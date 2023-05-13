25 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (May 6-12)

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(No need to beg for more ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

Three months ago, my cat lived on the streets of Bushwick. Today, he has an electronic litter box. Literally the plot of Annie. — Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) May 10, 2023

I rlly love this pride toy from target bc it implies your dog used to be a homophobe but is working on it pic.twitter.com/K1bzYpZDfu — snapewife guy (@horrorwine) May 7, 2023

I will never not share this... pic.twitter.com/0ZtMq93SaB — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) May 12, 2023

Things that come in threes:



Stooges

Musketeers

Amigos

Little Pigs

Days Grace

Cat puke piles — It’s 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙖, actually (@HourLongSauce) May 10, 2023

apparently this is the only way to get him to stay still enough for us to give him eardrops pic.twitter.com/B6b0041Ryv — manic pixie nightmare goblin (@duckbldg) May 11, 2023

I don’t say “ohhh big stretch” to my dog I say “ooooh good stretch” because I want him to know I appreciate his form — sloane (sîpihkopiyesîs) (@cottoncandaddy) May 8, 2023

*dog about to vomit*

Me: [pushes towards only spot left on rug that is unstained thanks to kids, pets, and drunk uncles]



FINALLY! OUR MASTERPIECE IS COMPLETE! *Chef’s Kiss* — DonutHawk (@StruggleDisplay) May 10, 2023

This me when I’m 25 beers deep and the Uber driver turn around and ask me “is right here okay?” pic.twitter.com/JeHEGWlp39 — blanco (@beerdefeater) May 7, 2023

my dog doesn't understand why I have to go to work and can't just sit around in the sun all day petting her and honestly? I don't understand it either and she has a point!!! — Lane Moore📕Denver 5/12-5/13, NYC 5/26 (@hellolanemoore) May 10, 2023

Any fruit expert explain? pic.twitter.com/ORirQjt6KK — translated cats (@TranslatedCats) May 8, 2023

This is Cooper. He didn't realize anyone was home. Loves singing a cappella. Just not in front of an audience. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/vrkCMjEs7q — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) May 8, 2023

Find you someone that looks at you the same way she looks at George pic.twitter.com/fhJM9Y7Cwy — B&S (@_B___S) May 10, 2023

Me, an idiot: the babies seem to understand drinking from a bowl, maybe they'll actually be less messy if I give them blendered food pic.twitter.com/YUH0ZxsN2N — the Cagle Cats (@CagleCats) May 7, 2023

Cat Twitter would be cool. Posts about "Friendly reminder! Knocking over those water glasses seems fun but it can really hurt you or damage the blankets you sleep on!" and then replies going "oh so you just DON'T WANT ME to have ENRICHMENT???" — Godspeed You! Woke Moralists (@DrWallkick) May 12, 2023

Please do not interrupt sphere time pic.twitter.com/oC5B6N9oOS — Wobbly Ruth (@RuthWobbles) May 7, 2023

Cat: Breakfast! Breakfast! Breakfast!



Me: No, it’s still an hour until breakfast.



Cat: Oh? You don’t need to get up for — *stares into my eyeballs and presses four pokey paws directly into my bladder* — any other reason? — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) May 11, 2023

whenever i feel even slightly sad i just look at this vanessa cooper painting of some dogs politely about to enjoy a caterpillar cake pic.twitter.com/LLSOe2tIdc — Jessie Goetzinger (@southernsgothic) May 9, 2023

My daughter is writing a poem about our dog and she’s trying to find a word that rhymes with his name. Our dog’s name is Tucker. This will not end well. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 9, 2023

awake but at what cost pic.twitter.com/h4am3Mnb93 — multitude container (@bartleby_era) May 12, 2023