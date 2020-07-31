These Are the 25 Emerging Destinations You'll Want to Visit in 2021

Photo credit: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography - Getty Images

Every year, the team at Tripadvisor combs through millions of reviews, ratings, and saves from travelers from across the world to spotlight the very best places to visit. From hidden beaches to luxurious hotels to colorful escapes, The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best for 2020 highlights astonishing, unique destinations that should be on every savvy globetrotter's radar before they become overrun with tourists.

To kick off the new decade, Tripadvisor introduced a new category—"emerging destinations," which highlights locales soon to surge in popularity. And the results are quite suprising.

Taking the top spot is the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which boosts an impressive array of eccentric shops, quaint riverside cafes, and interesting museums. The city formerly served as the capital of Prussia until it was annexed by the Soviet Union during WWII. Its unique historical prominence and dreamy setting has made travelers curious about the small city.

Franschhoek also made the list, as it's quickly becoming South Africa's culinary capital. Nestled in the valleys of the Cape Winelands of South Africa, the village is filled with galleries, antique shops, and, of course, wineries for visitors to explore.

See what other off-the-radar places made the list below.

The Best Emerging Destinations in the World

Kaliningrad, Russia Saranda, Albania Beirut, Lebanon Luxor, Egypt Naoussa, Greece Rugen Island, Mecklenburg-West Pomerania Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province Monopoli, Italy La Paz, Mexico Curacao Ile d'Oleron, Charente-Maritime Guayaquil, Ecuador Tulsa, Oklahoma Ipswich, United Kingdom Franschhoek, South Africa Tangier, Morocco Takamatsu, Japan Cala d'Or, Spain Petropolis, Brazil Antwerp, Belgium Mirissa, Sri Lanka Alvor, Portugal Winnipeg, Manitoba Darwin, Australia Agra, India

