These Are the 25 Emerging Destinations You'll Want to Visit in 2021

Sarah DiMarco
Veranda
Photo credit: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography - Getty Images
From Veranda

Every year, the team at Tripadvisor combs through millions of reviews, ratings, and saves from travelers from across the world to spotlight the very best places to visit. From hidden beaches to luxurious hotels to colorful escapes, The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best for 2020 highlights astonishing, unique destinations that should be on every savvy globetrotter's radar before they become overrun with tourists.

To kick off the new decade, Tripadvisor introduced a new category—"emerging destinations," which highlights locales soon to surge in popularity. And the results are quite suprising.

Photo credit: LeliaSpb - Getty Images
Taking the top spot is the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which boosts an impressive array of eccentric shops, quaint riverside cafes, and interesting museums. The city formerly served as the capital of Prussia until it was annexed by the Soviet Union during WWII. Its unique historical prominence and dreamy setting has made travelers curious about the small city.

Photo credit: Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography - Getty Images
Franschhoek also made the list, as it's quickly becoming South Africa's culinary capital. Nestled in the valleys of the Cape Winelands of South Africa, the village is filled with galleries, antique shops, and, of course, wineries for visitors to explore.

See what other off-the-radar places made the list below.

The Best Emerging Destinations in the World

  1. Kaliningrad, Russia

  2. Saranda, Albania

  3. Beirut, Lebanon

  4. Luxor, Egypt

  5. Naoussa, Greece

  6. Rugen Island, Mecklenburg-West Pomerania

  7. Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province

  8. Monopoli, Italy

  9. La Paz, Mexico

  10. Curacao

  11. Ile d'Oleron, Charente-Maritime

  12. Guayaquil, Ecuador

  13. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  14. Ipswich, United Kingdom

  15. Franschhoek, South Africa

  16. Tangier, Morocco

  17. Takamatsu, Japan

  18. Cala d'Or, Spain

  19. Petropolis, Brazil

  20. Antwerp, Belgium

  21. Mirissa, Sri Lanka

  22. Alvor, Portugal

  23. Winnipeg, Manitoba

  24. Darwin, Australia

  25. Agra, India

