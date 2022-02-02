49 Valentine’s Day Treasures Good Enough For Your Best Pal

Whether or not you are boo’d up, Valentine's Day should also be a celebration of the love shared between best friends — because more often than not, lifelong friendships are the ones to endure while romantic relationships come and go. If flicks like Bridesmaids or Booksmart have taught us anything, it's that the platonic loves in your life are always worth celebrating.



So, this year, we suggest not limiting yourself and seizing V-Day — or, better yet, Galentine's Day — as an opportunity to celebrate up the BFFs you cherish: the ones who are on-call during bad dates, who never fail to make you LOL in your group text, who have seen you at your very worst and still love you unconditionally. If you’re in the market for some special gifts for your nearest and dearest besties, look no further because we’ve rounded up some options that will put a smile on your ride-or-die’s face come February 14th.



iBetterLife Mushroom LED Night Light [2-Pack]

Are mushrooms still having a moment? Let's hope so — because these color-changing LED night lights are too cute not to share with your faves.



Los Angeles Apparel Zodiac Scarf

Surely, your friend will relate! Here's a super long scarf that represents all 12 zodiac signs, ensuring that your gift recipient — no matter who they are — will feel seen.



Joomra Pillow Slippers

True friends give the gift of cloud-like comfort.



Homesick Four Twenty Candle

A cannabis-scented candle for the long-distance pal whom you can't toke up with on the regular.



Mean Girls-Inspired Burn Book Journal

Sometimes, a friendship flourishes because of the shared enemies between two people. This journal honors those special bonds.



NameArtWorld Personalized Name On Rice Jewelry

IYKYK — this one's a real throwback for Y2K-era teens. You have your choice of a necklace or keychain that features a personalized grain of rice that lives inside a vial of oil. For more flair, opt for one that allows you to add beads or dye to the oil.



The Gift of Tarot Pack of Three Envelopes

Each three-pack comes with a set of three random tarot cards — each representing a past, present, and future state. Gift one to each of your three besties who are seeking mind-expanding experiences.



The Sill Hoya Heart Plant

This precious little succulent in the shape of a heart is the epitome of the "tears welling up" emoji. Best of all, it's easy to take care of and is safely delivered already tucked into its cute-as-a-button planter.



Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Beauty gifts can be tricky, but one gift that always lands is a facial misting spray in a calming scent. Mario Badescu's sprays are a perfect midday pick-me-up. Tell your best pal to keep this spray bottle at their WFH desk for an instant refresher.



Mejuri Bold Pearl Drop Earrings

Mejuri is a goldmine for stunning (but often expensive) fine jewelry — but look around and you'll also find hidden under-$100 gems like these pearl earrings.



Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper

An under-$20 luxurious find is great, especially if you're shopping for the whole text thread.



Yui Brooklyn Heart Skewer Shaped Candle

If your love for your bestie burns bright, then this candle of stacked hearts should do the trick.



Mejuri Daily Ear Cuff

This sweet little ear cuff doesn't require a piercing. Simply slip it on for an everyday accessory that still adds a touch of elegance.



Fujifilm INSTAX Film Variety Pack



If your bud is obsessed with their instant camera, they’re probably always running out of film. They will definitely appreciate a backup stash, especially one that contains a mixed bag of specialty films, including a rainbow-gradient border and a monochrome option.



Stone and Strand Cotton Candy Amazonite Bestie Bracelet

This cute and unique take on the cord friendship bracelet also feels grown-up. Get one for each of you to wear.



Laundry Day Tanjun Pipe

For the toker pal, this discreet pipe is not only a vessel for body-mind relaxation but also doubles as beautiful table or shelf decor.



CustomBridalGifts Heart Sunglasses

Perfect for group selfies on Galentine's day and beyond.



Belle Being Hugging Ghosts Salt and Pepper Shakers

For the friend who is always inviting you over for dinner.



Madewell Heartbreak Friendship Necklace Set

This insanely charming BFF necklace set gives ultimate '90s throwback vibes — and we think you ought to bring it back with your #1.



Elorea Discovery Set

Your K-pop-loving pal will swoon over this unique fragrance sampler set, featuring scents sourced from Korea like Jeju lime, Bosung green tea, and Goheung cypress.



Charles & Keith Beaded Handle Heart Pouch

How darling is this tiny handbag? It works as a crossbody or as a handheld bag (the pearled detail is actually a handle). As for what fits in such a mini clutch? Maybe a secret that only a BFF would share.



MorfJewelryNewYork Set of 2 Hug Rings

It's all about the hug life: Keep one ring for yourself, gift the other to someone who you love to embrace.



Dansko Patch Pro Black

"Ugly-cute" shoes are something only a bestie can gift — and these new Danskos come with patches that allow your pal to personalize their clogs however they wish.



Jelly Belly Conversation Beans

The best jelly bean company in the world has declared that conversations hearts are over. This year, we're passing along the memo that conversation jelly beans are where it's at.



Rowan Little Hearts CZ Studs

Mini heart studs that display big love. You can also shop them in emerald, navy, black, and crystal gemstones.



Kule Socks

Treat your BFF's feet to the ultimate luxury: a ridiculously cute pair of socks they'd never spend the money on themselves.



RP Minis The Screaming Goat (Figurine and Book)

The screaming goat might be one of the earliest viral videos on the internet, dating all the way back to 2007. Perhaps as old as your friendship with your best pal? Either way, this goofy gift will definitely put a smile on their face.



Valentine’s Day Fortune Cookies

A very reasonable option if you’d like to dole out a gaggle of little gifts to multiple pals — 50 of these romantically-tinted fortune cookies clock in under $10.



The Finer Cookie Bacon Fat Gingersnaps

These smoky snaps combine the sweetness of ginger with the umami goodness of bacon — and they’ll likely last about two minutes once they land on your bestie’s doorstep.



Uncommon Goods Cold Can Coats

While these are technically listed as “beer coats,” we don’t think the use of these teeny-tiny toppers should be limited to brewskis. They’ll chill any canned drink in style, including your best friend’s midday LaCroix or Friday-afternoon Recess.



Patchology All The Feels Masks Kit

Your bestie’s skin — like their winning personality — is multi-dimensional, and a one-trick mask won’t suffice. Patchology’s set contains three masks — one to clear up blemishes, one to promote a healthy glow, and one to hydrate — in addition to a set of rejuvenating eye gels.



Squirrel and Bunny Shop Mac and Cheese Keychain Set

Is this person the cheese to your macaroni? Well, look no further than this perfectly paired keychain set. The only issue we foresee is deciding which you get to keep and which one to give to your best bud. We highly recommend checking out this seller’s Etsy shop — there are many other food pairings to choose from, like milk and cookies, ’smores, and two halves of an avocado.



The Jonsteen Company Grow-a-Tree Kit

If your best pal is lucky enough to have a shred of outdoor space, they may enjoy cultivating their very own tree — even if it’s just on a fire escape. The Grommet offers mighty options like sequoias and redwoods along with a selection of evergreen trees — but don’t worry, they all start small.



Kosasport Lipfuel

You both hoard everything from clean-beauty brand Kosas — she insisted that you try the 10-Second Eyeshadow in baby blue, you made sure she copped the Wet Lip Oil after you’d given it a spin. The one staple that she may not have in her arsenal, however, is the brand’s luxurious LipFuel — a shopping-team-approved balm that hydrates and protects the lips.



This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

Is your closest pal always chasing sleep? This pillow spray is blended with a relaxing blend of essential oils and will make for a sublime drift-off experience.



Global Goods Partners Handmade Felt Daisy



A daisy is just one of the flowers to choose from in Food52’s array of sweet felted flora. Whichever bloom you choose, it will be a pretty present that will deliver daily cheer as it lives in perpetuity on your best pal’s windowsill.



Sew Goodness Co. Upcycled Sweater Mittens

You’ve been pinging Bernie memes back and forth since inauguration day, making each other cackle with images of the Vermont politician starring in Steel Magnolias or sitting at the merch table. Your Val-pal will freak out when you present them with a pair of one-of-a-kind upcycled dad-core mittens à la Senator Sanders.



Noah’s Ark Pink Floral Tiffin

True, a to-go container isn’t the sexiest gift — but when it’s as beautifully designed as one of these artisan-made tiffins, it becomes a present that’s both gorgeous and practical. Send this to your bestest bestie — she can pack it with treats for that socially distant picnic that you’re planning for the spring.



Stojo Collapsible Cup

Another picnic-preparation gift: Stojo’s collapsible cup, perfect for hauling everything from water to coffee to wine.



Necessaire Eucalyptus Body Exfoliator

Believe the hype: This clean skincare brand’s invigorating, exfoliating eucalyptus body was is everything it’s cracked up to be. “Love! Love! Love!” exclaimed customer Jennifer. “I’m frugal with my money and regretted this purchase ... until it arrived. A MUST ORDER. I’m already contemplating my next purchase.” With bamboo charcoal, pumice, and lactic acid, it contains a wealth of smoothing and brightening ingredients to enhance the skin of your nearest and dearest and bring some spa vibes to their morning routine.



Haand Cloudware Mug

This North Carolina-based ceramics brand makes super-durable, restaurant-quality pottery with a hand-hewn feel. We love this marbled mug as a gift for a far-flung pal — they’ll think of you every time they sip their wake-up beverage of choice.



“Floret’s Farm A Year In Flowers” by Erin Benzakein

If even they aren’t an aspiring florist, your best pal will love the beautiful and inspiring photographs in Floret Farm’s guide to flower arranging. Who knows, maybe it will prompt their next quarantine hobby?



Olive & June Pedi System Tool Box

This all-in-one pedicure kit is a splurge, but if your best bud is strictly quarantining and hasn’t been to a salon in months, Olive & June’s DIY system is nothing short of a godsend. Along with the usual suspects (nail clippers, file, and buffer), the nail-care brand offers a foot file to smooth rough skin, a softening serum, and cuticle tools to tame unruly nail beds. The kicker is the one piece of equipment we probably all need the most: the Posey, a patented plastic wedge for positioning your tootsies at a paintable angle.



D&C Manufacturing Loop Sunburst Rattan Mirror

This petite piece of boho decor is just the right size for an overlooked nook. Measuring a little larger than a dinner plate, it could be hung on a sliver of wall space or even be propped up on a desktop and will make a sunny addition to your best bud’s WFH setup.



Candace Wiant “Peachy II” Print

If you happen to know that your bestie is in the market for some decor on a larger scale, we suggest checking out the affordable art website Juniper. They offer a wealth of unframed prints (primarily from female artists!) in multiple sizes (everything from 16” x 20” all the way up to 55” x 79”). There’s also the option for a super-affordable digital download so you can gift your pal something museum-worthy for the mere cost of museum admission.



BaubleBar Jupiter Initial Necklace



You both still obsessively troll eBay and Vestiaire Collective for a deal on the bamboo initial pendant of the “Old Cèline” era — and while this BaubleBar necklace is most certainly not it, it sort of scratches the same itch, no?



We Are Knitters Braided Soumak Kit

This crafty Spain-based brand makes even the toughest of knitting projects feel doable thanks to the wealth of tutorials that they offer on their site as well as easy-to-follow instructions that accompany their kits. We Are Knitters also offer packages for beginners in embroidery, crochet, macrame, and weaving, like this sublime, easy-to-DIY wall hanging.



Lovepot Lovestoned VDay Dried Bouquet

Have you and your best pal logged many friendship hours with Mary Jane? While a floral bouquet may seem like a fusty choice for your nearest and dearest, Lovepot’s cosmic arrangement is an exception — in addition to dried flora, it boasts fresh, smokeable CBD “flower”, making it the perfect gift for any bud (!) that appreciates reefer.



Olive & June The Poppy

If you’re into the manicure theme but aren’t in a position to splash out to the tune of $60, we get it — you can still help your Val-pal achieve a salon-quality manicure at home for way less coin. Olive & June also offers The Poppy, a grippy, wide-surface handle that can attach to any existing bottle of polish, making brush-maneuvering a total breeze.



Masha Apparel Tie Dye Bamboo Socks

These super-soft, sweat-wicking bamboo socks get high marks for both trendiness and comfort. Your best bud will approve, whether they’re wearing these colorful accessories around the house or hitting the trail for a multi-mile hike.



Tony’s Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Bar

Sure, chocolate makes for a traditional Valentine’s Day gift — and your social-good-minded pal will definitely appreciate a bar made from Fair Trade-certified cacao beans. Be sure to peruse the entire selection — flavors range from classic milk chocolate to caramel sea salt.



Sardel x Roscioli Pasta Kit

Pro tip: this is a great gift for a best friend that you live with, so that you can reap the benefit of a home-cooked Mediterranean meal. Italian cookware brand Sardel partnered with Rome’s Roscioli, one of the city’s best-loved restaurants, to source top-quality ingredients from all over Italy — olive oil from Lazio, tomato sauce from Puglia, and rustic spaghetti from Umbria — to create a simple but utterly sublime meal kit.



CHUNGAWAWA Ivy White Daisy Earrings

Your DMs with this person are filled with posts from indie retailer Lisa Says Gah, detailed with comments like “NEED”, “I think you need this!”, and “Do I need this?” They will appreciate any gift from the shop’s colorful inventory — and these oversize daisy earrings are vibrant enough to match their sunny personality.



