These Are the 25 Emerging Destinations You'll Want to Visit in 2021
Every year, the team at Tripadvisor combs through millions of reviews, ratings, and saves from travelers from across the world to spotlight the very best places to visit. From hidden beaches to luxurious hotels to colorful escapes, The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best for 2020 highlights astonishing, unique destinations that should be on every savvy globetrotter's radar before they become overrun with tourists.
To kick off the new decade, Tripadvisor introduced a new category—"emerging destinations," which highlights locales soon to surge in popularity. And the results are quite suprising.
Taking the top spot is the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which boosts an impressive array of eccentric shops, quaint riverside cafes, and interesting museums. The city formerly served as the capital of Prussia until it was annexed by the Soviet Union during WWII. Its unique historical prominence and dreamy setting has made travelers curious about the small city.
Franschhoek also made the list, as it's quickly becoming South Africa's culinary capital. Nestled in the valleys of the Cape Winelands of South Africa, the village is filled with galleries, antique shops, and, of course, wineries for visitors to explore.
See what other off-the-radar places made the list below.
The Best Emerging Destinations in the World
Kaliningrad, Russia
Saranda, Albania
Beirut, Lebanon
Luxor, Egypt
Naoussa, Greece
Rugen Island, Mecklenburg-West Pomerania
Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province
Monopoli, Italy
La Paz, Mexico
Curacao
Ile d'Oleron, Charente-Maritime
Guayaquil, Ecuador
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Ipswich, United Kingdom
Franschhoek, South Africa
Tangier, Morocco
Takamatsu, Japan
Cala d'Or, Spain
Petropolis, Brazil
Antwerp, Belgium
Mirissa, Sri Lanka
Alvor, Portugal
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Darwin, Australia
Agra, India
You Might Also Like