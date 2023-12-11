25 Christmas Snack Recipes That'll Keep Everyone Full & Festive

PHOTO: LUCY SCHAEFFER; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

This holiday season, leave nothing up to chance: Steer clear of any chances of "hanger" by serving up plenty of these easy Christmas snacks. Not only will these sweet and salty treats keep everyone feeling full and festive, but they'll also make sure you keep your spot on Santa's "nice" list this year. It doesn't matter the size of your snacking crew either. Each of these 25 Christmas snack recipes pairs perfectly with a leisurely night in watching corny holiday movies with your boo, a big potluck amongst friends and family, or simply just keeping warm inside solo!

As far as Team Delish is concerned, an expert level snack spread is maybe even more important than what's underneath the tree. So do yourself a huge favor and keep the table full with a few sweet and salty items people can graze on, like our recipes for antipasto Christmas tree cheese ball, eggnog truffles, and puppy chow. Not only does it mean everyone can make their own snack plate, but it also buys you some time to work on a larger Christmas lunch or dinner. Honestly, we love skipping the Big Meal altogether by loading up with some heartier apps, so don't be afraid of that option. No one we know has yet to get mad about feasting on this sausage roll wreath!

Looking for more holiday inspiration? Check out all of our favorite holiday party appetizers, Christmas cookies that are 100% Santa-approved, and holiday cocktail recipes to make sure this season is the merriest ever.

Pesto Pizza Stuffed Star Bread

Here’s an easy and festive holiday appetizer that looks way more impressive and complicated than it actually is. Using homemade pizza dough and pesto is great, but if you go the store-bought route, this star bread takes very little effort.

Puppy Chow

Puppy chow (aka muddy buddies) is one of the easiest and most delicious snacks EVER, and it's super-kid-friendly to make too. Have older kids help with the microwaving the chocolate and peanut butter and mixing it with the Chex cereal, then place it into a resealable bag with the powdered sugar, and let younger kids get to shaking it all around.

Baked Salmon Sushi Cups

Making sushi at home can be intimidating. With these baked salmon sushi cups, you can skip all that but still get all the flavors of your favorite roll. Baked in mini muffin tins, these also come together fast, making them perfect to serve as a bite-sized app at your next party.

Best-Ever Deviled Eggs

Nothing says party like some classic deviled eggs! We chose to stick with the classic, but if you want to go crazy, why not try our shrimp cocktail deviled eggs or our bacon-jalapeño deviled eggs?

Cranberry Brie Pull-Apart Bread

Pull-apart bread reaches a whole new level, thanks to brie and cranberry sauce. Use your favorite homemade sauce recipes, but store-bought works too if you're short for time.

Antipasto Christmas Tree Cheese Ball

Nothing says hostess with the most-est like a charming and delicious antipasto Christmas tree. This cheesy appetizer sculpture will help you decorate for your Christmas party and feed your guests all in one fell swoop.

Sausage Roll Wreath

Every holiday gathering needs a showstopper on the table. That being said, maybe you want something new this holiday season. Enter: this classic British sausage roll with a Christmas–appropriate makeover.

Tiramisu Truffles

Craving a sweet pick-me-up at the end of a meal? These tiramisu truffles are for you. Luscious espresso and mascarpone white chocolate ganache is coated in a crisp chocolate shell for a dreamy bite-sized dessert that’s sure to delight every coffee lover.

Meatball Sub Bites

The meatball sub is a hearty comfort food classic that's been long overdue for a bite-sized upgrade. Enter the meatball sub bite—a juicy herb and garlic meatball stuffed with mozzarella cheese, wrapped in crisp and chewy pizza dough, and served with spicy marinara.

Baked Feta Bites

Baked feta bites are the epitome of fuss-free elegance—thanks to easy, store-bought ingredients and an under-an-hour cook time, these guaranteed crowd-pleasers are perfect for parties and gatherings of all kinds, all holiday season long.

Spiced Hot Chocolate Brownies

Mexican hot chocolate is very much unique. It’s rich in chocolate, not too sweet, and the added spices will surprise yet comfort you. Inspired by that classic drink, these brownies are reminiscent of those iconic flavors with a little something extra.

Tempeh Buffalo “Wings”

Quicker to make and easier to eat than Buffalo chicken wings, this plant-based version swaps chicken for snackable triangles of tempeh to mimic the crowd-pleasing appetizer.

Spinach-Artichoke Christmas Tree Skewers

Spinach-artichoke dip is a classic appetizer, but let’s make it a little more festive! Wrapped in puff pastry, the dip can be shaped into cute little Christmas trees and becomes individual apps. The tree gets topped with a little cheese star, as all trees should be.

Antipasto Squares

Antipasto salad gets even better when layered between flaky, buttery crescent rolls. Feel free to swap in and out your favorite ingredients, then serve these as an anytime app or an easy packed lunch.

Curry-Lime Cashews

Sure, a handful of these tasty nuts curbs hunger pangs, but they’re more than just a snack. Try these chopped up as a crunchy topping on your favorite roasted vegetables or atop a spoonful of vegan yogurt.

Caprese Bites

This is the easiest holiday appetizer that always wins. The only cooking required is turning your balsamic vinegar into balsamic glaze, but if you'd rather a completely hands-off version, feel free to use a store-bought glaze.

Crab Cake Bites

Turn the classic seafood dish into the cutest bite-sized app with these crab cake bites. Ready in a little over 30 minutes, these bites are the easiest way to add the fancy factor to your party, whether you're planning your Christmas dinner or New Year's bash.

Eggnog Truffles

If you love eggnog (or even if you don't!), these sweet bites are for you. Cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, cream wrapped in white chocolate—what could be better?

Spinach Artichoke Dip

There’s nothing worse than scooping up a bite of dip and winding up with too much spinach, not enough artichoke, or a grainy texture. Our recipe nails the perfect proportion of spinach to artichokes, and uses a trifecta of cream cheese, mayo, and sour cream to create the ultimate creamy texture.

Homemade Salsa

While you may be tempted to grab a jar from the store, trust us—making it homemade is not only worthwhile in the flavor department, but also couldn’t be easier to create and customize to your tastes.

Cannoli Bites

There's no debate: The combination of the crunchy exterior and creamy filling of a cannoli is one of the world’s best bites. Now the dessert is even easier to make, since these bite-sized treats are the perfect way to serve the classic Italian treat to guests this holiday season without all the mess and stress.

Baked Brie Wreath

Honey-glazed melted brie + herby crispy pizza dough = true happiness. Your friends, family, or colleagues will be ready to dive into this edible wreath once you stroll through the door with this app… after all, you want to eat the cheese while it’s warm and gooey.

Copycat Pirouette Cookies

The cookies dainty cylindrical cookies are delicate and crisp, a vessel for hazelnut cream, chocolate, whipped cream, or whatever you want to fill them with. And whatever you do decide, you will just love them.

Kettle Corn

Kettle corn is popcorn that is topped with sugar and salt. The combination makes for an addictively sweet, high-fiber treat that’s perfect for movie night, an afternoon sugar craving, or on the snack table at your Christmas party.

Cannoli Chips & Dip

This Italian dessert-inspired app takes cannoli to a whole new, easily shareable level. The best part? The shells will never get soggy!

