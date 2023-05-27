The 25 best places in Britain to raise a family

Gone is the era when a family would upsize one bedroom at a time, maybe moving just a street away, to accommodate their growing household. Now, new parents consult the crystal ball and try to find the perfect house in the right location where they can stay for the next 20 years.

These days, stamp duty kicks in after £250,000 (unless you are a first-time buyer) and, due to the continual rise of property values over the last decade, this punitive tax acts as a barrier to moving. It also deters empty nesters from parting with the family home, strangling the supply of houses with decent gardens and pushing up prices for this tenure even in straitened economic times.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Because of the increased cost of moving, and the burden of stamp duty, we are seeing families stay in their existing homes for longer and upsize less often,” says Frances McDonald, director at Savills.

The UK is entering a new housing era with interest rates at a 14-year peak and inflation stubbornly high, so home buyers will continue to navigate the property ladder in as few moves as possible. However, increased mortgage costs will cause them to readjust their expectations of the big family home. More than a third of upsizers have reduced their budgets due to higher mortgage costs, a significantly higher percentage than in other buyer tribes (according to a Savills poll).

Finances are not the only balancing act. The “forever” home and area must suit the small children who move in – and the teenagers they will become. West Sussex buying agent Michelle Hendrie says families are choosing homes that are immediately liveable but need work over time. “Ideally these homes have space around them to extend in three to four years as they can afford and as their needs change,” she explains. “They don’t want to move again for another 15 to 20 years.”

Other new priorities include outbuildings. “Multiple dwellings” can qualify for a significant stamp duty discount and give scope for life’s changes: a home office, a teenage lair, a pad for an elderly parent and storage for modern family accessories such as bikes, paddleboards, paddling pools, for example.

“Being closer to your child’s school than the station has become more important for the first time. With more remote working being carried out, a drive to the station has become less important than the daily drive to school – people want a school run that will take no more than 15 to 20 minutes now,” Hendrie says.

That means finding an area with suitable primary schools and secondary schools. New research by Savills, exclusive to The Telegraph, reveals the best places in urban and rural England, Wales and Scotland to buy a family home based on a complex system of metrics: proximity to outstanding schools (Ofsted rating), nurseries, leisure facilities, green and outside space, accessibility to a high street, social amenities, healthcare and of course affordability, along with in-depth research into the unseen community scene behind the bricks and mortar and concrete streets.

If you are about to embark on such a search, put away the crystal ball: the 25 best places in the UK to raise a family lie here.

Story continues

The era of remote workers seeking out dreamy remote locations with cash saved during lockdown has been replaced by a practical purchaser searching for their family forever home under greater financial pressure. St Albans fits the bill. The fastest trains run into London St Pancras in just over 20 minutes, but it is more affordable than Greater London. The schools are usually the draw for families (there are 10 schools rated outstanding by Ofsted), and its size makes it accessible for teenagers as they start to venture out. St Albans has all the amenities of a big city but it feels more manageable. There’s the Apollo Activities Centre; cyclists and joggers make use of the Alban Way – a disused section of the Great Northern Railway; and there are beach volleyball courts using sand donated from the London 2012 Olympic event at Horse Guards Parade. For shoppers, the city centre has a high proportion of independent businesses.



Windsor, Berks

Average house price £695,040

Average detached house price £1,151,918

The historic town on the River Thames has a strong identity built around its close association with the Royal family and Ascot Racecourse. The local events calendar is packed with internationally recognised occasions, from the Windsor Horse Show and the Windsor Flower Show to Ascot’s Summer Mile Racing Weekend, with pony rides and arts and crafts for children (July 15). The well-to-do high street is brimming with chain and independent restaurants and shops. It has long attracted commuter families into London – the train from Windsor and Eton Riverside runs into Waterloo in less than an hour. There is a spread of state schools rated outstanding by Ofsted throughout the area, including Montem Academy (3-11) and Windsor Girls’ School (13-18). Jo Chadwick of Strutt & Parker says the “ultimate family homes” can be found on Kings Road, Frances Road or the streets surrounding the Long Walk.



Epsom, Surrey

Average house price £621,141

Average detached house price£938,258

Just 13.5 miles from central London, Epsom is almost a continuation of the capital’s sprawl. But on the other side is the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and, within it, Box Hill, for those eager cyclists who want to retrace part of the 2012 London Olympics road race. There is plenty of green space within the town too, with Epsom Common Nature Reserve and Hobbledown petting farm on the outskirts. In terms of culture, there’s the Playhouse Theatre, the Odeon Luxe cinema and an annual film festival. Prices are pushed up by the proximity to London and the outstanding schools, such as Rosebery School for girls (secondary) and Glyn School for boys (secondary). Properties for sale include a four-bedroom Queen Anne-style manor house with a three-bedroom cottage overlooking Epsom Cricket Club green for £2,795,000 (Rightmove) and a four-bedroom semi-detached 1930s house for £875,000 (Hamptons).



Chester, Cheshire

Average house price£241,197

Average detached house price£456,909

This cathedral city built on top of Roman ruins, with the amphitheatre still exposed, also has the oldest operational racecourse in the world. The streets are loved for the medieval Chester Rows, two-tiered timbered Tudor buildings, now home to shops and cafés. Its beauty goes hand in hand with its strong cultural scene. The Storyhouse Theatre is popular, as are concerts at the racecourse. Chester Market and restaurants such as Chef’s Table and Sticky Walnut attract food lovers from across the North West. “Chester offers a wide range of housing, from Victorian cottages to Edwardian villas and modern apartments. Family-size homes in the centre of town normally sell for more than £850,000, while those looking on the riverside should expect to pay £1,500,000 and above,” says Charlie Kannreuther of Savills. Kannreuther is seeing more families relocate from the South East. “They are drawn to the schools, motorway access, rail connections (with Euston two hours away) and access to the north Wales coastline,” he adds.



Preston, Lancs

Average house price£261,453

Average detached house price£400,521

The most recent Demos–PwC Good Growth Cities Index puts Preston as the best place to live in the North West. The ranking measured growth potential after the pandemic. The historic town is bordered by the River Ribble to the south – which runs out past nature reserves and wetlands to the sea – and the Forest of Bowland to the North East. It is only 27 miles from Manchester for employment and a night out, but Preston has its own scene. There’s the Ribchester Roman Museum and the Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library. Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium is the oldest football ground in the country and the Guildhall is a major concert venue. In terms of education, families are spoilt for choice with a raft of schools (including schools for children with special educational needs) ranked outstanding by Ofsted, such as Eden Boys’ School (11-18) and Penwortham Girls’ High School (11-16). Avenham and Avenham Park are popular residential pockets on the river and close to the station.



Trafford, Greater Manchester

Average house price£435,418

Average detached house price£844,203

Trafford runs from the south-west corner of Manchester city centre, taking in the Old Trafford football stadium and the Old Trafford cricket ground, and runs out into the Cheshire countryside. The area includes suburbs such as Altrincham, Bowdon and Hale, and villages such as Dunham Massey, where cobbled streets, sunflower fields and independent businesses (the Dunham Barn and the Dunham Brewing Company) make it seem a world away from the leading city right on the doorstep. There’s a semi-detached, three-bedroom home for sale on Rightmove for £600,000 and the nearest secondary school is Partington Central Academy – two miles away and rated good by Ofsted.



Woking, Surrey

Average house price£554,823

Average detached house price£985,473

Jemma Scott of the Buying Solution describes Woking as “the commuter dream” under 30 minutes from Waterloo. The town centre has undergone a £745 million revamp to create better shopping, with a large M&S at the core of the new offering along with a theatre, a cinema, restaurants and new homes. Sports facilities that appeal to families include a pool and leisure centre, a skate park, Woking Football Club (National League) and the semi-professional Westfield FC. Tim Harris of Knight Frank says £1,500,000 buys a substantial family home in areas such as Hook Heath to the south-west, close to the tennis club and golf course. Laurels estate agent is selling a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home here for £2,000,000 on The Drive. Money goes further in the surrounding villages such as Worplesdon, Horsell and Pirbright.

Exeter, Devon

Average house price£336,551

Average detached house price£564,518

Richard Addington of Jackson-Stops says families are attracted to Exeter because of the “duality of city and countryside lifestyles. There’s so much to explore on the doorstep of the city, from beaches to moorland, countryside to woodland,” he says. There is a steady stream of families moving to Exeter, often back from London having grown up here, according to Strutt & Parker’s Isabel Clifton. Schools are a draw. Exeter College is an “outstanding” sixth-form college and there’s Exeter Mathematics School for A-levels too – Rishi Sunak would approve. St Leonards is one of the most desirable neighbourhoods for families. “It is known as the Chelsea of Exeter,” says Clifton. “It’s within a short walk of the city centre, schools and the hospital. Homes here range from pretty period terraces to more sprawling Georgian houses.”



Worcester, Worcs

Average house price£266,657

Average detached house price£412,924

As well as educational institutions, such as the Commandery Museum and the Tudor House Museum, Worcester also has new venues, such as the Buzz, a former industrial site that is now an inflatable indoor play arena. The Riverside Park runs along the Severn at the heart of this small sporty city leading to Worcester County Cricket Club, with the cathedral in the backdrop. It’s a short drive to the Malvern Hills with a network of trails for runners, dog walkers, hikers and cyclists. Among Worcester’s primary and secondary schools there’s an extensive collection of good and outstanding schools: St Clement’s Church of England Primary School, Pitmaston Primary School and Christopher Whitehead Language College. Worcester and its rural spread of villages are well-positioned for those wishing to take advantage of lower house prices than in Oxford and the Cotswolds. Allen Morris is selling a grand five-bedroom detached Georgian house in a pocket of residential streets between the city centre and the golf and country club for £850,000, a mile from Foregate Station.



Solihull, West Mids

Average house price£383,867

Average detached house price£646,894

Financial officer John McDermott grew up in Solihull, then moved to the nearby Henley-in-Arden, but has moved his young family back again. At 44, he still plays for his hockey team, Olton and West Warwickshire Hockey Club, and strongly associates the area with sport. There’s an indoor climbing centre and the Solihull ice rink (home to the Barons and junior ice hockey teams). The Tudor Grange Sports Centre has a pool and runs swimming and water-polo clubs, and the Bear Grylls Adventure Park has indoor skydiving and Europe’s tallest high ropes. For those who want to keep their feet firmly on the ground, there is plenty of wilderness: Brueton Park, the Parkridge Centre run by Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, a nature reserve and an organic playground. The cultural scene includes the Arts Society Solihull, and Solihull Library, which does a home delivery service.

Kingston-upon-Thames

Average house price

£679,048

Average detached house price£1,415,724

Kingston benefits from two of London’s greatest assets: the Thames and the royal parks. Richmond Park is a 2,500-acre wild landscape with oaks and deer-dotted grassland. Bushy Park is the second largest royal park at 1,100 acres, with fishing and boating ponds, allotments and four cricket clubs. New homes are going up along the prized waterfront; a popular choice has been the Charter Quay with a piazza, apartments, shops, restaurants and a theatre. Families head out to Coombe, a historic neighbourhood on the edge of the town. Coombe comprises three private estates: Coombe Hill, Coombe Warren and Coombe Park, with big detached houses on leafy roads. The multi-million-pound price tags reflect the demand and proximity to good state and private schools within this area.



Bromley

Average house price

£599,122

Average detached house price£1,066,827

The latest data on asking prices from Rightmove shows that price tags in Bromley have nudged up nearly 1 per cent over the past 12 months. Price growth was far higher during the pandemic, with buyers upsizing to the peripheral borough for more space. Bromley has long topped the rankings in London for the borough with the best combination of open space, good schools and sport. According to research from CBRE it has close to 1,000 sporting facilities and parkland (more than 50 per cent of the borough is green). It also borders the Kentish countryside but has fast links into the City and London Victoria. “It’s a case of city-meets-country,” says Jennet Siebrits of CBRE. “One of the main considerations for working parents is a convenient commute and the borough of Bromley has more than 25 railway stations bringing central London, Kent, Sussex and Surrey all within easy reach,” she adds.



Barnet

Average house price

£808,280

Average detached house price£2,015,948

Barnet is the only north London borough to appear in the top 10 best London boroughs in which to raise a family in the Savills ranking. It offers green space, running up to the border of the Hertfordshire countryside, and yet the most southerly part (Cricklewood) borders Hampstead Heath and Belsize Park, with central London just beyond. East Barnet is a residential suburb with a village centre between the award-winning Oak Hill Park and Greenhill Gardens, both with nature reserves. There’s the Chickenshed Theatre, a leisure centre, Go Ape and Southgate Hockey Club. Housing stock at the heart of this area is mostly Victorian terraces and maisonettes. Big homes in Hampstead Garden Suburb push up the average price of the borough.





Nidderdale, North Yorks

Average house price£297,352

Average detached house price£486,138

Brian and Debra McDermott are selling the Old Vicarage on the edge of the village of Ramsgill in the Nidderdale AONB, after 20 years. The four-bedroom detached house dates back to 1830, with gardens that slope down to Gouthwaite Reservoir and is up for sale via Strutt & Parker for £1,600,000. “It’s going to be a hard move,” says Brian, a retired IT director. “We love sitting on the patio with a glass of wine and watching the birds around the water.” It’s a family home with a games room, and suitable for a family who want to be surrounded by nature. There are rural activities for all ages from the “adder watch”, tree planting, cycling, and kayaking on the River Washburn, plus more than 100 miles of bridleways for horse riders. The village itself has a pub but the closest night out is in Harrogate (a 40-minute drive). It works for those commuting to Harrogate or Leeds (which is just over 30 minutes by train from Harrogate). The main market towns that line the eastern edge of the Nidderdale AONB include Ripon, Masham and Bedale.



Derbyshire Dales

Average house price£371,756

Average detached house price£497,887

The Derbyshire Dales stretches down from the edge of the Peak District and the village of Hathersage towards Uttoxeter and includes Matlock and Bakewell, with beauty spots such as Derwent Edge and Dovedale. As well as hiking and biking, there’s caving and hang gliding; yet Derby and Sheffield are right on the doorstep. It takes 30 minutes on the train from Matlock to Derby and is 40 minutes’ drive from Bakewell to Sheffield. It’s cheaper than the Peak District and there are fewer tourists. There’s a four-bedroom, two-bathroom detached house built in 1906 in Matlock for sale through John German for £500,000. It’s close to Highfields School (a state school with a “good” rating in 2012) and Busy Bees nursery, and only 0.6 miles from Matlock Bath station.

The Lake District, Cumbria

Average house price£338,488

Average detached house price£531,210

Sara Young, 50, and her partner Tim Green, 46, enjoy different parts of the Lake District every day. They live with their children (Isabel, 16, and Ollie, 15) in Keswick to the north, and run a business based on the edge of Lake Windermere to the south. The couple grew up here too. “I’m certain we didn’t appreciate the space, fresh air and outdoor opportunities at the time but that is what our childhood revolved around,” Sara says. “Weekends were spent on the lake waterskiing, racing boats or being dragged up the fell.” They decided to bring up their children here because, says Sara, “We wanted to share with them all of the experiences we had. The outdoors and sport is a major focus. Hopefully they can grow up to love the Lakes as we did.” The couple share their passion for the area with visitors, too: they run Graythwaite Adventure (graythwaiteadventure.co.uk) out of the 5,000-acre historic Graythwaite Estate that runs down to the edge of Lake Windermere. Activities include 4x4 off-road driving, axe throwing, paddleboarding, kayaking and a RIB tour, followed by pizza and beer by the campfire, looking across the water.



Chorley, Lancs

Average house price£225,235

Average detached house price£357,845

This market town sits between the M6 and the M61, with Preston to the north and Bolton and Manchester to the south. The train takes 36 minutes into Manchester. Chorley has evolved around its two markets, which have been running since 1498. The covered market is open four days a week with a butcher, bakers, cheesemongers, clothes stalls and a deli. The outdoor market pops up every Tuesday and lines the streets in the town centre. For children aged between eight and 19 there’s the Inspire Youth Zone, which gives local children a chance to make new friends over activities such as cooking, boxing, art and drama, and there’s crazy golf and bowling at the Escape Entertainment Venue. For outdoorsy families there’s Astley Park, a mid-17th-century hall with parkland, a walled garden and tennis courts. Yarrow Valley Park is 700 acres of nature reserves, with a café and natural play equipment such as a climbing wall and a rock stack. Around the pretty village of White Coppice to the east of Chorley are waterfalls, ruins and woodland. Schools in the town include Albany Academy, rated “good” for 11- to 16-year-olds.

Richmond, North Yorks

Average house price£298,776

Average detached house price£425,097

Richmond, predominantly a Georgian market town, dates from 1071 and grew up around Richmond Castle, Britain’s oldest Norman stone fortress. It overlooks the River Swale and is the gateway to the Yorkshire Dales. Life today is centred around the broad cobbled market place, where the outdoor market is held every Saturday and Wednesday; in the summer months the King’s Head pub creates a decking area on the square. The town is four miles from Scotch Corner, the crossroads of the north, where the A1 and the A66 meet, and Darlington on the East Coast Main Line is just 12 miles away. The old train station in Richmond has been restored and is now home to a cinema, a café, an ice-cream shop and a dance school. Small independent businesses in the town centre include a French restaurant and a coffee shop, Mocha, and St Francis Xavier School (Catholic and Church of England) is rated “outstanding” (ages 11–16).



Tonbridge, Kent

Average house price£470,533

Average detached house price£736,411

The typical buyer moving into Tonbridge is drawn to the combination of schools (there are still grammar schools in the area), access to London (40 minutes to Charing Cross) and the proximity to the coast (50 minutes by car to Hastings), according to Matthew Hodder-Williams of Knight Frank. It is just outside the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which makes it cheaper than Tunbridge Wells. Savills is selling a four-bedroom detached Victorian house, newly renovated and extended, within 0.6 miles of Weald of Kent Grammar School, for £850,000. “There’s a lovely community feel in the area, with lots of small local villages. There’s Sevenoaks to the north and Tunbridge Wells to the south, as well as golf clubs, cricket, community shops and local producers,” says Hodder-Williams.

The Freshford corridor, Somerset

Average house price£507,420

Average detached house price£775,247

The A36 corridor from Frome to Bath has long been popular with families who sit and rent, waiting for homes to come up in the villages of Freshford, Beckington and Norton St Philip. “Although the property market was quiet in the first three months of the year, these are hotspots that don’t follow the seasonal rules,” says Peter Greatorex of Unique Homes. “When a family-sized home comes up for sale there’s a bun fight.” Andrew Cronan of Strutt & Parker thinks it’s the quick route into Bath and its schools which makes them so popular. “Easy access to the city gives you some excellent schooling options; Oldfield School (state) has got a fantastic reputation,” he says. “There’s a good bus route and school buses, so as the kids get older you won’t spend endless hours ferrying them around.” For a young family, a two-bedroom cottage could cost anywhere from £350,000 to £400,000 but a period farmhouse with a couple of acres can start from £1,750,000.

Bishop’s Stortford, Herts

Average house price£517,826

Average detached house price£874,260

William Wells of Mullucks believes it is unusual for a small town to have such a wide selection of schools. These include Bishop’s Stortford College, a private school with a 130-acre campus, and Hertfordshire and Essex High School and Science College. The town is well situated, with Stansted Airport 15 minutes away, Cambridge a 30-minute drive, the Chilterns countryside on the doorstep, and the 1,000-acre Hatfield Forest just 10 minutes away. For those who love bustle there is a wide range of shops and a twice-weekly market. “The town has some great independent shops and a wide range of restaurants,” says Savills’ Felicity Walker. “It is known for its friendly atmosphere, with lots of family-orientated events such as the annual Christmas Fayre.” Expect to pay between £400,000 and £800,000 for a semi-detached and from £600,000 to £2.5 million for a big family home. Sought-after streets include Warwick Road and Avenue Road.



Brentwood, Essex

Average house price£573,658

Average detached house price£939,911

It takes 52 minutes from Brentwood to London Paddington on the Elizabeth Line, and less than 45 minutes to Liverpool Street, opening the town up to commuters. “Buyers tend to migrate from Havering, west Essex and east London, either upsizing or side stepping for schools and rail access,” says Savills’ Stephen White. Another plus for families is the surrounding green space, as the town is sandwiched between two country parks, Weald and Thorndon. “Brentwood has a selection of independent shops, eateries and bars,” adds White. Money is being pumped into Brentwood with the £19 million residential development Brentwood Central under construction, which will bring more first-time buyers to the area. There’s a characterful three-bedroom 18th-century cottage for sale in Brentwood for £850,000 through Beresfords, but buyers often head out to the villages for the larger plots (which come with bigger price tags). The closest designer villages are Stock, Ingatestone and Fryerning.



Mole Valley, Surrey

Average house price£649,764

Average detached house price£1,010,475

Dorking is the quieter cousin to Guildford. Set in beautiful countryside on the easterly edge of the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it is surrounded by picturesque villages such as Shere and Holmbury Saint Mary. While its surroundings are breathtaking – there’s Leith Hill, known as Surrey’s Mountain, and Broadwood’s Folly on Box Hill – Dorking has plenty to shout about. There’s the sensible stuff: it has three train stations with fast trains running into London Victoria and London Waterloo in less than 50 minutes, and it’s 25 minutes to Gatwick. But the town also has real charm. The historic quarter is home to many antique shops and there’s the open-air St Martin’s Walk shopping centre where events are held such as the farmers’ market and the Christmas fair. Dorking Halls has a wide range of shows and gigs, and popular attractions on the edge of town include Denbies Wine Estate and the Gin Kitchen Distillery and Cocktail Bar. The Dorking Rugby Club and the Dorking Swimming Club are both a big deal in the town.

RURAL TOWNS AND VILLAGES



Nidderdale, North Yorks

Average house price£297,352

Average detached house price£486,138

Brian and Debra McDermott are selling the Old Vicarage on the edge of the village of Ramsgill in the Nidderdale AONB, after 20 years. The four-bedroom detached house dates back to 1830, with gardens that slope down to Gouthwaite Reservoir and is up for sale via Strutt & Parker for £1,600,000. “It’s going to be a hard move,” says Brian, a retired IT director. “We love sitting on the patio with a glass of wine and watching the birds around the water.” It’s a family home with a games room, and suitable for a family who want to be surrounded by nature. There are rural activities for all ages from the “adder watch”, tree planting, cycling, and kayaking on the River Washburn, plus more than 100 miles of bridleways for horse riders. The village itself has a pub but the closest night out is in Harrogate (a 40-minute drive). It works for those commuting to Harrogate or Leeds (which is just over 30 minutes by train from Harrogate). The main market towns that line the eastern edge of the Nidderdale AONB include Ripon, Masham and Bedale.



Derbyshire Dales

Average house price£371,756

Average detached house price£497,887

The Derbyshire Dales stretches down from the edge of the Peak District and the village of Hathersage towards Uttoxeter and includes Matlock and Bakewell, with beauty spots such as Derwent Edge and Dovedale. As well as hiking and biking, there’s caving and hang gliding; yet Derby and Sheffield are right on the doorstep. It takes 30 minutes on the train from Matlock to Derby and is 40 minutes’ drive from Bakewell to Sheffield. It’s cheaper than the Peak District and there are fewer tourists. There’s a four-bedroom, two-bathroom detached house built in 1906 in Matlock for sale through John German for £500,000. It’s close to Highfields School (a state school with a “good” rating in 2012) and Busy Bees nursery, and only 0.6 miles from Matlock Bath station.

The Lake District, Cumbria

Average house price£338,488

Average detached house price£531,210

Sara Young, 50, and her partner Tim Green, 46, enjoy different parts of the Lake District every day. They live with their children (Isabel, 16, and Ollie, 15) in Keswick to the north, and run a business based on the edge of Lake Windermere to the south. The couple grew up here too. “I’m certain we didn’t appreciate the space, fresh air and outdoor opportunities at the time but that is what our childhood revolved around,” Sara says. “Weekends were spent on the lake waterskiing, racing boats or being dragged up the fell.” They decided to bring up their children here because, says Sara, “We wanted to share with them all of the experiences we had. The outdoors and sport is a major focus. Hopefully they can grow up to love the Lakes as we did.” The couple share their passion for the area with visitors, too: they run Graythwaite Adventure (graythwaiteadventure.co.uk) out of the 5,000-acre historic Graythwaite Estate that runs down to the edge of Lake Windermere. Activities include 4x4 off-road driving, axe throwing, paddleboarding, kayaking and a RIB tour, followed by pizza and beer by the campfire, looking across the water.



Chorley, Lancs

Average house price£225,235

Average detached house price£357,845

This market town sits between the M6 and the M61, with Preston to the north and Bolton and Manchester to the south. The train takes 36 minutes into Manchester. Chorley has evolved around its two markets, which have been running since 1498. The covered market is open four days a week with a butcher, bakers, cheesemongers, clothes stalls and a deli. The outdoor market pops up every Tuesday and lines the streets in the town centre. For children aged between eight and 19 there’s the Inspire Youth Zone, which gives local children a chance to make new friends over activities such as cooking, boxing, art and drama, and there’s crazy golf and bowling at the Escape Entertainment Venue. For outdoorsy families there’s Astley Park, a mid-17th-century hall with parkland, a walled garden and tennis courts. Yarrow Valley Park is 700 acres of nature reserves, with a café and natural play equipment such as a climbing wall and a rock stack. Around the pretty village of White Coppice to the east of Chorley are waterfalls, ruins and woodland. Schools in the town include Albany Academy, rated “good” for 11- to 16-year-olds.

Richmond, North Yorks

Average house price£298,776

Average detached house price£425,097

Richmond, predominantly a Georgian market town, dates from 1071 and grew up around Richmond Castle, Britain’s oldest Norman stone fortress. It overlooks the River Swale and is the gateway to the Yorkshire Dales. Life today is centred around the broad cobbled market place, where the outdoor market is held every Saturday and Wednesday; in the summer months the King’s Head pub creates a decking area on the square. The town is four miles from Scotch Corner, the crossroads of the north, where the A1 and the A66 meet, and Darlington on the East Coast Main Line is just 12 miles away. The old train station in Richmond has been restored and is now home to a cinema, a café, an ice-cream shop and a dance school. Small independent businesses in the town centre include a French restaurant and a coffee shop, Mocha, and St Francis Xavier School (Catholic and Church of England) is rated “outstanding” (ages 11–16).



Tonbridge, Kent

Average house price£470,533

Average detached house price£736,411

The typical buyer moving into Tonbridge is drawn to the combination of schools (there are still grammar schools in the area), access to London (40 minutes to Charing Cross) and the proximity to the coast (50 minutes by car to Hastings), according to Matthew Hodder-Williams of Knight Frank. It is just outside the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which makes it cheaper than Tunbridge Wells. Savills is selling a four-bedroom detached Victorian house, newly renovated and extended, within 0.6 miles of Weald of Kent Grammar School, for £850,000. “There’s a lovely community feel in the area, with lots of small local villages. There’s Sevenoaks to the north and Tunbridge Wells to the south, as well as golf clubs, cricket, community shops and local producers,” says Hodder-Williams.

The Freshford corridor, Somerset

Average house price£507,420

Average detached house price£775,247

The A36 corridor from Frome to Bath has long been popular with families who sit and rent, waiting for homes to come up in the villages of Freshford, Beckington and Norton St Philip. “Although the property market was quiet in the first three months of the year, these are hotspots that don’t follow the seasonal rules,” says Peter Greatorex of Unique Homes. “When a family-sized home comes up for sale there’s a bun fight.” Andrew Cronan of Strutt & Parker thinks it’s the quick route into Bath and its schools which makes them so popular. “Easy access to the city gives you some excellent schooling options; Oldfield School (state) has got a fantastic reputation,” he says. “There’s a good bus route and school buses, so as the kids get older you won’t spend endless hours ferrying them around.” For a young family, a two-bedroom cottage could cost anywhere from £350,000 to £400,000 but a period farmhouse with a couple of acres can start from £1,750,000.

Bishop’s Stortford, Herts

Average house price£517,826

Average detached house price£874,260

William Wells of Mullucks believes it is unusual for a small town to have such a wide selection of schools. These include Bishop’s Stortford College, a private school with a 130-acre campus, and Hertfordshire and Essex High School and Science College. The town is well situated, with Stansted Airport 15 minutes away, Cambridge a 30-minute drive, the Chilterns countryside on the doorstep, and the 1,000-acre Hatfield Forest just 10 minutes away. For those who love bustle there is a wide range of shops and a twice-weekly market. “The town has some great independent shops and a wide range of restaurants,” says Savills’ Felicity Walker. “It is known for its friendly atmosphere, with lots of family-orientated events such as the annual Christmas Fayre.” Expect to pay between £400,000 and £800,000 for a semi-detached and from £600,000 to £2.5 million for a big family home. Sought-after streets include Warwick Road and Avenue Road.



Brentwood, Essex

Average house price£573,658

Average detached house price£939,911

It takes 52 minutes from Brentwood to London Paddington on the Elizabeth Line, and less than 45 minutes to Liverpool Street, opening the town up to commuters. “Buyers tend to migrate from Havering, west Essex and east London, either upsizing or side stepping for schools and rail access,” says Savills’ Stephen White. Another plus for families is the surrounding green space, as the town is sandwiched between two country parks, Weald and Thorndon. “Brentwood has a selection of independent shops, eateries and bars,” adds White. Money is being pumped into Brentwood with the £19 million residential development Brentwood Central under construction, which will bring more first-time buyers to the area. There’s a characterful three-bedroom 18th-century cottage for sale in Brentwood for £850,000 through Beresfords, but buyers often head out to the villages for the larger plots (which come with bigger price tags). The closest designer villages are Stock, Ingatestone and Fryerning.



Mole Valley, Surrey

Average house price£649,764

Average detached house price£1,010,475

Dorking is the quieter cousin to Guildford. Set in beautiful countryside on the easterly edge of the Surrey Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it is surrounded by picturesque villages such as Shere and Holmbury Saint Mary. While its surroundings are breathtaking – there’s Leith Hill, known as Surrey’s Mountain, and Broadwood’s Folly on Box Hill – Dorking has plenty to shout about. There’s the sensible stuff: it has three train stations with fast trains running into London Victoria and London Waterloo in less than 50 minutes, and it’s 25 minutes to Gatwick. But the town also has real charm. The historic quarter is home to many antique shops and there’s the open-air St Martin’s Walk shopping centre where events are held such as the farmers’ market and the Christmas fair. Dorking Halls has a wide range of shows and gigs, and popular attractions on the edge of town include Denbies Wine Estate and the Gin Kitchen Distillery and Cocktail Bar. The Dorking Rugby Club and the Dorking Swimming Club are both a big deal in the town.

Helensburgh, Argyll & Bute

Average house price

£232,236

Average detached house price£416,390

Helensburgh, the gateway to the Highlands, has been popular for well over a century since wealthy Glasgow merchants first began to build houses here. It is well-connected. Helensburgh Central Station is on the main Glasgow Queen Street line (45 minutes), with Helensburgh Upper Station on the West Highland line. The Caledonian Sleeper train directly connects Helensburgh Upper Station with London Euston daily. There is a selection of local primary schools, a local secondary school and the private Lomond School. “Some of Britain’s most spectacular scenery is around the Loch Lomond area,” says Caroleanne Gallagher of Savills. Fronting the loch is the Cameron House Hotel, the Carrick Golf Club and Loch Lomond Golf Club, former host to the Scottish Open Championship. The Glencoe and Nevis Range ski areas are both within an hour and a half’s drive and the Firth of Clyde provides some of Scotland’s most testing sailing waters. The neighbouring village of Rhu offers a modern marina and is home to the world famous Royal Northern & Clyde Yacht Club.

Monmouth

Average house price

£335,748

Average detached house price£493,426

“Monmouth town is where Welsh people move to when they want to come home, but not all the way home,” says Mike Thompson of Roscoe Rogers & Knight, who is originally from Pembrokeshire. In terms of price it compares favourably with Bristol and Bath, he explains. A two-bedroom town house in a gated community in the centre can cost £350,000 whereas a large, detached Georgian town house can reach £1 million. He sees people working in Bristol and Bath upsizing to Monmouth. There are also highly regarded Welsh-speaking schools on the doorstep. Osbaston attracts families, on a hill sloping out of Monmouth with views over the town. “There’s an interesting mix of homes here, and it’s walkable to town and to school for teenagers. It’s always been the desirable bit,” Thompson says. Roscoe Rogers & Knight is selling a rural trophy home on the outskirts of Monmouth for £1,300,000. The 17th-century property has five bedrooms and views of the Brecon Beacons and the Black Mountains. In the grounds, there’s woodland, stables and permission for holiday-let pods.

How much will it cost?

£1,107,171

The average price tag of a detached house in London

£710,926

In the South East

£465,873

The national average

Source: Land Registry 12 months to November 2022

‘Windsor’s great for sport and hobbies’

Katie and Iain McKay (both 45) met at university and started their life together in south-west London before relocating to Windsor. “With two boys, we wanted a garden and a school with plenty of outside space, and this area is great for sports and hobbies,” says Katie. “We realised in lockdown that we had struck gold when we could cycle easily to Windsor Great Park,” she adds. The McKays have lived in their home for nine years and, as developers, are moving on to find their next project. But they are staying in the area. They built an outhouse in their garden which has served them well as a teenage hangout, and for parties and pizza nights. There is also planning permission for a pool. Strutt & Parker has just sold the house with an asking price of £2,850,000.



Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.