25 Curly Pixie Hairstyles to Inspire Your Next Cut

For those looking for a major hair change, one of the best — and chicest — options is going the pixie route. But there's something extra special about a curly pixie cut. "Going for the [curly pixie] cut can be extremely freeing," says celebrity hairstylist Sophie Gutterman. "It’s also fun because you can wear it in so many different ways. It’s easy to wear it curly, blown out straight, or slicked down with some soft finger waves."

So, if you need help narrowing down how to wear your curly pixie, we've got you. Below are 25 ways our favorite celebs are rocking the curly pixie.



Zoë Kravitz

A tousled, wavy pixie is cool and effortless. Kravitz's longer pieces are gathered up in spikes for an edgy vibe.

Ruth Negga

Negga wears '20s pinup-inspired curls that are extra defined in her pixie. She leaves a few curly strands out front for a soft and subtle bang moment.

Joey King

King's wavy texture is extra curled for her pixie. We especially love the wavy side bang to finish off her look.

Janelle Monaé

For something extra chic – and super easy — add a hair accessory. This gold jeweled head piece is so elegant with Monaé's tousled curly pixie.

Rowan Blanchard

Gutterman loves styling curly pixies in finger wave curls. Doing so is easy; all you have to do is use a comb and fingers to create alternating S-wave patterns throughout. Here, Blanchard does a side part for some extra glam.

Solange Knowles

Wear your natural curls out in a cool Afro like Knowles. Her bleached blonde hue adds extra depth and drama to her 'do.

Jodie Turner-Smith

You can also opt for shaved edges like Turner-Smith. Her hair is gathered in the center to accentuate her soft waves.

Lupita Nyong'o

Simple and chic, wear your natural curls out in a cropped fro like Nyoung'o. Gutterman says you'll want to style hair with a good gel and leave-in moisturizer combo to keep curls hydrated and touchable.

Samira Wiley

This inverted faux hawk is just so cool. Wiley wears her curls swept to the side to cover one eye to give her overall look an edge.

Julia Garner

If the style is named after one of the greatest artists of all time, you know it's a good one. Opt for something soft and romantic like Garner's bleached blonde Botticelli curls for a classic curly pixie look.

Logan Browning

To really define your curls like Browning, Gutterman recommends using a styling cream that will add some extra bounce (we like the Ouai Curl Cream). Then dry with a diffuser; her pick is the T3 Fit Diffuer and Fit Dryer.

Jennifer Hudson

One of the best parts of the wet hair look is that it looks good on any hairstyle — especially curly pixies. Hudson wears her curls slicked back with her edges accenting her hairline.

Taraji P. Henson

We've already talked about our love for shaved edges on a curly pixie; it looks just stunning on Henson. To add some dimension to the cut, go for an auburn ombré with your dark roots lightening up as they get to the top of your pixie cut.

Issa Rae

As we mentioned before, an easy way to style up a curly pixie is with some acceossories. Rae wears a metallic bobby pins on the side for some subtle detail.

Audrey Tautou

The quintessential French pixie involves tousled loose waves and that effortless je-ne-sais-quoi attitude. Tautou wears hers with extra shine to finish the look.

Amandla Stenberg

Stenberg's piecey spirals make for a great curly pixie that you can dress up or wear every day. Give it a deep side part for added volume.

Ginnifer Goodwin

It's giving Old Hollywood glam — and we're obsessed. Goodwin's curly pixie is a looser finger wave with a slight S-shape that lays nicely across the front.

Nicole Richie

The queen of Boho chic, Richie's curly pixie is relaxed and easy-breezy. With a mix of dark roots and blonde tips, her color combo adds dimension to her entire look.

Tilda Swinton

For a more abstract take on your curly pixie, go structural. Swinton's strands are blown out and flipped over in a geometric shape for a dynamic look.

Halle Berry

Berry's deconstructed finger-waves at the 2023 Oscars was the moment. Covering one eye gave her curly pixie a modern and fresh twist on the classic style.

Danai Gurira

A cropped cut can really sing with the right accessory. Gurira's natural curly pixie is adorned with bright yellow string woven throughout for a stunning look.

Teyana Taylor

To blow out your curls for a wavy texture like Taylor's, Gutterman says to use a small round brush and focus your dryer on your ends to smooth out strands and give the ends that bend. "Start in small sections where the hair is longest first," she says. "If some of the hair doesn’t fit in the round brush, use your hands to push the hair back and forth while drying."

Keke Palmer

Again, you can't go wrong with a classic Afro like Palmer's. Use a hydrating leave-in conditioner, like the Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Leave-In Conditioner for Curly & Coily Hair, to keep your natural curls healthy.

Viola Davis

An easy way to style an Afro curly pixie is to give it a side part. Davis' deep part gives her style added depth and volume.

Jourdan Dunn

Dunn hits two of our favorite trends in one look — and it's one of our faves yet. Slick back your curls to get that wet hair effect and give it a deep side part for added drama.

