25 Best Selling Whiskey Brands in the US

Whether it's the sharp burn of single malt or the smooth, woody aroma of a blended Scotch, the scent of whiskey is enough to invigorate even the weariest of souls. Part of the popularity of the beloved golden tipple comes from the sheer amount of tradition that it has behind it. Making whiskey is an age-old craft, and one that goes back many centuries. Its origin began over a millennium ago, when distillation migrated from mainland Europe into Ireland and Scotland via traveling monks. The Scottish and Irish monasteries, lacking the vineyards and grapes of the continent, turned to fermenting grain mash, resulting in the first distillation of the modern whiskey.

Global Whiskey Market:

Whiskey is one of the Most Consumed Alcohols in the World, with the global whiskey market valued at $64 billion in 2022 and expected to reach $91.3 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

The consumption of alcohol is shifting away from beer and wine and millennials are more likely to experiment with other alcoholic beverages, resulting in the growth of a ‘cocktail culture’. As a result, the use of whiskey as a premium ingredient has increased. Product innovations, such as flavored whiskeys, and organic and sustainable options are also some of the major factors propelling the market.

2022 was also a great year for Scotch whisky, and exports of Scotland’s native spirit hit $7.5 billion last year, the highest figures ever. Exports by volume rose substantially as well, with the number of 700 ml bottles shipped overseas up by 21%, to 1.67 billion.

Similarly, as we mentioned in our article – 25 Best Bourbon Whiskeys Under $50 – Bourbon is a $9 billion signature industry in Kentucky that generates more than 22,500 jobs. And if we’re looking at production and consumption, the state receives more than $286 million in tax revenue each year from its iconic whiskey.

The positive economic impact of the popular golden liquor is something we seldom consider when having a drink, but, given the facts, maybe it’s time we all raise a glass to it.

The Rising Popularity of Flavored Whiskey:

The flavored whiskey market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing consumer demand for unique and innovative alcoholic beverages. Flavored whiskey refers to whiskey that has been blended or infused with various flavors, such as fruits, spices, herbs etc. to enhance its taste and appeal to a wide range of consumers.

More than 16 million cases of flavored whiskey were sold in the U.S. in 2020, compared to less than 2 million ten years ago. One brand that has been driving this trend is Jack Daniel’s, owned by the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B). The brand’s fire-flavored and apple-flavored blends are some of the most popular flavored whiskeys in America.

New Whiskey RTD in the Market:

Ready-to-drink beverages continue to make headlines as the fastest-growing alcohol beverage category. While malt-based RTDs still retain a 91% share by volume in the American RTD market, spirit-based RTDs grew by 51% in 2021, approximately double the growth of the wine-and malt-based categories. As we mentioned in our article – 25 Most Popular Spirits in the World – the spirits-based RTDs are expected to grow at a CAGR of 33% in volume in the U.S. by 2025.

A recent new spirit-based RTD offering that popped up in the market is the good ol’ Jack & Coke. Although the classic drink has been a quintessential serve at every bar for a long time, the much-loved cocktail is now also available in the form of a pre-mixed, canned RTD – courtesy of a joint venture between the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola RTD made its U.S. debut in March this year in 12-oz. cans (7% ABV), and Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar also became available in May. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) took a test-and learn-approach for the initial launch, applying lessons from a single-country rollout in Mexico to a global scaling strategy, bringing the product to 13 countries in 12 months.

Both the Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rank among the Largest Beverage Companies in the World in 2023.

With that said, here are the Largest Whiskey Brands in America.

25 Best Selling Whiskey Brands in the US

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to sources such as Liquor, VinePair, Forbes, Reddit etc., looking for the Most Popular Whiskey Brands in America. Due to the absence of reliable sales figures, we have used popularity as a proxy for sales, and so we picked whiskeys that appeared at least thrice in the aforementioned sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly.

25. Buchanan’s

Insider Monkey Score: 3

James Buchanan was passionate about creating a blended Scotch whisky that people would enjoy worldwide. He believed that blending different malts would produce a greater whisky than the sum of its parts. As a result, Buchanan's quickly became a popular brand, with its whiskies enjoyed by royalty and common people alike. Over the years, Buchanan’s has become the most popular Scotch brand in Latin America and is also especially popular among the U.S. Latinos.

Buchanan's is Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)'s second-largest Scotch globally, and a brand loved by many people due to its values, heritage, and provenance.

24. Elijah Craig

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Elijah Craig is credited as the first distiller to age his whiskey in charred oak barrels, earning his place in history as the 'Father of Bourbon'. The charred barrel transformed the clear liquid inside into an intense amber whiskey made rich with the flavors of the wood, which we now recognize as Bourbon.

The Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon is counted among the 20 Truly Extraordinary Whiskeys Under $75.

23. Canadian Club

Insider Monkey Score: 3

This Canadian whisky brand is owned by Beam Suntory, which was formed after the $16 billion acquisition of Beam Inc. by the Tokyo-based Suntory group in 2014. Under the terms of the deal, Suntory paid Beam’s shareholders $83.5 per share in cash, a 25% premium on the company’s closing stock price the previous day.

22. The Glenlivet

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Made in the Scottish Highlands since 1824, The Glenlivet is the world’s best-selling single malt. Malt from Speyside and mineral water from Cairngorms National Park are distilled in traditional lantern-shaped stills and then matured in oak casks, giving The Glenlivet its smooth, rich, and fruity flavor. Part of the Pernod Ricard group since 2001, the brand is defining new ways to enjoy single malt for a new generation.

21. Southern Comfort

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Created in 1874 by legendary bartender MW. Heron, Southern Comfort is a unique blend of sweet spice and fruit notes with American whiskey. Neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail, Southern Comfort, fits in anywhere.

The brand was acquired by the Sazerac Company from Brown-Forman, as part of a $543.5 million deal that also included Tuaca.

20. Angel’s Envy

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Handcrafted in small batches, Angel’s Envy is an award-winning Kentucky straight Bourbon finished in port wine barrels.

Last year, the Kentucky-based craft distiller unveiled its completed $8.2 million Brand Home expansion at 500 E. Main St. in Louisville. The expansion, which adds 13,000 square feet to the facility, will allow Angel’s Envy to welcome an additional 64,000 visitors each year, doubling annual guest capacity.

Angel’s Envy sits among the Top-Selling American Whiskey Brands.

19. Seagram’s 7 Crown

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Owned by Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), this is a light, smooth American blended whiskey that is easy to mix, easy to serve, and easy to call - especially as a shot and in the signature drink, the 7 & 7.

In 2001, Pernod Ricard and Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) acquired Seagram Spirits & Wine in a deal worth $8.15 billion

18. Blanton’s

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Introduced in 1984, Albert Bacon Blanton’s namesake Bourbon was the first ever Single Barrel Bourbon sold commercially. Distilled at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, KY, this whiskey is produced and marketed by the Sazerac Company.

17. Hibiki

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Produced in Japan by Beam Suntory, the Hibiki Whisky range is a harmonious blend of several malt and grain whiskies which are meticulously blended to create a full orchestra of flavors and aromas.

16. Four Roses

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Four Roses is a good American whiskey that blends up to 10 of its distinct Bourbon recipes, resulting in a versatile, easy-drinking offering that appeals to casual fans and enthusiasts alike.

Acquired by the Japanese Kirin Holdings Company in 2002, the Four Roses Bourbon sits among the Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $30 that Don't Taste Cheap.

15. Fireball

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Although Fireball is popular as a whiskey brand, it does not technically qualify as ‘whiskey’. Clocking in at a lower 33% ABV, Fireball is more of a flavored whiskey, or to get technical, a ‘specialty’ distilled spirit. This is also why Fireball shots are just so easy to knock back.

14. The Macallan

Insider Monkey Score: 7

The Macallan's origins can be traced back to 1824 when Alexander Reid established a distillery on the banks of the River Spey in Scotland. Today, the brand is known for producing some of the most sought-after and expensive whiskies in the world. The distillery's rare and aged expressions can fetch tens of thousands of dollars at auction, and the brand has become a symbol of luxury and exclusivity.

The Macallan is one of the Most Popular Scotch Whisky Brands in USA.

13. Knob Creek

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Knob Creek is a Kentucky straight Bourbon whiskey owned by Beam Suntory and produced at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont. In 2020, Beam Suntory released Knob Creek 12 Year Bourbon, a brand new addition to the Knob Creek lineup of ryes and Bourbons. Bottled at 100 proof with a robust 50% ABV, this full bodied Bourbon is a driving force in the Ultra-Premium whiskey category.

Knob Creek is counted among the Top-Selling Whiskeys in U.S.A.

12. Basil Hayden

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Crafted in 1992 by Booker Noe as part of the Small Batch collection, Basil Hayden introduced a more subtle side of Bourbon compared to its counterparts. Owned by Beam Suntory, Basil Hayden is also produced at the Jim Beam distillery in Clermont, KY.

11. Buffalo Trace

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Ancient buffalo carved paths through the wilderness that led American pioneers and explorers to new frontiers. One such trail led to the banks of the Kentucky River where Buffalo Trace Distillery has been making Bourbon whiskey the same way for more than 200 years.

The Buffalo Trace Distillery was acquired by the Sazerac Company in 1992.

Buffalo Trace is placed among the Most Sold Whiskeys in America.

