25 Fab-u-lous Gifts For The Strictly Superfan In Your Life

Gifts that every Strictly fan will obsess over (Photo: Amazon)

Christmas is well and truly on the way, so now is the time to start thinking about who you’re going to buy for – and what you need to buy them!

Got a few Strictly Come Dancing fans on your list and keen to wrap up your Christmas shopping as smoothly and seamlessly as Anton Du Beke glides across a dance floor?

Well, you’ll be pleased to know we’ve got you covered with our very sparkly roundup of Secret Santa pressies, stocking fillers, and big ticket buys to celebrate everyone’s favourite Saturday night dance show.

From glitter balls and score paddles to unputdownable books by the show’s judges and presenters, and a range of delightfully customisable merch, we’ve rounded up the best buys any Strictly super fan is sure to score a perfect 10!

It’s never too early, as our favourite head judge would say, so keeeeepp shopping!

A glitterball all of your own

Amazon

A glitterball all of your own

Who could resist this shimmering, sparkling disco ball? Strictly wouldn't be Strictly without one, and now you can transform your own frontroom into the BBC ballroom!

£11.85 (was £14.95) at Amazon

The ultimate Strictly DVD collection

Amazon

The ultimate Strictly DVD collection

For any Strictly superfan, this DVD selection is sure to be get the full 40. Take a trip down memory lane as you rewatch all your fave Strictly moments and routines!

£49.90 at Amazon

This Shirley Ballas face mask

Amazon

This Shirley Ballas face mask

It's never too early to wear a mask of Shirley! For anyone who's head judge material, it's the only choice.

Motsi Mabuse in all her gorgeous glory

Amazon

Motsi Mabuse in all her gorgeous glory

For the Motsi fans among us, this is the one.

£3.99 at Amazon

Booooooo! It's only the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood

Amazon

Booooooo! It's only the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood

Craig! We love to hate to love him and you have to agree he's looking particularly youthful in face mask form.

£3.99 at Amazon

And yes, Anton gets one, too.

Amazon

And yes, Anton gets one, too.

Freshly minted at the NTAs as TV judge of the year, Tony Beak (yes, that's his real name) is riding high.

£3.99 at Amazon

A personalised mug for the ultimate armchair judge

Amazon

A personalised mug for the ultimate armchair judge

We all fancy ourselves a critic and now you can have a cuppa to go with that self-assurance. Personalise it for the superfan in your life (perhaps that's you).

£12.99 at Amazon

The book you need to be in the know

Amazon

The book you need to be in the know

Don't know your Botafago from your Volta Cross? Anton's guide to ballroom, and all the different dances it encompasses, is truly the A to Z of ballroom you need to get up to speed.

If it's music you're after, Anton's also got you sorted

Amazon

If it's music you're after, Anton's also got you sorted

Looking for a classy gift for a Strictly fan? Look no further than this debut album from Mr Du Beke himself.

£2.89 at Amazon

This remote controlled D-I-S-C-O light

Amazon

This remote controlled D-I-S-C-O light

For creating a Strictly-esque dance floor at home, this disco light – which has a range of single and multi colour settings – will get your salsa or samba going.

£12.98 (was £15.99) at Amazon

This Strictly inspired dance workout

Amazon

This Strictly inspired dance workout

For the Strictly fan who is also fitness obsessed, this DVD from past pro and contestant combo, Kelly Brook and Flavia Cacace, could be just the ticket.

£3.96 at Amazon

This guide to happy living from Strictly host Tess Daly

Amazon

This guide to happy living from Strictly host Tess Daly

This four step plan to leading a healthier, happier and more fulfilled life show how Tess turns up on our TVs looking so blooming glowing every week.

£18.99 at Amazon

Claudia Winkleman's marvellous memoir

Amazon

Claudia Winkleman's marvellous memoir

Offering an intimate (and very funny) insight into the ins and outs of her life, from her home and kids to her iconic hair, Clauds' books makes for the very best company.

£10 at Amazon

Even It Takes Two host Rylan has a book out!

Amazon

Even It Takes Two host Rylan has a book out!

Reflecting on his decade in the spotlight, Rylan's autobiography delves into every aspect of his world with trademark charm and honesty. We love you, Ry!

£10 (was £20) at Amazon

For the kid who loves Strictly too...

Amazon

For the kid who loves Strictly too...

Know a mini Strictly fan? This Whirling World Tour sticker book – which features over 300 stickers – is sure to go down a total treat with them.

£4.17 (was £5.99) at Amazon

This Strictly novel that looks kind of saucy, TBH

Amazon

This Strictly novel that looks kind of saucy, TBH

This one is perfect for anyone Strictly fan who's got main character syndrome and dreams of nothing but dancing from September to Christmas.

£8.64 (was £9.99) at Amazon

This set of mini hanging disco balls

Amazon

This set of mini hanging disco balls

For adding a little glitz and glamour to your front room (or tree!), these mini disco balls work a dream, making it easy to replicate the magic of Strictly at home.

£9.99 (was £10.99) at Amazon

The true tale of Twirly Shirley

Amazon

The true tale of Twirly Shirley

Shirley Ballas replaced Len Goodman as head judge in 2017 – and the rest is history – read all about it in her fascinating autobiography.

£8.99 (was £9.99) at Amazon

Craig Revel Horwood – in his own words

Amazon

Craig Revel Horwood – in his own words

For anyone with an interest in the unique and quirky life story of the Aussie-born judge – didn't he make a brilliant Morticia! – nab this one.

£9.99 at Amazon

Ooh look, he's even written a novel, too

Amazon

Ooh look, he's even written a novel, too

This light hearted romp would make a nice kitsch Secret Santa gift for any Strictly fan at work.

£4.50 (was £7.99) at Amazon

Oh my goodness, they're all at it...

Amazon

Oh my goodness, they're all at it...

Not to be outdone by his fellow judge Craig, Anton has also penned a ballroom novel – and it's look a goodun.

£9.49 (was £18.99) at Amazon

Your very own judge's scoring paddle

Amazon

Your very own judge's scoring paddle

It's what we wait all night to see them hold up, and now you can wave your own at the telly when you think they've got it all wrong!

£8.99 at Amazon

This super sparkly Strictly-style dress

Amazon

This super sparkly Strictly-style dress

Looking for a present with the wow factor? This sequin dance dress (that comes in six colours and also works wonderfully for fancy dress) is truly Vicky Gill worthy.

£31.14 - £34.95 (depending on size) at Amazon

This collection of Anton Du Beke's books

Amazon

This collection of Anton Du Beke's books

Fans of Anton's writing will love this set of his fiction books.

The beginner's guide to ballroom dancing

Amazon

The beginner's guide to ballroom dancing

Know someone who'd love to have a proper go at ballroom themselves? Buy them a lesson and this step-by-step guide to mastering those moves.

£11.85 (was £14.99) at Amazon

And finally, the Strictly Annual for 2023

Amazon

And finally, the Strictly Annual for 2023

Packed full of exclusive interviews, fun quizzes that test your ballroom knowledge, and special behind-the-scenes features that even match our own coverage, tee hee, can you really call yourself a Strictly fan if you don't own a copy of this?

£7.49 (was £14.99) at Amazon

