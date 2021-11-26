The best Wayfair Black Friday sales to take advantage of today
If there’s one thing you should spend the majority of your paycheck on this week, it’s Wayfair Black Friday deals. I know you’re probably thinking: “But I don’t need any new furniture??” Here’s where I tell you that you’re wrong.
The ginormous online retailer is actually overflowing with so much more than just furniture — you can find pretty much everything and anything having to do with home and living there. There’s a lot on sale, from holiday decor to pet needs, lighting, appliances, and just about everything in between. And their mega sale has been happening for, oh, a few weeks now. It’s not just a Black Friday thing.
If it sounds a little overwhelming, don’t worry — it is. But let me help you! Keep scrolling to shop the most incredible live deals from Wayfair before they go away forever.
(P.S. It’s kind of a sprint to the finish line since their sales are 1) unironically epic and 2) sell out faster than you can pull up your pre-saved credit card information.)
Best furniture deals at Wayfair
Lilly Wide Velvet Armchair, $199.99 (Orig. $399)
Hashtag Home Allegra TV Stand, $199.99 (Orig. $448.50)
Leonard Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed, $279.99 (Orig. $315.25)
Mercury Row Biondo Four-Person Dining Set, $599.99 (Orig. $669.99)
Etta Avenue Colston Writing Desk, $146.99 (Orig. $349.90)
Best mattress deals at Wayfair
Casper Element Mattress, $355.50 (Orig. $395)
Sweet Dreams 10″ Medium Hybrid Mattress, $419.99 (Orig. $599.99)
Wayfair Sleep 14″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $509.99 (Orig. $543.99)
Sealy CopperChill 12″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress, $439.99 (Orig. $1,069)
Sweet 10” Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $329.99 (Orig. $519.99)
Best bedding deals at Wayfair
House of Hampton Nussbaum Velvet Comforter Set, $63.38 (Orig. $84.99)
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Kiril Microfiber Duvet Cover Set, $42.22 (Orig. $104.85)
Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set, $28.37 (Orig. $50.04)
Erion Microfiber Traditional Comforter Set, $67.16 (Orig. $409)
Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter, $51.99 (Orig. $149.99)
Best rug deals at Wayfair
Mistana Osias Area Rug, $149.99 (Orig. $729)
Hashtag Home Coughlin Abstract Area Rug, $88.99 (Orig. $439)
Three Posts Swifton Rust Area Rug, $75.99 (Orig. $329)
Alcott Hill Arnott Abstract Handmade Tufted Wool Area Rug, $104 (Orig. $529)
Etta Avenue Tova Hand-Knotted Silk Sky Area Rug, $167.99 (Orig. $929)
Best kitchen deals at Wayfair
Le Creuset Round Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $159.95 (Orig. $297.05)
Pyrex Storage Plus 10 Piece Bakeware Set, $17.55 (Orig. $26.99)
Viking Copper Clad 13-piece Cookware Set, $499.99 (Orig. $1,500)
All-Clad D3™ Stainless Frying Pan with Lid, $99.99 (Orig. $180)
KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer, $349.99 (Orig. $429.99)
Instant Pot 6 Qt. Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $74.99 (Orig. $99.99)
