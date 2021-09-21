25 creative Halloween costumes kids can wear with masks

This Halloween, we are all about the masks. And we don't mean your typical Halloween disguises. If you're planning to venture out of your house or socialize in any way this year, you and your kids are going to want to mask up with some PPE-level mouth and nose coverings.

Whether it's a night of trick-or-treating or a socially distanced spooky backyard gathering, Halloween is one holiday that lends itself to mask-wearing and might even give you an opportunity to get previously mask-averse kids to don one in the spirit of the holiday.

No need to paint on cat whiskers or jack-o'-lantern teeth—just find the right COVID mask for the job and your kiddo will be good for the night. From cute to creepy, here are some costume ideas inspired by our favorite masks.

1. A favorite Disney character

Alien 626? How about Alien 6-too-cute!

Best for: All ages

These masks from shopDisney are ranked as the favorite of kids by our testers, so rest assured your kids will be comfortable, well-covered and well-costumed. We love the snaggle-toothed Stitch mask. If you’re feeling festive, join your kiddo as Lilo for the cutest costume pairing.

Pro tip: These masks run small, so read the reviews and size up accordingly when buying.

2. A slithering beast

Bring this mythical beast to life with one of the coolest masks we've found.

Best for: Ages 5 to 10

We probably shouldn't play favorites, but this may be our favorite face mask of all! This cool mask makes room for a filter and it even comes with a slithering tongue. You can use this one for a snake costume, a lizard, a Komodo dragon or, pair it with this adorable dragon costume for a legendary Halloween night.

3. A magical unicorn

For a magical Halloween night, this beautiful unicorn costume and mask.

Best for: Ages 5 to 10

Bring a little magic to Halloween night with a shimmering, sparkling, unicorn costume. This is one of the most whimsical costumes we can imagine. With pastel rainbow tail and a metallic gold horn your magical unicorn is the stuff of dreams. The mask turns into a little wristlet, for when your trick-or-treater needs to attend to some serious candy-eating.

4. A jolly jack-o'-lantern

Best for: Ages 3 and up

Nothing says Halloween like the iconic jack-o'-lantern. This smiling face mask comes in two color options: black or orange. Orange is a bit sweet, while black is all about the scary. This comes in adult and kids’ sizes, for a fun, family costume idea. {{ ad_skip }}

5. A colorful crayon

They can go solo, or this makes at great family costume!

Best for: All ages

Looking for a family costume? Pair these masks with a few crayon-inspired T-shirts and your colorful crew will be ready to make the rounds. Or, let your kiddo pick their favorite color and paint the town...whatever color they want!

6. A dynamic dino

For an extra-ferocious look.

Best for: Ages 3 and up If you’re living with a budding paleontologist, these face masks will only make their ferocious roar feel even more authentic. Go cute or fierce, with these adjustable mask options.

7. A cool fossil

Cool and creepy all at once!

Best for: Ages 3 to 8

A dinosaur is cool, but what about a fossil, to add a fun little bit of fright to your kiddo’s dinosaur obsession?

8. A wonderfully wicked witch

For a spook-tacular Halloween night!

Best for: Ages 3 to 10 These limited-edition Crayola masks are vibrantly colored and humorously drawn. You may see your little witch giggling, rather than cackling, in this costume. These come in a set of five, with faces with all sorts of ghoulish faces, if siblings want to get in on the spookiness, too.

9. A sonorous troll

Candy-colored Trolls masks are fitting for the Halloween holiday.

Best for: All ages Trolls World Tour was a game-changing hit and it just keeps scoring high with kids. Kids will be clamoring to dress up as one of these candy-colored characters. These sweet masks will take their costume to next-level cute and will likely be a favorite long after Halloween night.

10. A ferocious tiger

This sharp-toothed tiger will make for a ferocious Halloween.

Best for: Ages 3 to 12 This sharp-toothed tiger mask is sure to make your little one roar in approval, and the fact that it's so well-made, with three layers of protection, will set your mind at ease. These high-quality masks also come in shark, bunny, bear, dog, or koala.

11. A sly fox

Some foxes are sly and some are sweet.

Best for: Ages 3 to 12 What does the fox say? This Halloween, the fox says “trick or treat” when your kiddo dons this smiling fox mask and costume.

12. A demon of doom

Best for: Ages 5 and up I mean, if you're gonna go scary go really scary. This is a costume that's going to make a huge impression, and the realistic skull jaw mask only makes it more wonderfully unsettling.

13. A pretty kitty

A purr-fect choice of masks for a cute kitty.

Best for: Ages 2 to 10 All it will take is a set of ears and a swishing tail to complete this kitty cat costume. Their smiling sweet face is certain to get them lots of treats this Halloween.

14. A "Minecraft" creeper

This "creeper" mask is, indeed, creepy enough for Halloween.

Best for: All ages Behind millions of downloads are thousands of kids who want to be a part of the hostile creeper mob on Halloween night. You’ll be relieved at not needing to paint on complicated pixelated makeup this year and your kid will breathe easy knowing that their look won’t need a touch-up to stay soulless and sinister-looking.

15. A peppy Pikachu

Your little one will look adorable as Pikachu in this happy mask.

Best for: Ages 4 to 14 There is no better friend than Pikachu (according to Ash Ketchum, anyway). The Pokémon movies have captured the hearts of kids and "Pokémon Go!" has captured their minds. Have your kids go as the cutest yellow cartoon—and one of the most coveted cards from the original game—this year.

16. The aquatic buddies SpongeBob and Patrick

Bikini Bottom or your back yard, these masks will make a splash.

Best for: All ages Why stay in your pineapple all night? If you’re planning on venturing outside of Bikini Bottom, you’re going to want to be protected. Your kiddo will also be the proudest Good Noodle knowing that the proceeds from each mask goes to Save the Children. Snag a fun SpongeBob or Patrick costume to make the look complete.

17. A "Sesame Street" character

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street--and which house has the best Halloween candy?

Best for: All ages Who are the people in your neighborhood? This Halloween they could be Elmo, Cookie Monster, the Count, Big Bird and Oscar in this five pack of "Sesame Street" favorites. Buy them separately (and get Abby and Grover in the mix), or as a set.

18. A piece of art

For the arty teen who wants to make a statement.

Best for: Teens

If you have an arty teen in your midst, check out some of the fine art and pop art inspired masks over at Redbubble. They can celebrate Halloween as an art icon or one of their most famous works.

19. A baby shark

They've danced to the song, now they can look the part of Baby Shark!

Best for: Ages 3 and up

Do! Do! Do! Do you think there's a more adorable costume for your little one? These cute masks come in all the colors that represent Baby Shark’s family and will have even the tiniest tykes excited for face coverings. Pick up one of these super-soft costumes for a swimming combo.

20. A Hogwarts student

Perfect for both muggles and non-muggles.

Best for: All ages

Accio, muggles and non-muggles alike! Which Hogwarts house will you swear your allegiance to? Bring a little magic to your Halloween this year. All you require is a Quidditch robe, a spindly wand, a scarf in house colors and one of these masks with the crest that suits you and your kiddo best. These will have your kid looking like a convincing wizard faster than you can say "WinGARdium Levi-OH-sa."

21. A swaggering pirate

Give Captain Hook an extra sinister edge with this mask.

Best for: 4 to 12

Argh, mateys! A pirate's life for ye this Halloween. This Jolly Roger-blazoned pirate mask paired with a proper pirate getup will ensure your little one walks away with a Halloween bounty fit for Jack Sparrow. Since these are custom made, you can be sure you'll get a perfect fit for any member of your family.

22. Sonic the Hedgehog

All you need is this smirking Sonic mask for your kid to be the fastest video game character ever.

Best for: 4 to 12

If your kid is obsessed with the interplanetary super-powered blue hedgehog from the video game and this year's movie, save a bit of time and sweat labor on painting their whole face blue with this mask. This little blue mask will have your kid ready for hyper-speed action—even before the sugar high kicks in. Snag this supersonic costume to make for the speediest trick or treater this galaxy has ever seen.

23. Super Mario

A plumber-style mustache will definitely get you a 1UP this year.

Best for: Ages 6 and up

How about a Mario and Luigi buddy-costume getup to show how you and your kid have bonded over '90s-style video gaming? You'll get an instant 1UP with this plumber-mustache mask.

24. A little monster

Best for: 3 to 8 Sometimes a kid just wants to be downright scary and these monster masks, which come in three shades and three different snarling styles, will help get the point across faster than you can say, "Boo!" Any costume would be spooky with this snarling mask, but we are particularly partial to exploring the scary side of Mike from "Monsters Inc." with one of these costumes. {{ ad_skip }}

25. Anything they can dream up

Let them design their own mask to fit their costume.

Best for: All ages So they want to be a chupacabra? That’s cool. Maybe they’re Lego-obsessed and need a face mask to complete their Wild Style or Emmett look? How about Professor Poopy Pants from Captain Underpants? Have no fear, you can create a personalized mask at Snapfish. Design your own and let your little one's imagination lead the way.

Get the personalized face mask at Snapfish for $19.99

