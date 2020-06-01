25 Cheapest Luxury Cars You Can Lease

If you have your heart set on a luxury car but a bank account set on, well, not a luxury car, there is one option that could allow you to have your car and drive it too. Leasing is a great way to enjoy driving a car for a few years before moving on to your next ride, limiting your long-term commitment to a depreciating asset. And, as Consumer Reports outlines, if it really is important to you to drive a luxury car and you don’t drive too much (the magazine says about 12,000 miles a year), leasing can be the better financial option over buying provided you take good care of it.

So, here’s a look at some of the luxury sedans, SUVs and other automobiles that you can lease for under $500 a month.

Last updated: March 3, 2020

2019 230i xDrive Convertible





Lease: $459 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $4,134

Sure, one of the major perks of a luxury vehicle is often the fine-crafted, climate controlled interior that makes you feel like you’re riding around in a private club. However, sometimes it can also mean putting the top down so you can really feel the car’s performance by way of the wind in your hair. And this BMW 2 Series option could be just the ticket at $459 a month.

Pictured: 2018 BMW 230i xDrive Convertible

2019 Acura MDX





Lease: $409 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $2,499

Car and Driver raves about the impressive control of the MDX for a vehicle of its size, suggesting that it’s a unique take on the three-row luxury SUV. There are options to get a hybrid version for improved fuel economy, but if you stick with the gas-powered ones, there’s a sportier A-spec package you might want to go for.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A 220 Sedan





Lease: $349 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $3,643

The Mercedes A-Class was among Car and Driver’s editor’s picks while getting a 4 1/2 out of five from the magazine. It’s the smallest Mercedes sold in America, but the interior has got plenty of bells and whistles even if it’s not as spacious as larger sedans or SUVs.

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia





Lease: $359 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $4,438

This Italian sports sedan offers a stylish approach with sporty performance. And if you do want to go (way) over that $500 a month budget, the Quadrifoglio option would give you a chance to drive the fastest five-passenger production car in the world.

2019 BMW 230i Coupe





Lease: $349 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $4,024

The engine on the 248-horsepower 230i Coupe is a great one, and there are options for all-wheel drive and/or a convertible. These fun little cars offer strong performance on a small body.

Pictured: 2018 BMW 230i Coupe

2019 Cadillac CTS





Lease: $409 per month for 39 months

Amount due at signing: $4,719

Who says driving a luxury automobile inherently means getting an import? A Caddy is a great way to get comparable luxury while still buying American, and you can lease one for significantly less than some of its German counterparts.

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe





Lease: $299 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $3,794

With a 2-liter inline-4 Turbo engine shifting through a 7G-DCT 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, this sporty four-door coupe combines elegant looks and a lush interior with Mercedes performance.

Pictured: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Coupe

2019 Acura TLX Technology





Lease: $319 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $2,999

From its bold exterior to the 19-inch wheels featuring road-gripping 245-section tires, the Acura TLX Technology should be just the ride for luxury car fans not interested in paying a fortune for a lease.

2019 Genesis G70





Lease: $319 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $2,699

If you haven’t heard of Genesis yet, it’s the luxury brand launched by Hyundai as luxury car drivers were apparently not buying a lot of Hyundais. Go figure. However, the experience of driving a Genesis G70 is probably going to be pretty different from most Hyundais.

2019 Infiniti QX50





Lease: $379 per month for 39 months

Amount due at signing: $3,899

Infiniti boasts that the QX50 features the world’s first production-ready variable compression turbo engine, which is supposed to provide sports-car performance in a luxury SUV. The design is meant to add efficiency without compromising performance, so you should expect to pay a bit less at the pump for that performance.

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio





Lease: $399 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $4,753

If you’re in search of a luxury SUV that offers plenty of performance, you might go with Italian automaker Alfa Romeo’s entry: the Stelvio. Fine Italian craftsmanship blends with tight handling and a powerful engine.

2019 Acura RDX





Lease: $379 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $2,999*

This Acura may impress drivers with how it handles corners, but even someone who wouldn’t feel the difference between a Porsche and an El Camino can still appreciate just how roomy the cabin is. Not to mention, the cargo space can make this a versatile ride with utility for all sorts of hobbyists.

* Offer available through Sept. 3, 2019

2019 BMW 440i Gran Coupe





Lease: $479 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $3,000

The Gran Coupe is a sport, low-to-the-ground car that will allow you to zip by some of the full-size luxury sedans on the road. And with the elegant, sweeping curves of the exterior, you should be able to turn some heads in the process.

Pictured: 2018 BMW 4 Series M Sport Gran Coupe

2019 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Sedan





Lease: $399 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $4,543

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan is the German carmaker’s entry for the sports sedan class, and it shouldn’t disappoint Mercedes lovers. Beyond the performance, the car offers sleek styling, numerous technological advances and all-LED lighting.

2019 Cadillac XT4





Lease: $369 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $4,919

While Cadillac might be most familiar to luxury SUV fans for its massive Escalade, the smallest SUV the company offers is the XT4. Cadillac promotes it as offering an exciting new engine under the hood that provides power and agility for a sporty ride you don’t normally expect from an SUV.

2019 Jaguar E-Pace





Lease: $399 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $3,995

Car and Driver touts the “playful driving experience” of Jaguar’s 2019 E-Pace. Built on the same platform as the Land Rover Evoque, its turbo four-cylinder should have drivers enjoying the ride throughout their three-year lease.

2019 Lexus ES 350





Lease: $379 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $2,999

The $379 a month is already a pretty reasonable price for leasing a Lexus. That’s at least part of why it was named the luxury car best buy of 2019 by Kelley Blue Book.

2019 BMW X1 sDrive28i





Lease: $349 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $4,274

Another Car and Driver editor’s choice, this car also landed on the prestigious magazine’s 10 best list. “It’s quick, nimble, spacious, well built, and undeniably upscale,” the magazine wrote. “The sweet turbocharged four-cylinder engine revs eagerly, and the X1’s ride is comfortable without sacrificing inspired handling.”

Pictured: 2016 BMW X1

2019 Jaguar F-Pace





Lease: $429 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $3,995

The F-Pace might be called such because of its effing fast pace. The 5-liter supercharged V-8 can produce top speeds of 176 mph in case you’re looking to more than double the speed limit on the local freeways.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV





Lease: $329 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $3,723

Car and Driver dubbed the 2019 GLA as a “hot hatch for 401k-contributing adults” to highlight the way the car appears to straddle the worlds of performance hatchbacks and crossover SUV. Citing the vehicle’s solid performance, the magazine said that beneath the exterior it was essentially a CLA-Class sedan driving like a much smaller car than it is.

Pictured: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC

2019 Cadillac XT5





Lease: $399 per month for 39 months

Amount due at signing: $0

The 310-horsepower vehicle seats five and has a roomy 63 cubic feet of cargo capacity. What’s more, you’ll be getting driver-assist technology that will help keep you out of an accident — pretty important when you’re leasing.

2019 Lexus RX





Lease: $389 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $2,999

The 3.5-liter V-6 in the RX helps deliver the sort of smooth ride you’re looking for from a luxury SUV. And, if you’re worried about the fuel economy of a larger ride, you can always opt for the hybrid options that can bring the expected mileage to 30 mpg.

2019 Jaguar XE 25t RWD





Lease: $309 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $3,495

Jaguar’s option for a sports sedan is the XE, but the company is quick to assert that the car drives and feels just like a Jaguar to assure any brand loyalists that they’re still getting the features they know and love. It also features a new aerodynamic exterior that reduces drag — and improves fuel economy — as well as a well-proportioned and stylish body.

Pictured: 2018 Jaguar XE

2019 Volvo S60

Lease: $295 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $3,595

The S60 features a minimalist interior that provides the distinctly Swedish take on luxury, as well as a 9-inch Sensus Touchscreen and a premium audio system to help give you the smoothest, most comfortable ride possible.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 SUV





Lease: $419 per month for 36 months

Amount due at signing: $4,583

The 2-liter inline-4 Turbo engine on the GLC SUV produces 241 horsepower at 5,500 rpm. The sporty rear-wheel drive should help you enjoy driving this midsize SUV as much as you do riding in it.

Pictured: 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC300

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for illustrative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels. As a result, some of the cars in the photos might have different MSRPs than the ones listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Cheapest Luxury Cars You Can Lease