25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Feb. 5-11)

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel as though you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl. (And if you want some more, no need to beg ― check out last week’s batch right here.)

My cat was limping and I went through an entire cycle of grief, sobbing because I thought I would lose him, and turns out his paw was just wet. — Participation Trophy Wife (@LaurenInk) February 9, 2022

You’re not gonna post this right?! 😏😂🐕🦋 pic.twitter.com/AEPA2rgD8W — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) February 5, 2022

When you “pspspsp” too hard pic.twitter.com/d2KR6vz8WY — Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) February 5, 2022

when your pet gets into its little bed 😍😍😍😍😍🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🤩🤩🤩🤩😍😍🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — rax ‘skifree monster fetishist’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) February 9, 2022

.....And suddenly, the secret meeting of the Golden Pupper Society was discovered.

OMD! They were holding paws😱#Puppies#cutenessOverload

(Ilovegolden_retrievers IG) pic.twitter.com/uuOk5Xin1j — Golden Retriever Channel (Beth) (@GoldretrieverUS) February 6, 2022

What made this morning’s trip to the bathroom interesting is that I don’t actually own a cat. pic.twitter.com/m3Ikekwvuj — Brianna Parkins (@parkinsbrea) February 11, 2022

My dog’s turning into a diva. I gave her rotisserie chicken twice as a treat and now she won’t eat unless it’s rotisserie chicken. She really will sniff her food and look disgusted if it isn’t rotisserie chicken. So now I’m constantly buying rotisserie chicken. — Reid (@RVAReid) February 8, 2022

Your dog when he smells another dog on your clothes pic.twitter.com/uHeKvLcIFP — Jose (@MisterRudeman) February 9, 2022

why my dog looking at me like this I’m in tears rn pic.twitter.com/GKPBv5gaFP — BMW. (@itgirIb) February 9, 2022

Cat fit in bike water holder pic.twitter.com/oMtLToNel4 — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) February 6, 2022

The fuckin dog ran off last night. I walked round the park calling his name for 20 mins & still couldn't find him, my wife said I should look harder, so I shaved my head & got a tattoo. I still can't find the fucking dog. — jay_cluskey21 (@JCluskey21) February 10, 2022

Cat: "Hey, so you know how sometimes... I bring home birds?" pic.twitter.com/Q9vUiJt95L — Joe Zimmerman (@joezimmerman) February 10, 2022

Someone should invent an alarm clock where the alarm is the sound of a dog about to throw up. Because nothing wakes me up and gets me out of bed faster than that. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 8, 2022

Who else does this!? 👍🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jg7297CMsZ — Clydes Wobbly World ❤️ (@ClydeHusky) February 6, 2022

My dog is named "Rue" after Rue McClanahan, but a lot of people think she's named after Rue on Euphoria. Please, I'm a 40 year old man. It'd be weird if I named my dog after a highly sexualized teenager. She's named after a highly sexualized senior citizen, thank you. — Jim Tews (@jimtews) February 8, 2022

pic.twitter.com/EMEJQhXdQ9 — memes I wish I could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) February 9, 2022

This is Rome and Milan. They're not sure how you tricked them into this bath, but they want to remind you that you are outnumbered. 12/10 for both pic.twitter.com/ngXZ5RsDPQ — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 10, 2022

"how about you put your fucking phone down and pass me the socket wrench, Steve" pic.twitter.com/46rJ0tD9sg — Paul Bronks for Lovina Animal Welfare (@slender_sherbet) February 10, 2022

When your best friend is a dog pic.twitter.com/myP7WP5nhG — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) February 6, 2022

Every cat owner about their cat: “they’re like a dog” — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) February 6, 2022

wait a second pic.twitter.com/OfDYZ9cKpy — Rachel Holliday Smith (@rachelholliday) February 5, 2022

This cat isn't a cat, it's a mimic just barely holding onto its form. pic.twitter.com/QEB7NMyoqN — Nome (@NomeDaBarbarian) February 7, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.