45 last-minute gifts under $10 everyone will love

Best gifts under $10
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shopping for gifts is easier said than done sometimes. It’s hard enough to figure out what to get for your loved ones, let alone what to buy for bosses, co-workers, dog walkers, secret Santas, or second cousins twice removed who deserve a little something, too.

Worry no more, because we’ve compiled 45 amazing gifts under $10 that will make sure everyone in your life gets a little holiday joy this season.

1. For the kid who loves surprises: Skyrocket Blume Doll

Who doesn't love a surprise? The Skyrocket Blume Doll is one of the hottest toys out there and has more than 5,000 reviews and 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It grows into one of 22 potential dolls as it gets watered, so kids are sure to love it, and it's small enough to fit into a stocking.

Get the Skyrocket Blume Doll at Amazon for $7.99

2. For the person who colors outside the lines: An adult coloring book

Coloring isn't just for kids—adults can get in on the fun, too. Sasha O'Hara's "Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book" is full of 21 single-sided adult color pages full of sassy and amusing sayings like "Home is where the vodka is" and "Suck it up, buttercup." The paperback coloring book, which has a 4.6-star rating out of 12,000 Amazon reviews, includes moderate to hard images like animals, people, fairies, and more.

Get "Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book" at Amazon for $4.99

3. For the one who wears the same jewelry: Diamond Dazzle Stik

If your giftee wears the same earrings, necklaces, and rings every single day, then their jewelry could definitely use a serious refresh from all that wear. With more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, people swear by this jewelry cleaning stick designed to make diamonds shine like new. Reviewers were impressed with how easy it is to use and the massive improvement they've seen in their gemstones.

Get the Diamond Dazzle Stik at Amazon for $8.61

4. For the person who loves to eat their veggies: Ontel Veggetti Spiralizer

Veggie noodles are all the rage these days, and our favorite spiralizer can help turn your favorite vegetables into pasta form. We were hesitant when we spied an "As Seen on TV" label on this product, but the truth is, it beats out the competition by a long shot.

The 4-in-1 spiralizer is sturdy enough for frequent use and comes with a small brush that makes the cleaning process a cinch. This affordable kitchen gadget can be used on zucchini, spaghetti squash, carrots, and other vegetables.

Get the Ontel Veggetti Spiralizer at Amazon for $9.99

5. For the one who likes sweet breakfasts: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Waffles are one of the best ways to start your morning a la Lesley Knope, and mini waffles are better than regular-sized ones. It's just a fact. They're easier to dunk into syrup and cook faster—meaning you'll be heading to Waffletown faster. The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is one of the best waffle makers we've ever tested, and your giftee will love whipping up waffles for one with it.

Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker at Bed Bath & Beyond for $9.99

6. For the person who is always cold: A 5-pack of cozy socks

You can't go wrong gifting a pack of comfortable socks. This 5-pack of women's cozy socks clocks in at under $10 and features fun and colorful patterns. Made for women's shoe sizes 5 to 8, the knit wool socks are perfect for relaxing indoors on a chilly day.

Get the Warm Winter Wool Socks (5-pack) at Amazon for $8.49

7. For the one who has AirPods: AirPods case cover

Anyone who has Apple AirPods probably gets nervous about accidentally misplacing these small and expensive buds. The case is so small and easy to lose. But a carrying case they can use to attach their AirPods to their keys or belt loops might calm their woes. With more than 28,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, people love this silicone case and say it doesn't rip and that it makes them feel more secure. It's also available in several color options.

Get the AhaStyle AirPods Case Cover at Amazon for $5.39

8. For the person who is always thirsty: SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws

Our best value reusable straws are SipWell's Stainless Steel Drinking Straws. This four-pack is ideal for someone who is trying to use less plastic—or for the person who is always sipping on iced coffee. The straws can be tossed in the dishwasher for easy cleaning and measure roughly seven to eight inches from top to bottom.

Get the SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straws (4-pack) at Amazon for $8.89

9. For the one who runs their dog's Instagram: Pooch Selfie

If your recipient is absolutely obsessed with their dog (I mean, who isn't?) and, more importantly, snapping pictures with them, then they need this selfie assistant. The Pooch Selfie is an ingenious tennis ball that clips to the top of your giftee's phone, so they can finally take the perfect selfie with their pooch. It's more of a gag gift, but it has more than 1,00 positive reviews on Amazon with reviewers claiming it actually works—well, depending on the dog.

Get the Pooch Selfie at Ace Hardware for $9.99

10. For those who enjoy a challenge: The "Of Course!" book of riddles

Some people like their Sudoku and coffee in the morning, while others like puzzles and crosswords. A brain teaser book is perfect for keeping anyone’s mind sharp, killing time while traveling, entertaining kids, or just relaxing on their own.

Get the “Of Course!” Book of Brain Teasers at Amazon for $9.95

11. For the cat lover: "Crafting with Cat Hair"

Your recipient may love their cat dearly, but they don't love all the hair they shed every single day. But with gift they can finally put their feline's fur to good use with a little crafting. It might seem like a novelty gift for the cat-obsessed owner, but could become the perfect hobby or the cat owner who spends their free time crafting.

Get "Crafting with Cat Hair" at Amazon for $9.94

12. For the person who loves to relax: TheraFlow Foot Massager

Massages can be expensive, and they definitely don't cost less than $10. However, if you're looking for a more affordable way to gift your friend or family member a little rest and relaxation, the Theraflow Foot Massager will get the job done and then some.

The wooden roller has nubs and grooves designed to reach even the achiest spots like the arch of your foot, heels, and more. However, it isn't just for feet, either. They can use the massager on their hands, back, and other parts of the body.

Get the TheraFlow Foot Massager at Amazon for $9.99

13. For the one who loves napping: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

For some of us, the only way to reach a REM cycle is to wear an eye masks to block out any sliver of light. When we tested the best sleep masks on the market our tester referred to the Nidra Deep Rest eye mask as a personal blackout curtains for your eyes. That's why it's the best. If your recipient is in perpetual need of some rest after the stress of the holidays (and life), treat them to this eye mask.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask at Amazon for $6.95

14. For the person who loves to read: Leather Bookmark

Bookmarks might be one of the simpler gifts on this list, but they’re also among the most useful. Whether for work, school, or leisure, everyone needs a durable bookmark. Made from full-grain leather, the navy-colored bookmark comes with a tassel attached to the end, so the gift recipient can easily pick up where they left off.

Get the Jagucho Leather Bookmarks, 3 Pack at Amazon for $8.99

15. For the one who wears makeup: Makeup removing cloths

Give your giftee a way to remove their makeup without irritating their eyes and skin like they have been with traditional disposable wipes. More than9,000 Amazon shoppers have opted to use these reusable makeup removing cloths instead, which they say removes their makeup without too much scrubbing even after washing them plenty of times.

Get the S&T Always Off Reusable Makeup Remover Cloths, 5 Pack at Amazon for $8.99

16. For the first-time shaver: The Billie Starter Kit

A quality razor can be hard to come by. If you know someone who is on the market for a new razor, the Billie Starter Kit is a great place to start. It comes with a Billie handle, a magnetic holder, and two 5-blade razor cartridges. Not to mention, the razor provides a close shave and is easy to maneuver.

Get the Starter Kit at Billie for $9

17. For the one who likes to doodle: Scratch Art Mini Notes

Take your giftee's doodling to the next level with these Scratch Art Mini Notes. They appear as normal paper, but when used leave behind a rainbow of color wherever you draw. It'll make leaving notes more fun and add a pop of color to daily drawings.

Get the Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes at Amazon for $5.99

18. For the spa fan: Threshold Performance Bath Towel

There's not much like stepping out of the shower and drying off with a plush and cozy bath towel—and Target's price hits just right when it comes to a great holiday gift under $10. The Performance Bath Towel is made from OEKO-TEX certified cotton and comes in 15 color options your relative or friend will love.

Get the Threshold Performance Bath Towel at Target for $8

19. For the one who's a runner: BodyGlide Anti-Chafe Balm

We've all experienced painful chafing at one point or another. It's not fun. And if you're giftee is an extreme runner or someone who has dealt with chafing their entire life, then they know it far too well. BodyGlide is an anti-chafe balm that could literally save their life. We tried it and found that it lasts an incredibly long time and kept thighs chafe-free during a half marathon (that's over two hours of running!).

Get BodyGlide at Amazon for $9.99

20. For those who loves lip balm: Burt's Bees Kissable Color Holiday Gift Set

The Burt's Bees Beeswax Bounty Fruit Gift Set comes with fun fruity lip balms including strawberry, pink grapefruit, coconut & pear, and pomegranate. These make a great stocking stuffer and are also perfect for tossing in their work bag or travel bag.

Get the Burt's Bees Beeswax Bounty Fruit Gift Set (5-pack) at Amazon for $7.91

21. For the one who loves wine: Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers

If your giftee loves to end the night with a glass of vino, then they'll appreciate these rubber wine stoppers. They have grooved rings hold the stopper in place to prevent any spillage, but more importantly, they ensure no extra oxygen enters the bottle, preserving the wine for a few more days.

Get the Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers at Amazon for $7.94

22. For the person who loves photography: Tenruy Photo Clips String Lights

This LED photo string light display is great for your niece or nephew who just moved into a new apartment or your parent friends in need of a creative way to display their children's artwork. Measuring 17-feet long, the strand comes with 50 photo clips and each clip contains a warm, white LED light. The strand runs on 3 AA batteries, however, those are not included with your purchase.

Get Photo Clips String Lights at Amazon for $9.99

23. For the one who loves competition: Uno

Uno is a classic game of competition and revenge (you ever schemed to get back at your brother for switching colors on you?). If your giftee doesn't already have Uno in their arsenal, then it will be a well-appreciated present that you and the gang can play immediately.

Get Uno at Amazon for $9.99

24. For the nerd in your life: Groot Flower Pen Pot

Life is too short to be boring and this "Guardians of The Galaxy" Groot Pen Pot is anything but dull. Your coworker will get a kick out of using the 6-inch pot to hold markers, small plants, and other trinkets like this 20-pack of mixed flower pens.

Get the B-Best Guardians of The Galaxy Groot Pen Pot at Amazon for $9.99

25. For the one who loves tricks: Yo-yo

Yo-yos are a classic—though sometimes frustrating—toy. But it's always a nice, inexpensive thing to throw into a stocking, especially if they would be type of the person to try to master a few tricks. These ones from Duncan Imperial are a solid yo-yo option and come in several color options.

Get the Duncan Imperial Yo-Yo at Amazon for $9.99

26. For the commuter in your life: Arvok 15-15.6 Inch Laptop Sleeve

Taking a laptop in and out of a backpack or purse without the proper protection is just asking for an accident. Your pals will appreciate a high-quality laptop sleeve to keep their electronics safe when they're taking the train into work—or from the kids at home. Made from thick, water-resistant neoprene material, the sleeve helps to safeguard laptops from dust, water, scratches and more. It's available in 16 different colors and patterns.

Get the Arvok 15-15.6 Inch Laptop Sleeve at Amazon for $9.99

27. For the whisky connoisseur: Ice Ball Maker Mold

No one wants a lukewarm drink, but no one wants a watered-down drink, either. But this ice cube mold creates large spheres that are designed to melt slowly and add a great aesthetic to a cocktail. It has a 4.1-star rating from more than 6,500 reviews with reviewers saying they produce near-perfect balls—as long as you follow the directions properly.

Get the Chillz Ice Ball Maker Mold at Amazon for $8.99

28. For the fashion-forward person: Ties and tie clips

With stylish accessories like a skinny necktie and a three-pack of tie clips to hold it all together, dressing to the nines doesn't have to cost a small fortune. Even the most fashion-forward person on your holiday shopping list will love receiving a couple of new accessories to freshen their look.

29. For the one who loves makeup: Milani Highly Rated Volume Mascara

You don't have to spend too much to give your recipient the gift of great lashes. The Milani Highly Rated Volume Mascara costs less than $10 and is the best drugstore mascara we've ever tested. It gives incredible length and volume for a fraction of the cost of high-end brands.

Get the Milani Highly Rated 10-in-1 Volume Mascara at Amazon for $8.97

30. For the kids who love tattoos: Superhero temporary tattoos

Temporary tattoos will always be a treat for kids and silly adults alike, and they make great small gifts or stocking stuffers. This set comes with 150 temporary tattoos featuring popular superheroes like Spiderman, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more. Don't worry, these tattoos come off (relatively) easy and are totally harmless.

Get a 150-pack of Superhero Tattoos at Amazon for $9.95

31. For the creative one: WikkiStix

WikkiStix are bendable, wax sticks that will never dry out and offer children (and adults!) hours of play. They can create faces, creatures, and more, and it's the perfect way to keep young ones entertained before holiday dinner.

Get WikkiStix Rainbow Pak at Amazon for $9.19

32. For the person who has too much hair: The Invisibobble

Straight, curly, thin, or thick—the Invisibobble hair tie is ideal for all hair types, making it an ideal stocking stuffer for anyone on your holiday shopping list who's rocking long hair. The coiled hair ties are waterproof, won't break or damage most hair types, and, most importantly, don't leave a crease behind like other hair ties might.

Get the Invisibobble (3-pack) at Amazon for $7.50

33. For the one with a cast iron skillet: Lodge Pan Scraper

Cleaning a cast iron skillet can be tricky. You don't want to wash off the seasoning that makes cooking with cast iron so great, but you also don't want to leave food crusted on the pan. That's where these pan scrapers from Lodge come in. The polycarbonate scrapers easily remove gunk with out leaving any scratches behind, which is why reviewers love them and your cast iron lover will, too.

Get the Lodge Pan Scraper, 2-Pack at Bed Bath & Beyond for $2.99

34. For your best friend: A pair of matching Lucky Fortune bracelets

Whether you want to show some love to your best friend or are shopping for the tween in your life, these matching bracelets make for a budget-friendly gift. These fun and colorful bracelets are hidden inside of two fortune cookies, along with a propitious paper fortune.

Get the WowWee Lucky Fortune Blind Collectible Bracelets at Amazon for $6.94

35. For the one who does their nails at home: Wearable nail polish bottle holder

Painting your nails is all fun and games until you end up with a glob of it on your bedspread. Not great. If your giftee loves painting their nails, toss this innovative wearable nail polish holder in their stocking. It's essentially worn like a ring to keep the bottle in close reach. More than 6,500 Amazon reviewers swear by it and say it's especially useful when they attempt to paint their nails on the couch or their beds.

Get the Tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder at Amazon for $9.99

36. For the person who's obsessed with skincare: Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Mario Badescu's facial spray is a cult-favorite amongst skincare fanatics. The 4-ounce hydrating mist is formulated from aloe, herbs, and rosewater. All it takes is a few spritzes to leave your friend, relative, or coworker's skin feeling refreshed.

Get Mario Badescu Facial Spray at Ulta for $7

37. For the one who loves eggs: Le Creuset Egg Cup

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and if your recipient prefers to start their day with eggs (particularly, soft boiled eggs), then they can eat it in style with this egg cup from Le Crueset. Yes, it's possible to get something from Le Creuset for under $10. Reviewers say they're high quality and a simple way to elevate breakfast.

Get the Le Creuset Stoneware Egg Cup at Amazon for $9.95

38. For the phone-obsessed one: PopSockets

PopSockets have been popular for a couple of years now—and they serve two great purposes. PopSockets offer an extra grip on the back of your phone, so you don’t drop it when FaceTiming or taking a picture. Additionally, the small plastic doo-dads also serve as a great stand for lazy video viewing. Offered in a variety of different designs and styles, PopSockets are easy, stylish, and practical gifts to give anyone.

Get a PopGrip at PopSocket for $10

39. For the one who loves sushi: Sushi Making Kit

Your recipient already orders sushi on a weekly basis, so they might have some fun attempting to make it for themselves. Reviewers love this inexpensive sushi making kit because it has everything they need to make and eat sushi (including chopsticks!) and that it's super easy to use. It may take some trial and error, but your giftee will just have to roll with it.

Get the Bambooworx Sushi Making Kit Deluxe with Chopsticks at Amazon for $9.99

40. For the stylish one: Wet n Wild lipstick

At Reviewed, we tested the best liquid lipsticks, and despite its low price, Wet n Wild was our No. 1 pick by a large margin. It stayed on the longest, was easy to wash off, and didn’t leave marks anywhere. So for cheap, stylish, and strong lipstick that’s perfect for a gift, look no further.

Get Wet n Wild Liquid Lipstick at Amazon for $4.58

41. For the one who loves happy little trees: Bob Ross Bobblehead

Bob Ross is iconic for his soothing voice and incredible (and fast) paintings, and your can bring him to life on your recipient's desk with this Bob Ross Bobblehead. Not only does it speak witty sayings for the artist, but it comes with a mini easel book with 30 landscape pictures they can admire.

Get the Bob Ross Bobblehead at Amazon for $9.56

42. For the person who has too many cords: A pack of cable clip organizers

Between laptop chargers, phone cords, and other electronic cables, it's easy for things to get twisted. This six-pack of cable organizers will keep your coworker's cords in order. The peel-and-stick wire holders can be used for TVs, computers, cell phones, or even in the car to keep everything tangle-free.

Get the Cable Clips Organizer (6-pack) at Amazon for $6.97

43. For the one who needs some pampering: Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub

We could all use a little more pampering in 2020. One easy and inexpensive way to gift your recipient some is with this cult-favorite sugar scrub from Tree Hut. With nearly 45,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, people are obsessed with this scrub because it's made with natural ingredients and exfoliates well.

Get the Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub at Amazon for $6.4865.99

44. For the one who misses velcro shoes: Lock Laces

When you're trying to get out the door, tying your shoelaces can seem like the most time consuming task, which is why your giftee wishes velcro shoes were considered stylish. They can transform their kicks into slip-ons with these popular no-tie shoelaces that reviewers swear by. Runners love that they keep their sneakers nice and tight, while parents love that they can easily replace their kids laces with these.

Get the Lock Laces at Amazon for $7.99

45. For the one who lives for the 90s: Velvet scrunchies

In case you weren't aware, scrunchies have made a major comeback recently, making them a great stocking stuffer. These velvet ones are super soft and come in a variety of colors that would look great on your giftee's head or just hanging on their wrist.

Get the Kitsch Velvet Scrunchies at Amazon for $9.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 45 best gifts under $10 - Clever and cheap Christmas gift ideas

