaming goat might be one of the earliest viral videos on the internet, dating all the way back to 2007. Perhaps as old as your friendship with your best pal? Either way, this goofy gift will definitely put a smile on their face.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="http://amazon.com" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>RP Minis</strong> The Screaming Goat (Figurine and Book Set), $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/2Y2CyGX" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

<h2>Valentine’s Day Fortune Cookies</h2><br>A very reasonable option if you’d like to dole out a gaggle of little gifts to multiple pals — 50 of these romantically-tinted fortune cookies clock in under $10.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.orientaltrading.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oriental Trading" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oriental Trading</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Oriental Trading</strong> Valentine’s Day Fortune Cookies (50 Pieces), $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.orientaltrading.com%2Fvalentine-fortune-cookies-a2-_K1019.fltr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oriental Trading" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oriental Trading</a>

<h2>The Finer Cookie Bacon Fat Gingersnaps</h2><br>These smoky snaps combine the sweetness of ginger with the umami goodness of bacon — and they’ll likely last about two minutes once they land on your bestie’s doorstep.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.thefinercookie.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Finer Cookie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Finer Cookie</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>The Finer Cookie</strong> Bacon Fat Gingersnaps (6 Cookies), $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thefinercookie.com%2Fproduct%2F2%2Fbacon-fat-gingersnaps" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Finer Cookie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Finer Cookie</a>

<h2>Uncommon Goods Cold Can Coats</h2><br>While these are technically listed as “beer coats,” we don’t think the use of these teeny-tiny toppers should be limited to brewskis. They’ll chill any canned drink in style, including your best friend’s midday LaCroix or Friday-afternoon <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/best-non-alcoholic-drinks-to-buy#slide-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Recess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Recess</a>. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong> Cold Can Coats, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcold-beer-coats" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uncommon Goods</a>

<h2>Patchology All The Feels Masks Kit</h2><br>Your bestie’s skin — like their winning personality — is multi-dimensional, and a one-trick mask won’t suffice. Patchology’s set contains three masks — one to clear up blemishes, one to promote a healthy glow, and one to hydrate — in addition to a set of rejuvenating eye gels.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.freepeople.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Patchology</strong> All The Feels Masks Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fpatchology-all-the-feels-masks-kit%2F%3Fcategory%3Dface-masks%26color%3D000" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>

<h2>Squirrel and Bunny Shop Mac and Cheese Keychain Set</h2><br>Is this person the cheese to your macaroni? Well, look no further than this perfectly paired keychain set. The only issue we foresee is deciding which you get to keep and which one to give to your best bud. We highly recommend checking out this seller’s Etsy shop — there are many other food pairings to choose from, like milk and cookies, ’smores, and two halves of an avocado.<br><br><em>Shop Squirrel and Bunny Shop on <strong><a href="https://www.etsy.com/shop/SquirrelandBunnyShop" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Squirrel and Bunny Shop</strong> Mac and Cheese Keychain Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F690337353%2Fmac-and-cheese-keychain-valentines-day" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>The Jonsteen Company Grow-a-Tree Kit</h2><br>If your best pal is lucky enough to have a shred of outdoor space, they may enjoy cultivating their very own tree — even if it’s just on a fire escape. The Grommet offers mighty options like sequoias and redwoods along with a selection of evergreen trees — but don’t worry, they all start small.<br><br>Shop <strong><em><a href="https://www.thegrommet.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Grommet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Grommet</a></em></strong><br><br><strong>The Jonsteen Company</strong> Grow-a-Tree Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegrommet.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-jonsteen-company-grow-a-tree-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Grommet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Grommet</a>

<h2>Kosasport Lipfuel</h2><br>You both hoard everything from clean-beauty brand Kosas — she insisted that you try the 10-Second Eyeshadow in baby blue, you made sure she copped the Wet Lip Oil after you’d given it a spin. The one staple that she may not have in her arsenal, however, is the brand’s luxurious LipFuel — a shopping-team-approved balm that hydrates and protects the lips.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://kosas.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kosas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kosas</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Kosasport</strong> LipFuel, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop-links.co%2F1724046758520745909" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kosas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kosas</a>

<h2>This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray</h2><br>Is your closest pal always chasing sleep? This pillow spray is blended with a relaxing blend of essential oils and will make for a sublime drift-off experience.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>This Works</strong> Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fthis-works-deep-sleep-pillow-spray" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>

<h2>Global Goods Partners Handmade Felt Daisy<br></h2><br>A daisy is just one of the flowers to choose from in Food52’s array of sweet felted flora. Whichever bloom you choose, it will be a pretty present that will deliver daily cheer as it lives in perpetuity on your best pal’s windowsill.<br><br><em>Shop </em><strong><a href="https://food52.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food52" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Food52</em></a></strong><br><br><strong>Global Goods Partners</strong> Handmade Felt Daisy, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F7175-handmade-felt-flower-eucalyptus-bouquets" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food52" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Food52</a>

<h2>Sew Goodness Co. Upcycled Sweater Mittens</h2><br>You’ve been pinging Bernie memes back and forth since inauguration day, making each other cackle with images of the Vermont politician starring in <em>Steel Magnolias</em> or <a href="https://twitter.com/The_VaughnWolff/status/1352126726432645120" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sitting at the merch table." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sitting at the merch table.</a> Your Val-pal will freak out when you present them with a pair of one-of-a-kind upcycled dad-core mittens <em>à la</em> Senator Sanders.<br><br><em>Shop upcycled mittens at <strong><a href="https://www.etsy.com/search?q=upcycled+mittens" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Sew Goodness Co.</strong> Upcycled Sweater Mittens, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F941973901%2Fsweater-mittens-lined-upcycled-gloves" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>

<h2>Noah’s Ark Pink Floral Tiffin</h2><br>True, a to-go container isn’t the sexiest gift — but when it’s as beautifully designed as one of these artisan-made tiffins, it becomes a present that’s both gorgeous and practical. Send this to your bestest bestie — she can pack it with treats for that socially distant picnic that you’re planning for the spring.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://shop.globein.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GlobeIn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GlobeIn</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Noah's Ark</strong> Pink Floral Tiffin, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.globein.com%2Fproducts%2Fround-pink-floral" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GlobeIn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GlobeIn</a>

<h2>Stojo Collapsible Cup</h2><br>Another picnic-preparation gift: Stojo’s collapsible cup, perfect for hauling everything from water to coffee to wine. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://stojo.co/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stojo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stojo</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Stojo</strong> Collapsible Cup, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstojo.co%2Fproducts%2F16-oz-cup" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stojo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stojo</a>

<h2>Necessaire Eucalyptus Body Exfoliator</h2><br>Believe the hype: This clean skincare brand’s invigorating, exfoliating eucalyptus body was <em>is</em> everything it’s cracked up to be. “Love! Love! Love!” exclaimed customer Jennifer. “I’m frugal with my money and regretted this purchase ... until it arrived. A MUST ORDER. I’m already contemplating my next purchase.” With bamboo charcoal, pumice, and lactic acid, it contains a wealth of smoothing and brightening ingredients to enhance the skin of your nearest and dearest and bring some spa vibes to their morning routine.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://necessaire.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nécessaire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nécessaire</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Nécessaire</strong> The Body Exfoliator, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnecessaire.com%2Fcollections%2Fbody%2Fproducts%2Fthe-body-exfoliator%3Fvariant%3D29528142741619" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nécessaire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nécessaire</a>

<h2>Haand Cloudware Mug</h2><br>This North Carolina-based ceramics brand makes super-durable, restaurant-quality pottery with a hand-hewn feel. We love this marbled mug as a gift for a far-flung pal — they’ll think of you every time they sip their wake-up beverage of choice. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://haand.us/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Haand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Haand</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Haand</strong> Cloudware Mug (Short), $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhaand.us%2Fcollections%2Ffavorites%2Fproducts%2F8oz-cloudware-short-mug" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Haand" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Haand</a>

<h2>“Floret’s Farm A Year In Flowers” by Erin Benzakein</h2><br>If even they aren’t an aspiring florist, your best pal will love the beautiful and inspiring photographs in Floret Farm’s guide to flower arranging. Who knows, maybe it will prompt their next quarantine hobby?<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.chroniclebooks.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chronicle Books" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chronicle Books</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Chronicle Books</strong> Floret Farm’s A Year In Flowers, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chroniclebooks.com%2Fcollections%2Fbestsellers%2Fproducts%2Ffloret-farm-s-a-year-in-flowers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chronicle Books" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chronicle Books</a>

<h2>Olive & June Pedi System Tool Box</h2><br>This all-in-one pedicure kit is a splurge, but if your best bud is strictly quarantining and hasn’t been to a salon in months, Olive & June’s DIY system is nothing short of a godsend. Along with the usual suspects (nail clippers, file, and buffer), the nail-care brand offers a foot file to smooth rough skin, a softening serum, and cuticle tools to tame unruly nail beds. The kicker is the one piece of equipment we probably all need the most: the Posey, a patented plastic wedge for positioning your tootsies at a paintable angle.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://oliveandjune.com/products/the-pedi-system" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & June" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Olive & June</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Olive & June</strong> The Pedi System (Tool Box), $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffave.co%2F2HDScE2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & June" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Olive & June</a>

<h2>D&C Manufacturing Loop Sunburst Rattan Mirror</h2><br>This petite piece of boho decor is just the right size for an overlooked nook. Measuring a little larger than a dinner plate, it could be hung on a sliver of wall space or even be propped up on a desktop and will make a sunny addition to your best bud’s WFH setup. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://shop.globein.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GlobeIn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GlobeIn</a></strong></em><br><br><br><strong>D&C Manufacturing</strong> Loop Sunburst Rattan Mirror, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.globein.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers%2Fproducts%2Floop-sunburst-rattan-mirror-small" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GlobeIn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GlobeIn</a>

<h2>Candace Wiant “Peachy II” Print</h2><br>If you happen to know that your bestie is in the market for some decor on a larger scale, we suggest checking out the affordable art website Juniper. They offer a wealth of unframed prints (primarily from female artists!) in multiple sizes (everything from 16” x 20” all the way up to 55” x 79”). There’s also the option for a super-affordable digital download so you can gift your pal something museum-worthy for the mere cost of museum admission.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://juniperprintshop.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Juniper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Juniper</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Candace Wiant</strong> Peachy II (16” x 20” Print), $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjuniperprintshop.com%2Fcollections%2Fabstract%2Fproducts%2Fpeachy-ii%3Fvariant%3D19820682510425" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Juniper" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Juniper</a>

<h2>BaubleBar Jupiter Initial Necklace<br></h2><br>You both still obsessively <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Genuine-Celine-Alphabet-Necklace-Pendant-Letters-A-L-K-S-M-C-Q-O-R-S-H-/372596033620a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:troll eBay" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">troll eBay</a> and <a href="https://us.vestiairecollective.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vestiaire Collective" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vestiaire Collective</a> for a deal on the bamboo initial pendant of the “Old Cèline” era — and while this BaubleBar necklace is most certainly <em>not</em> it, it sort of scratches the same itch, no?<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.baublebar.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BaubleBar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BaubleBar</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>BaubleBar</strong> Jupiter Initial Necklace, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F54213-jupiter-initial-necklace%3Fsku%3D54223" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BaubleBar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BaubleBar</a>

<h2>We Are Knitters Braided Soumak Kit</h2><br>This crafty Spain-based brand makes even the toughest of knitting projects feel doable thanks to the wealth of tutorials that they offer on their site as well as easy-to-follow instructions that accompany their kits. We Are Knitters also offer packages for beginners in embroidery, crochet, macrame, and weaving, like this sublime, easy-to-DIY wall hanging.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.weareknitters.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:We Are Knitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">We Are Knitters</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>We Are Knitters</strong> Braided Soumak Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weareknitters.com%2Fknitting-kit%2Fknitting-levels%2Feasy-level%2Fbraides-soumak-weaving" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:We Are Knitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">We Are Knitters</a>

<h2>Lovepot Lovestoned VDay Dried Bouquet</h2><br>Have you and your best pal logged many friendship hours with Mary Jane? While a floral bouquet may seem like a fusty choice for your nearest and dearest, Lovepot’s cosmic arrangement is an exception — in addition to dried flora, it boasts fresh, smokeable CBD “flower”, making it the perfect gift for any bud (!) that appreciates reefer.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.shoplovepot.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lovepot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lovepot</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Lovepot</strong> Lovestoned VDay Dried Bouquet, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shoplovepot.com%2Fproducts%2Fcopy-of-lovepot-valentines-day-heaven-sent-fresh-flowers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lovepot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lovepot</a>

<h2>Olive & June The Poppy</h2><br>If you’re into the manicure theme but aren’t in a position to splash out to the tune of $60, we get it — you can still help your Val-pal achieve a salon-quality manicure at home for way less coin. Olive & June also offers The Poppy, a grippy, wide-surface handle that can attach to any existing bottle of polish, making brush-maneuvering a total breeze.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://oliveandjune.com/products/the-pedi-system" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & June" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Olive & June</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Olive & June</strong> The Poppy, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Foliveandjune.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-poppy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olive & June" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Olive & June</a>

<h2>Masha Apparel Tie Dye Bamboo Socks</h2><br>These super-soft, sweat-wicking bamboo socks get high marks for both trendiness and comfort. Your best bud will approve, whether they’re wearing these colorful accessories around the house or hitting the trail for a multi-mile hike.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Handmade/b?ie=UTF8&node=11260432011" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Handmade" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon Handmade</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Masha Apparel</strong> Tie Dye Bamboo Socks, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/39LWymC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>

<h2>Tony’s Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Bar</h2><br>Sure, chocolate makes for a traditional Valentine’s Day gift — and your social-good-minded pal will definitely appreciate a bar made from Fair Trade-certified cacao beans. Be sure to peruse the entire selection — flavors range from classic milk chocolate to caramel sea salt.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.worldmarket.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:World Market" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">World Market</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Tony's Chocolonely</strong> Milk Chocolate Bar, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worldmarket.com%2Fcategory%2Ffood-and-drink%2Ffood%2Fcandy-chocolate%2Fchocolate-bars.do" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:World Market" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">World Market</a>

<h2>Sardel x Roscioli Pasta Kit</h2><br>Pro tip: this is a great gift for a best friend that you live with, so that you can reap the benefit of a home-cooked Mediterranean meal. Italian cookware brand Sardel partnered with Rome’s <a href="https://www.cntraveler.com/restaurants/rome/roscioli" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roscioli" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Roscioli</a>, one of the city’s best-loved restaurants, to source top-quality ingredients from all over Italy — olive oil from Lazio, tomato sauce from Puglia, and rustic spaghetti from Umbria — to create a simple but utterly sublime meal kit.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://sardelkitchen.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sardel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sardel</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Sardel x Roscioli</strong> Roscioli Pasta Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsardelkitchen.com%2Fproducts%2Froscioli-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sardel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sardel</a>

<h2>CHUNGAWAWA Ivy White Daisy Earrings</h2><br>Your DMs with this person are filled with posts from indie retailer Lisa Says Gah, detailed with comments like “NEED”, “I think you need this!”, and “Do I need this?” They will appreciate any gift from the shop’s colorful inventory — and these oversize daisy earrings are vibrant enough to match their sunny personality.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://lisasaysgah.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Says Gah" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lisa Says Gah</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>CHUNGAWAWA</strong> Ivy White Daisy Earrings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Flisasaysgah.com%2Fcollections%2Fchungawawa%2Fproducts%2Fivy-white-daisy-earrings" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Says Gah" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lisa Says Gah</a>

