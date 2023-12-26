Advertisement

25 Employees Who Didn't Know How To Act In An Office In 2023

1.This coworker who keeps leaving his TOOTH on the office desk???:

a tooth on a desk
PizzaGuyNYC / Via reddit.com

2.This person's coworker (and their boss's family) who has no boundaries and called them at 6:38 a.m. before their alarm even went off:

screenshot of someone's phone log
u/Chapsticklesbean / Via reddit.com

3.This coworker who doesn't shut doors, doesn't do dishes, and also doesn't empty the lint trap:

someone holding a bunch of lint
OrionRiBread / Via reddit.com

4.This coworker who poured milk in the coffee machine:

The coffee machine is filled with plain milk
u/Slyvix / Via reddit.com

5.This boss who didn't contact his employee all weekend about where he needs to work on Monday:

"Your about a day late"
CMDRMyNameIsWhat / Via reddit.com
"Drop em at my house"
CMDRMyNameIsWhat / Via reddit.com

6.This coworker who quite literally carves into everything in the office — like this table...

A table in what appears to be a break room has had random lines carved into it with a knife
u/FloppyEel / Via reddit.com

...this chair...

The chair has been slashed with a knife three times, and some of the stuffing is spilling out
u/FloppyEel / Via reddit.com

...and this surface:

The surface has a triangle carved into it
u/FloppyEel / Via reddit.com

7.This office manager who tried forcing an employee to put money toward a gift for their boss:

"Can you do $10?"
brooklyn3264 / Via reddit.com

8.These coworkers who leave the vacuum cord like this:

a frayed vacuum cord
spider_manectric / Via reddit.com

9.This person who left a full box of brownies with their coworkers — and asked them to just leave a few:

a brownie with a bite taken out
Skeletal_Roach / Via reddit.com

10.This coworker who started writing fun facts of the week for the office to enjoy — and this person who got seriously tired of it:

Someone wrote a fun fact that the Eiffel Tower can be six inches taller in the summer because of thermal expansion, and someone else wrote "don't care" under it
u/RealSlugFart / Via reddit.com

Wow.

A closeup of "don't care"
u/RealSlugFart / Via reddit.com

11.These employees who throw confetti to celebrate office birthdays and then just...leave it on the floor:

confetti all over the floor
SaveOurHoles / Via reddit.com
confetti all over the floor
SaveOurHoles / Via reddit.com

12.This coworker who writes in all caps for EVERYTHING — even when talking to clients:

The coworker sends several texts in all caps, then says "it's just a brain thing for me especially when typing notes"
u/LDTheGoon / Via reddit.com

13.This person who decides to take up TWO parking spaces at the office every day:

A car in the parking lot is parked with the line of the spot right in the middle of the car, taking up as much of two adjoining space as possible
u/Jcpeters2812 / Via reddit.com

14.This coworker who opened this person's snacks and ate all of it while they were on leave — and left the empty packaging in their drawer:

empty snack packs on a desk
kittysogood / Via reddit.com

15.This employee who needed to take her cat to the vet, but apparently, a pajama party at work was more important:

"Is there's any way to take him right now"
Hobo_Taeng / Via reddit.com
"You are aware if this."
Hobo_Taeng / Via reddit.com

16.This employee who had someone change their schedule — without their knowledge — to work on a day they originally had off:

The employee says they're confused why they're scheduled to work today, since they were not told and it's a day they're unavailable, and the responder says "it's your responsibility to check the schedule"
u/jeffyjeffs / Via reddit.com

17.These employees who leave the office kitchen like this:

The sink is full of plates and silverware, so used mugs and glasses are being lined up on the counter
u/smartfold007 / Via reddit.com

18.This person who came back to work after being on sick leave — and discovered someone put their heat-changing mug, which was a gift from friends, in the dishwater and completely ruined it:

The outside of the mug is warped because of the heat of the dishwasher
u/rudolph_ransom / Via reddit.com
a destroyed mug
u/rudolph_ransom / Via reddit.com

19.These coworkers who fixed the trash lids:

trash lids on the wrong trash cans
Rick-the-Brickmancer / Via reddit.com

20.This employee who literally left a note to remind people to stop leaving chairs after meetings that block their office door, buuuut they just kept doing it:

A chair sitting so close to a door that it's not possible to open the door; the chair has a note on it
u/drhyphy / Via reddit.com

The note says: "It's no big deal to meet out here, but when you are done, please put the chair back and don't leave it blocking my door. Thank you!"

a note asking people not to leave chairs blocking their door
u/drhyphy / Via reddit.com

21.This employee who gave a one-week notice that they would have to leave their job in order to move and help their father, who just had a stroke, and then received this message from their boss:

The text says "I was gonna promote you to salary, but you have to move to help family, sucks for me"
u/Queen_of_Meh1987 / Via reddit.com

22.This coworker who doesn't even bother to put on a new roll:

The roll of toilet paper on the holder is completely empty and has not been replaced
u/Ambruh89 / Via reddit.com

23.And this lazy coworker who leaves things around the office, like this toilet paper roll...:

The toilet paper has simply been placed on top of the holder instead of actually being installed
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

...these containers...:

An empty, dirty Tupperware container has been left on top of the office's filing cabinets
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com
a dirty food container
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

...this ripped-open packet of printer paper...:

The packet of paper has been messily torn open and simply left on a table in a conference room, instead of the paper being installed in the printer
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com
closeup of printer paper
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

...this empty box of binder clips...:

An empty box sits on a table instead of being thrown away
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com
an empty box of binder clips
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

...the trash in the kitchen...:

A used plastic spoon and paper towel have been left on the kitchen counter, directly above the open trash can
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

...and these dirty dishes:

A used mug and bowl have simply been filled up with water and left in the sink
u/Plenty_That / Via reddit.com

24.This coworker who parks like this ~every day~:

The car is straddling the line between two spaces, so it's impossible for anyone else to park in either space
u/Plastic_Ad_1459 / Via reddit.com

25.And finally, this employee who put up an office sign to make it very clear that "work is NOT meant to be fun":

The sign tells employees not to discuss non-work topics or facilitate friendships and asks people to report any coworker having non-work discussions
u/DiorRoses / Via reddit.com

