25 Employees Who Didn't Know How To Act In An Office In 2023

1.This coworker who keeps leaving his TOOTH on the office desk???:

2.This person's coworker (and their boss's family) who has no boundaries and called them at 6:38 a.m. before their alarm even went off:

3.This coworker who doesn't shut doors, doesn't do dishes, and also doesn't empty the lint trap:

4.This coworker who poured milk in the coffee machine:

5.This boss who didn't contact his employee all weekend about where he needs to work on Monday:

6.This coworker who quite literally carves into everything in the office — like this table...

...this chair...

...and this surface:

7.This office manager who tried forcing an employee to put money toward a gift for their boss:

8.These coworkers who leave the vacuum cord like this:

9.This person who left a full box of brownies with their coworkers — and asked them to just leave a few:

10.This coworker who started writing fun facts of the week for the office to enjoy — and this person who got seriously tired of it:

11.These employees who throw confetti to celebrate office birthdays and then just...leave it on the floor:

12.This coworker who writes in all caps for EVERYTHING — even when talking to clients:

13.This person who decides to take up TWO parking spaces at the office every day:

14.This coworker who opened this person's snacks and ate all of it while they were on leave — and left the empty packaging in their drawer:

15.This employee who needed to take her cat to the vet, but apparently, a pajama party at work was more important:

16.This employee who had someone change their schedule — without their knowledge — to work on a day they originally had off:

17.These employees who leave the office kitchen like this:

18.This person who came back to work after being on sick leave — and discovered someone put their heat-changing mug, which was a gift from friends, in the dishwater and completely ruined it:

19.These coworkers who fixed the trash lids:

20.This employee who literally left a note to remind people to stop leaving chairs after meetings that block their office door, buuuut they just kept doing it:

The note says: "It's no big deal to meet out here, but when you are done, please put the chair back and don't leave it blocking my door. Thank you!"

21.This employee who gave a one-week notice that they would have to leave their job in order to move and help their father, who just had a stroke, and then received this message from their boss:

22.This coworker who doesn't even bother to put on a new roll:

23.And this lazy coworker who leaves things around the office, like this toilet paper roll...:

...these containers...:

...this ripped-open packet of printer paper...:

...this empty box of binder clips...:

...the trash in the kitchen...:

...and these dirty dishes:

24.This coworker who parks like this ~every day~:

25.And finally, this employee who put up an office sign to make it very clear that "work is NOT meant to be fun":

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating