25+ Black-Owned Home Decor Brands to Shop

As thousands protest across the country for racial justice and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, some are wondering what other actionable steps we can all take. In addition to donating to organizations working for change, voting, and reaching out to our representatives, buying from black-owned businesses is one way to take action. Put your purchasing power to use by supporting some of the talented black designers, ceramicists, artists, and business owners on this list. Here are black-owned home decor brands to shop right now, and for years to come.

Looking for a little design inspiration before you start shopping? Follow these 35 Black interior designers and stylist on Instagram.

Home Decor Shops

These online home decor shops have it all, from area rugs, to wallpaper, to storage baskets.

Owned by designer and blogger Justina Blakeney, this online decor shop lets you bring the Jungalow blog's bohemian style home. You'll find beautiful planters, woven baskets, vibrant throw pillows, and a rotating collection of exclusive art by an international group of female artists.

Curated by the husband-and-wife design duo behind the AphroChic interior design firm, Jeanine Hays and Bryan Mason, this online home decor shop is bursting with eye-catching patterns and luxe designs you won't find anywhere else. Look for chic floor lamps, patterned wallpaper, poufs, and rugs.

You will want every single piece in this collection of ceramics, throw pillows, dish towels, and display-worthy dishwashing supplies curated by Laura Hodges Design Studio. Don't miss the "sundries" section for candies, tea, and a selection of beautiful note cards.

When you're looking for a focal point or a conversation piece for your home, make this online vintage home decor shop by Ariene Bethea your first stop. Every carefully chosen item, from Florentine bowls to Art Deco vases, is a conversation piece.

Founded by Sofi Seck, Expedition Subsahara sells beautiful baskets, bowls, placemats, and bags, all handmade by African artisans. In addition to supporting these artisans, 20 percent of each product sold goes toward the company's larger mission: the creation of a school for girls in Senegal.

With a brick-and-mortar shop in Brooklyn as well as an online store, BLK MKT Vintage by Jannah Handy and Kiyanna Stewart is a go-to for vintage wares, collectibles, and artifacts that represent black history. You'll find a selection of film posters, art, vintage photographs, historic event flyers, and more.

Paint

In 2018, interior designer Nicole Gibbons decided to launch a paint startup that would disrupt the traditional paint industry. Instead of hundreds of paint chips to sort through, she narrowed down the selection to 56 designer-curated colors. And rather than paint swatches, Clare sends repositionable adhesive swatches so you can test the color in several spots. Did we mention each can of paint (plus brushes and trays) is shipped right to your door? You'll never go to the paint store again.

Ceramics

Elegant and minimalist, the clay cylinders, vases, and dishware ceramicist Tracie Hervy creates are stripped of superfluities to reveal the essence of each vessel. Her stunning works are available at several retailers, including online at Bloomist.

Founded by Shannon Maldonado, YOWIE is a Philadelphia-based home shop with a small, curated selection of products from independent artists and designers. You'll find candles, tote bags, and T-shirts, along with quirky ceramic planters, tumblers, and even a bowl with legs. This is the ultimate shop for memorable birthday gifts.

The founder of the Black Artists + Designers Guild, Malene Barnett is an artist of many talents. She not only creates luxe hand-knotted and hand-tufted carpets, but also paints, and most recently, creates beautiful pieces of pottery. Her work taps into traditional techniques, such as hand building, coiling, and carving. During her artist-in-residence program at Greenwich House Pottery, Barnett made 25 pieces inspired by mud house designs in West Africa. Find her available works here.

Working from her at-home studio in Baton Rogue, Osa Atoe uses red stoneware clay to create pottery that is meant to express a multiculturalism and human universality (watch her video on this here). Follow her on Instagram to learn about her latest work.

Lalese Stamps is a Columbus, Ohio-based ceramicists best known for her stylish, modern mugs and dishware. While you wait for updates to her web shop, admire her 100 Day Project here.

Decor and Accessories

Ron Nicole's gorgeous artwork turns natural elements like flowers and herbs into everlasting decor. Working with both clay and paper, she creates what she calls "Floral Inspired Fossils," and the effect is stunning yet subtle.

Shop stylist and graphic designer Brandy Brown's smart yet playful designs. Her cheerful art prints and party decor are available in her Minted shop.

If you've ever wanted a Toni Morrison mug or a James Baldwin pillow, check out Don't Sleep Interiors. Their website explains that the brand "started from a desire to combine interior decor & culture from the African Diaspora with social & political consciousness." This is home decor that's meant to spark a meaningful conversation.

This Washington DC-based design studio creates one-of-a-kind home accessories, wearable art, and paper goods. Get ready for the most stylish handmade soap dishes you have ever seen.

Shop the art of Kenesha Sneed in various forms, from ceramics to wall art to throw blankets. The bursts of color will wake up your space.

Candles

Rather than name each candle by scent, The 125 Collection gives each candle a quote. To make finding the right vibe easier, choose from "sweet," "spicy," or "spirit" quotes. Bookmark this shop for when you need just the right present for your best friend's birthday.

Named for the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with golden lacquer, Kintsugi Candle Co.'s mission is to embrace so-called imperfections. When the company's founder, Allison Jones, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2018, aromatherapy became an important part of her healing, and eventually led her to start her own candle company. Choose from scents like "Heroine," "Grow," and "Invincible" to set the mood for your day.

Besides producing luxurious scented soy candles with wooden wicks, Goodnight Darling Co. has a mission: to encourage you to get some sleep. Their soothing candles, bath soaks, and herbal teas are all meant to help you towards that goal.

Bedding

Still looking for your dream bedding? You just found it. Linoto, founded by Jason Evege, creates beautiful, soft linen bedding, all sewn in a New York workshop.

For high thread count bed sheets in the dreamiest hues possible, shop the curated collection from Robin Wilson Home. After struggling with allergies and asthma, Wilson decided to build a home line focused on "Clean Design," so you can rest assured these sheets are non-toxic and hypoallergenic.

Furniture

This NYC-based homewares company collects, sells, and trades designer furniture, as well as mugs and glassware. The furniture selection is always changing, so check back often.

Pillows (and Textiles)

Born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, designer Hana Getachew started Bolé Road Textiles as an homage to her love for handwoven Ethiopian fabrics. Shop the beautiful pillows, but also don't miss the colorful bathmats, rugs, and towels.

Calling all fans of color and pattern, Rochelle Porter's vibrant pillows are guaranteed to perk up your sad sofa.

Wallpaper

Famed designer Sheila Bridges is the creator of Harlem Toile, an iconic wallpaper pattern that reimagines traditional French toile, replacing the typical pastoral scenes with scenes satirizing stereotypes of the African American experience. In addition to the wallpaper, the pattern is also available on fabric, umbrellas, bags, and more.