25 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

Andrew DePietro
·11 min read
Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Across various publications, experts and reports, a recurring critical theme is the state of the middle class in America and its struggles in an increasingly expensive and transforming society. Indeed, in much of the country, the middle class is facing a bleak financial future. Fortunately, that isn’t the whole story. There are some cities where the middle class is thriving.

In order to find out where, GOBankingRates conducted a study, analyzing the 200 largest U.S. cities in terms of the growth in middle-class incomes, households and businesses and industries employing them. But, what is considered “middle class”? Middle class is ultimately based on income, with educational achievement and status being secondary factors. According to Pew Research, middle-class incomes are those that are two-thirds to double the national median. This is crucial because it demonstrates how being middle class actually shifts from place to place.

For example, Miami’s median household income is $33,999, making its middle-class income range $22,666 to $67,998. But in San Francisco, the median household income is $96,265, making its middle-class income range $64,177 to $192,530. But despite these differences, you can still find places where America’s middle class is thriving.

Last updated: Nov. 20, 2019

Miami, Florida downtown skyline.
Miami, Florida downtown skyline.

20. Miami

  • Median household income: $33,999

  • Five-year median income growth: 14.2%

  • Middle-class income range: $22,666 to $67,998

It might seem odd for the middle class to be thriving when Miami’s median household income is $33,999, far less than the U.S. median income of $57,652, according to the Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey. However, it’s key to remember that Florida is one of seven states with no income tax.

Baltimore Maryland skyline at dusk
Baltimore Maryland skyline at dusk

19. Baltimore

  • Median household income: $46,641

  • Five-year median income growth: 14.3%

  • Middle-class income range: $31,094 to $93,282

Much of Baltimore’s economy is fueled by the city’s universities and healthcare system. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the education and health services supersector employs the most people, reaching 290,900 workers in November 2018, up 2.4% from the previous year.

Raleigh, North Carolina downtown city skyline at dusk
Raleigh, North Carolina downtown city skyline at dusk

18. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Median household income: $61,505

  • Five-year median income growth: 14.5%

  • Middle-class income range: $41,003 to $123,010

In September 2018, Raleigh’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.6%, its lowest point in 10 years, according to the BLS. A major part of Raleigh’s economic prosperity is the city’s emergence as a top tech and entrepreneurial center. The city’s Research Triangle Park is a leading research campus, comprised of North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University.

Grand Prairie Texas at sunset
Grand Prairie Texas at sunset

17. Grand Prairie, Texas

  • Median household income: $62,589

  • Five-year median income growth: 17.6%

  • Middle-class income range: $41,726 to $125,178

The prosperity of the city is reflected in the real estate market. Home values have surged, from a median of $142,000 in December 2015, up to $204,000 as of December 2018, according to Zillow. The housing market is healthy, with homes spending an average of 56 days on Zillow, fewer than the U.S. average of 78 days, which reflects solid demand without being too “hot” and leading to a housing shortage.

Nashville Tennessee city street at dusk
Nashville Tennessee city street at dusk

16. Nashville, Tennessee

  • Median household income: $52,858

  • Five-year median income growth: 15%

  • Middle-class income range: $35,329 to $105,716

Middle-class incomes have risen substantially in Tennessee’s capital city. In the last five years, both the median household income and average third quintile income grew by 15% or more, from $45,982 and $46,149 to $52,858 and $53,136, respectively.

With incomes on the rise, home values have increased as well. Over the last five years, Nashville’s median home value increased from just $150,000 in December 2013 to $262,600 by December 2018, according to Zillow. Not surprisingly, Nashville has seen its cost of living rise rapidly in recent years.

Boston Massachusetts river with skyline
Boston Massachusetts river with skyline

15. Boston

  • Median household income: $62,021

  • Five-year median income growth: 16.7%

  • Middle-class income range: $41,347 to $124,042

Boston has been experiencing dynamic economic growth and changes. Entrepreneurs have been launching new companies while businesses are moving from the surrounding suburbs into Boston’s urban center.

skyline of Irving Texas
skyline of Irving Texas

14. Irving, Texas

  • Median household income: $58,196

  • Five-year median income growth: 18%

  • Middle-class income range: $38,797 to $116,392

Irving is located in the Dallas metro area and has been on a hot-streak for economic growth. According to Business Facilities magazine, Irving has been particularly successful in luring foreign and domestic global companies to it. Indeed, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has been crucial to Irving’s success: It’s the third-biggest city in Texas for foreign capital investments.

Washington DC with US capital
Washington DC with US capital

13. District of Columbia

  • Median household income: $77,649

  • Five-year median income growth: 20.8%

  • Middle-class income range: $51,766 to $155,298

Interestingly, government employment numbers in Washington, D.C., are actually down around 1% less than last year. However, the nation’s capital makes up for this with growth in other industries. The financial industry is up 6% year-over-year, employing an estimated 31,800 people, the largest amount in the last decade.

South Carolina Charleston downtown at sunset
South Carolina Charleston downtown at sunset

12. Charleston, South Carolina

  • Median household income: $61,367

  • Five-year median income growth: 20.6%

  • Middle-class income range: $40,911 to $122,734

Household incomes have been given a boost thanks to the Charleston metro area’s surging economic growth. Although still behind Greenville and Columbia in terms of overall size, Charleston is growing faster than those cities and at its fastest rate this decade, according to the Post and Courier.

Austin Texas skyline at sunset
Austin Texas skyline at sunset

11. Austin, Texas

  • Median household income: $63,717

  • Five-year median income growth: 21.5%

  • Middle-class income range: $42,478 to $127,434

Many Texan cities are prospering, but Austin is one of the foremost examples. According to Statesman, the local economy grew by 6.9% in 2017, making the Austin-Round Rock region the fastest-growing large metro area in the country last year in terms of inflation-adjusted gross domestic product. This helps explain Austin’s excellent growth in incomes, with the median household income rising by over 20% in just five years.

Portland Oregon skyline at dusk
Portland Oregon skyline at dusk

10. Portland, Oregon

  • Median household income: $61,532

  • Five-year median income growth: 20.1%

  • Middle-class income range: $41,021 to $123,064

The median household income in Portland rose by over 20 percent in just five years, from $51,238 to $61,532, an increase of over 20 percent. Meanwhile, the mean household income rose from $71,290 to $85,335, an increase of 19.7%. The fact that these increases are comparable in size is a positive sign: When mean household incomes rise faster than the median, it often means a growth in wealth inequality, as the richest pull the mean income upward more than the median.

Downtown Bellevue, Washington with Mt. Rainier
Downtown Bellevue, Washington with Mt. Rainier

9. Bellevue, Washington

  • Median household income: $105,402

  • Five-year median income growth: 19.7%

  • Middle-class income range: $70,268 to $210,804

Bellevue is located east of Seattle, just across Lake Washington. Such close proximity to Seattle has helped Bellevue grow in terms of population and economy. The four principal industries driving the city’s economy are information technology, business services, retail and tourism. According to Bellevue’s website, the number of jobs has grown an average of 1.12 percent per year, with a projected 192,800 jobs to be reached by 2035.

Sunnyvale California street during the day
Sunnyvale California street during the day

8. Sunnyvale, California

  • Median household income: $118,314

  • Five-year median income growth: 22.1%

  • Middle-class income range: $78,876 to $236,628

Sunnyvale is part of the San Jose metro area, and thus right in the middle of Silicon Valley. Not surprisingly, the industry that’s leading much of the prosperity is technology and information. According to the Census Bureau, the information industry experienced the biggest growth in employment, rising from 3,654 workers in 2012 to 6,591 in 2017, for an exceptional increase of 80.4% in five years.

Denver Colorado skyline
Denver Colorado skyline

7. Denver

  • Median household income: $60,098

  • Five-year median income growth: 22.4%

  • Middle-class income range: $40,065 to $120,196

Like many U.S. cities, the information industry is a major pillar of employment. In Denver, the number of people employed in the information industry exceeded 50,000 for the first time in 2018, the largest amount in the last decade.

Downtown San Jose California
Downtown San Jose California

6. San Jose, California

  • Median household income: $96,662

  • Five-year median income growth: 18.8%

  • Middle-class income range: $64,441 to $193,324

Synonymous with Silicon Valley, San Jose has seen several middle-class-employing industries grow substantially over the last five years. As median household income rose by close to 19%, employment in the information industry increased by 30.3%, while professional, scientific and management services increased by 25%, adding 17,905 workers to its labor force since 2012.

Salt Lake City capital building at dusk
Salt Lake City capital building at dusk

5. Salt Lake City

  • Median household income: $54,009

  • Five-year median income growth: 21.3%

  • Middle-class income range: $36,006 to $108,018

In a matter of five years, Salt Lake City’s median household income rose by about $10,000, from $44,510 in 2012 to $54,009 by 2017. Employment numbers in Salt Lake City have been better than the national average for years. Where the U.S. unemployment rate peaked in the double digits during the Great Recession, in Salt Lake City, the highest it reached was 8.2% in January 2010. As of November 2018, Salt Lake City’s unemployment rate was at an impressively low 2.7%, a full percentage point lower than the U.S. overall at the same time.

A scenic view of the Space Needle in Seattle, WA and the Mt. Rainier
A scenic view of the Space Needle in Seattle, WA and the Mt. Rainier

4. Seattle

  • Median household income: $79,565

  • Five-year median income growth: 25.4%

  • Middle-class income range: $53,043 to $159,130

Seattle has long been a tech hub, with Bill Gates and Microsoft casting a prominent shadow over the city. As in so many other cities, tech is a major employer of middle-class workers due to its skill-intensive requirements. But the information industry in Seattle really began its surge fairly recently.

According to the BLS, from 2014 to 2015, the number of employees in the information industry increased 3.1% on average from year to year. From 2015 to 2016, however, that year-over-year increase ballooned to 7.6%, followed by 6% from 2016 to 2017 and 6.3% from 2017 to 2018.

Fremont California aerial view from hills
Fremont California aerial view from hills

3. Fremont, California

  • Median household income: $122,191

  • Five-year median income growth: 23.2%

  • Middle-class income range: $81,461 to $244,382

Fremont is located in the San Francisco Bay Area, north of San Jose on the east side of the Bay. Fremont’s economy has undergone some major shifts over the years, much of it becoming more diversified. For example, back in 1999, manufacturing employed more than 27,000 people, comprising 26.9% of the civilian labor force. By 2017, the manufacturing industry still accounts for more than 19,000 people, but now just 16.6% of the labor force. Meanwhile, professional, scientific and management employment jumped from 15.2% in 1999 to 25.1% of the civilian labor force in 2017.

Downtown Oakland skyline along the banks of Lake Merritt .
Downtown Oakland skyline along the banks of Lake Merritt .

2. Oakland, California

  • Median household income: $63,251

  • Five-year median income growth: 22.4%

  • Middle-class income range: $42,167 to $126,502

It’s sometimes hard to believe how far Oakland has come over the years. According to the Census Bureau, back in 1999, there were only 14,992 households earning $50,000 to $74,999, and 9,260 households earning $75,000 to $99,999. By 2017, those numbers jumped to 24,675 households earning $50,000 to $74,999 and 17,413 households earning $75,000 to $99,999 — an increase of 64.6% and 88%, respectively.

San Francisco California skyline at sunset
San Francisco California skyline at sunset

1. San Francisco

  • Median household income: $96,265

  • Five-year median income growth: 30.4%

  • Middle-class income range: $64,177 to $192,530

Although other major cities might beat San Francisco in terms of income level, none beat it in terms of income growth. In only five years, San Francisco’s median household income has soared by more than 30%: from $73,802 to $96,265.

As incomes have risen, several industries have expanded immensely. Information industry grew by nearly 40%, adding 8,288 workers in five years. Professional, scientific and management services grew by 31.6% and added 28,525 workers to the industry labor force.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined which cities the middle class is thriving in by analyzing the 200 largest cities in the U.S. by population: (1) median household income in 2017, 2015 and 2012; (2) 2-year median household income growth; (3) 5-year median household income growth; (4) mean income for third, or middle, quintile (40%-60%) of household earners, 2017, 2015 and 2012; (5) 2-year third quintile income growth; (6) 5-year third quintile income growth. All data was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey.

Data is accurate as of July 26, 2019, and is subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Cities Where the Middle Class Is Thriving

Latest Stories

  • Packers CEO acknowledges meeting Rodgers to discuss concerns

    Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says he is “very much aware” of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ concerns with the organization.

  • Panthers take Canadian RB Chuba Hubbard in fourth round of NFL draft

    Hubbard's selection was notable in that he was the fourth Canadian drafted, tying the 2014 record for most Canucks picked.

  • LaMelo Ball expected to return Saturday after missing month with fractured wrist

    LaMelo Ball is ready to help the Hornets get to the playoffs.

  • Bills rookie Spencer Brown celebrates being drafted by jumping through a table (video)

    Spencer Brown is going to fit right in with the Bills.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 2 instant grades

    Here are our knee-jerk reactions to the picks from Round 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 3 instant grades

    The Texans may have drafted their Deshaun Watson replacement, while the Titans get an A+ with the best pick of the day.

  • 8 things to remember from Connor McDavid's unforgettable season

    With eight games left in his shortened campaign, Connor McDavid has already posted a careers worth of highlights while chasing down some absurd NHL feats.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: You can build your team around Adam Fox

    Adam Fox and Jonathan Huberdeau have to be considered fantasy superstars entering next season.

  • No. 1 recruit Emoni Bates decommits from Michigan State, may not play college basketball at all

    Bates may be the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • French leader Lille beats Nice to stay 1 point ahead of PSG

    PARIS — Lille showed it is a serious contender to win the French league by beating Nice 2-0 to stay one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. Defending champion PSG scraped past Lens 2-1 at home to pressure Lille, and Christophe Galtier's Lille side responded. Veteran Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a low strike from just outside the penalty area. After Nice defender Jordan Lotomba was sent off just after the break, Yilmaz's countryman, Mehmet Celik, struck in a crisp shot from 20 metres in the 56th. There are three games left, with Lille next away to Lens and PSG visiting a vastly improved Rennes side which is also chasing a Europa League spot. Nice has the least defeats in the league with three and has conceded the least goals (22), compared to eight losses and 27 goals allowed for PSG. Earlier, Neymar opened the scoring following a defensive error in the 33rd minute and captain Marquinhos scored another powerful header — just as he had against Manchester City midweek — to make it 2-0 after an hour. But Lens exposed poor PSG defending when it scored straight from the restart as striker Ignatius Ganogo slotted home following a fine team move. “It was a very difficult game, Lens plays very good football. I really like their style of play and we suffered,” Pochettino said. “We had to work hard for this win.” Lens stayed in fifth place and the Europa League spot but was level on points with Marseille. Rennes can move into fifth if it wins at struggling Bordeaux on Sunday. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was without star striker Kylian Mbappe, who is nursing a calf injury, while central midfielders Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti were rested for the return leg at City on Tuesday. PSG trails 2-1. “I'm optimistic for Kylian,” Pochettino said. “I think he'll be ready to play.” Sunday's big game has third-placed Monaco hosting fourth-placed Lyon. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • Taillon earns 1st win in exactly 2 years, Yanks beat Tigers

    NEW YORK — Jameson Taillon earned his first win in exactly two years, Aaron Judge had three hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday. Gleyber Torres also drove in three runs as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games and improved to 13-14. In a big league season when hitting is in short supply, 11 of the 18 batters in the starting lineups for the Tigers and Yankees finished the game hitting .198 or below. Detroit began the day with a majors-worst .199 team batting average — former Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5 and fell to .125, one of the five Tigers under .200. Taillon (1-2) allowed one run, three hits and struck out eight over five innings. The Yankees had lost in each of his four previous starts. Taillon's previous win came on May 1, 2019, for Pittsburgh in his last outing before having Tommy John surgery. The Pirates traded him to the Yankees before this season. Spencer Turnbull (1-2) gave up four runs and five hits in five innings. The Tigers lost their fourth in a row and dropped to an MLB-worst 8-20. Judge followed Friday night’s two-homer, five-RBI performance by breaking a 1-all tie in the fifth inning with a line drive double off Turnbull to left field that scored DJ LeMahieu. Turnbull lost control in the sixth inning when he hit Aaron Hicks to open the frame and then walked Gary Sánchez and Clint Frazier before reliever José Cisnero replaced him. Cisnero retired Brett Gardner on a pop out and struck out LeMahieu. Judge fell behind 0-1 in the count and drove the following pitch to right field for a two-run single that made it 4-1. Rougned Odor then walked and Torres’ two-run single chased Cisnero. Taillon retired seven straight hitters before Jeimer Calendario’s two-out homer in the fourth tied it at 1. Taillon issued consecutive two-out walks in the fifth but escaped unscathed by striking out Cabrera. Detroit cut the deficit 6-3 in the seventh inning on Jonathan Schoop’s two-out two-run single. Niko Goodrum got the Tigers closer with a solo homer to right to make it 6-4. Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in as many chances. TRAINER’S ROOM Tigers: LHP Matthew Boyd (left knee tendinitis) will miss his next scheduled start Tuesday in Boston, but possibly could be back on the mound next weekend at home against the Minnesota Twins. Boyd was pulled out of Thursday’s start against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning. Manager A.J. Hinch said before Saturday’s game that Boyd is slated to play catch Sunday before the club makes a decision. Yankees: RHP Darren O’Day was placed on the 10-day injury list due to a strained right rotator cuff. Manager Aaron Boone expects the reliever, who has a 3.00 ERA in 10 appearances, to be out for several weeks. EASY WAY OUT Taillon got an unlikely assist in the fifth inning with Detroit threatening to take the lead when Goodrum attempted to advance to third on JaCoby Jones’ hard-hit grounder to the left side of the infield. The ball took a hard bounce, however, and struck Goodrum in the leg for the second out of the inning. Jones was credited with a hit. UP NEXT Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.15) will face Detroit RHP José Ureña (1-3, 3.77 ERA) to close out the three-game set Sunday. Kluber will attempt to win his 100th career game. He lasted a season-high 6 2/3 innings his last start Tuesday in Baltimore, picking up his first victory of the season. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. The team released a statement Saturday saying it "does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously." The Canucks say they have "engaged external expertise" to assist in an independent investigation and Virtanen has been placed on leave as the team awaits more information. An NHL spokesperson said Saturday that the league is aware of the serious allegations and will not comment until the results of the independent investigation are complete. Neither Virtanen nor his representatives could immediately be reached for comment on the allegations. Coach Travis Green declined to comment on the situation ahead of the Canucks game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. “We met with the team this morning, did our pre-scout, had a morning skate. And we’ll be ready to go tonight," he said. Green declined to say when he was made aware of the allegations, or whether Virtanen was still with the team in Toronto. Virtanen, 24, was drafted sixth overall by Vancouver in 2014. He has five goals in 28 games with the Canucks this season. The native of Langley, B.C., signed a two-year, $5.1-million extension with Vancouver in October. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Craig Smith's 3 goals carry Bruins past Sabres 6-2

    BOSTON — Craig Smith scored three goals Saturday to help the Boston Bruins complete their season-series dominance over the Buffalo Sabres with a 6-2 victory. With its ninth victory in 11 games, Boston slipped into third place in the NHL’s East division, a point ahead of the Islanders. New York hosts the Rangers on Saturday night. Nick Ritchie added a goal and an assist, and Sean Kuraly and Patrice Bergeron also had a goal for Boston. Rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves in his eighth start, and David Krejci had three assists — all on Smith’s goals. The Bruins went 7-1 against the Sabres this season and improved to 21-4-1 in the teams’ last 26 meetings. Arttu Ruotsalainen scored, and Riley Sheahan added a shorthanded goal for Buffalo, which has lost six of seven. Buffalo rookie goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, making his third straight start, got his left leg caught awkwardly next to the post late in the closing seconds of the second period. He dropped to the ice and had to be helped off skating slowly after the period ended. He stopped 26 shots before Dustin Tokarski played the third. Smith’s first goal had made it 1-0 just 1:21 into the game when he redirected Krejci’s pass into the net. His second goal increased it to 5-1 in the third, and he completed the hat trick by redirecting Krejci’s pass by Tokarski from the slot for a power-play score with 5:55 to play. It’s his first hat trick with Boston. Kuraly scored off the rebound of Ritchie’s shot from just outside the crease, moving the Bruins ahead for good with 3:22 left in the opening period. Bergeron made it 3-1 in the second, scoring off a rebound by slipping a backhander past Luukkonen’s stick as he was falling to one knee. FAMILY OUTING Bergeron’s three young children — two boys and a girl — and his wife, Stephanie, were seated in the loge level watching the game. His family sat next to the glass during pregame warmups and he was able to chat with them, breaking into a smile. BREAKDOWN Sheahan’s score made it 1-1 in the opening period. With the Sabres shorthanded two players, defenceman Jacob Bryson sent a clearing pass through the centre and, just as Sheahan’s penalty was expiring, he collected the puck on scored on a clean breakaway. WEAK SHOWING The Sabres were outshot 17-4 in the opening period and didn’t reach double digits in shots on goal until midway into the second. Boston outshot them for the game, 43-19. UP NEXT Sabres: Host the Islanders on Monday, the first of consecutive nights at home against them. Bruins: Travel to the Devils on Monday for the opener of back-to-back nights against them in New Jersey. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ken Powtak, The Associated Press

  • Aaron Rodgers attends the Kentucky Derby but doesn't want to talk about issues with Packers

    Aaron Rodgers wasn't talking at the Derby.

  • Jets draft two different players named Michael Carter in 2021 NFL draft

    If your name is Michael Carter, you might be a member of the Jets soon.

  • NFL draft: Cowboys pick OT Josh Ball, who was accused of dating violence and suspended from Florida State

    Josh Ball had some serious accusations against him at Florida State.

  • WNBA training camp tracker: Lynx rookie Rennia Davis out indefinitely with stress fracture

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports 2021 WNBA training camp tracker. Preseason games will be held May 1-11 with rosters finalized on May 13. Keep up with the league’s latest news before the tipoff of the 25th anniversary season on May 14.

  • King to kingmaker: Liverpool can seal EPL title for Man City

    Liverpool will like nothing more than to officially hand over its title as English Premier League champion to Manchester City on Sunday. City moved to the brink of reclaiming the league crown by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday. One more win will complete the job for Pep Guardiola's players — unless Liverpool does it for them with a victory at second-placed Manchester United, the only team that can mathematically stop City. Liverpool has long since given up its title after a dramatic implosion in the second half of the season. The Reds even look likely to fall short of qualifying for next season's Champions League considering they are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, which beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday. To have any realistic chance of finishing in the top four, winning at Old Trafford is a must for Jurgen Klopp's team — even if that would mean its reign as English champion ends after barely 10 months. Of course, there are plenty of more chances for City to wrap up a third title in four years, and a fifth in the last decade. Should Liverpool fail to beat United, City can become champion again with a home win over Chelsea next Saturday, one of four remaining games for Guardiola's team. The champagne is very much on ice for City. Or, as Guardiola put it after the win at Palace: “We can start to think about putting it in the fridge.” Sergio Aguero, City's all-time record scorer who is leaving the club at the end of the season, took advantage of a rare start in the team by scoring a typically clinical goal to set City on its way in the 57th minute at Selhurst Park. His control was instant off Benjamin Mendy's pass, before Aguero moved into the area and rifled a rising shot into the roof of the net just inside the near post. “What a goal, what an action, what a man,” Guardiola purred. Ferran Torres added the second just 84 seconds later as City belatedly flexed its muscles after a slow start, mainly due to Guardiola rotating heavily to give his first-choice players a rest between matches against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals. City leads 2-1 after the first leg in Paris, with the return match on Tuesday. MAGICAL MOUNT Chelsea was blessed with an extra two days between matches, compared to City, in its Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid, allowing manager Thomas Tuchel to field a strong lineup against Fulham. Mason Mount was one of the regulars who started and the England midfielder produced a piece of individual brilliance to set up the first of Kai Havertz's two goals at Stamford Bridge. Mount brought down a long ball forward by Thiago Silva with deft control, then slipped a pass between two defenders with his next touch to give Havertz time and space to finish into the corner in the 10th minute. Havertz traded passes with fellow Germany international Timo Werner for the second goal in the 49th as Chelsea cemented fourth place and moved six points clear of fifth-placed West Ham, whose game in hand is against Burnley on Monday. BRIGHTON ALMOST SAFE Brighton can start planning for a fourth straight season in the top flight. A 2-0 win at home against Leeds pushed Brighton 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining. Pascal Gross, with a penalty, and Danny Welbeck were the scorers. Everton hosted Aston Villa in the late game. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Chiefs pay tribute to Terez Paylor by wearing All-Juice Team shirts on Day 3 of 2021 NFL draft

    The Chiefs will remember Terez Paylor and his All-Juice Team on Day 3 of the draft.