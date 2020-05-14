25 family friendly quiz questions for your next Zoom
As coronavirus lockdown continues, quizzes on Zoom seem to be the best way to keep in touch with family and friends. While we've been dabbling in virtual drinking games and playing the occasional 'truth or dare' over video call, general knowledge quizzes tend to be the top priority.
If you're not looking for easy questions or hard questions, but rather just a quiz that's guaranteed to be family friendly and get everyone in the call involved, look no further. Here are 25 of the best questions for your next family quiz - which won't leave anyone out!
Best family friendly quiz questions
Who directed ET, Jurassic Park and Jaws?
What name refers to a boot, a football team and a female?
What three ingredients are typically used to make pancake batter?
Where would you find Mount Kilimanjaro?
What is a baby goat called?
What film and book franchise would you find Bella Swan in?
How many siblings does Justin Bieber have?
What's the capital of Russia?
How many colours are in the rainbow? For a bonus point, can you name them?
What was the name of Miley Cyrus's Disney character?
Who won the best actor Academy Award in 2020, and for what film?
What does kg stand for?
Where was Shakespeare born?
Can you name the original members of One Direction
What river runs through Paris?
What's the name of The Simpsons' dog?
Who played Lou Clark in Me Before You?
Complete the Taylor Swift lyric: 'I'll never miss a beat...'
What year was Queen Elizabeth II coronated?
In Harry Potter, what animal represents Hufflepuff house?
Name the three primary colours
Who hosted the Olympics in 2008?
What university did Stephen Hawking go to?
How many miles in a marathon?
Who presents the Radio 1 breakfast show?
Best family friendly quiz answers
Steven Spielberg
Chelsea
Flour, eggs and milk
Tanzania, Africa
A kid
The Twilight Saga
Three - Allie Rebelo, Jazmyn Bieber and Jaxon Bieber
Moscow
Seven. Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet.
Hannah Montana
Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Kilograms
Stratford-upon-Avon
Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne
The Seine
Santa's Little Helper
Emilia Clarke
'...I'm lightning on my feet'
1953
A badger
Red, yellow, blue
Beijing
Cambridge
26.2 miles (will accept 26 miles)
Greg James
More quizzes you might like
