The 21 Best One-Piece Swimsuits for Big Boobs, Long Torsos or Whatever You're Working With

What's an even more elusive unicorn than the pair of perfect leggings? Presenting, the best one-piece swimsuits. That's right, we said swimsuits with an "s," because on today's active planet you need a mini-wardrobe of suits to get you from watery workouts to special poolside parties to um, those days when you really want a control panel in your suit for helpful slimming.

We've checked out the current drop of swimwear and saved you the trouble of trying on a thousand suits. Here are the best for body types, purposes and just plain looking great for less. If you can't find something to love in these 21 best one-piece swimsuits, may we recommend skinny dipping?

Best One-Piece Swimsuits At A Glance

Best One-Piece Swimsuit on Amazon

Why We Love It:

38 colors

Flatters a wide range of figures

This runaway hit on Amazon has a "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" magic to it, since it gets rave reviews from everyone from people with long torsos to petites. What's more, the high neck is modest, but the mesh plunge neck is sexy. And bless, the legs aren't too pinchy or high-cut, so you can be sure you're covered when you're up and out of the pool.

$30 at Amazon

Size range: X-Small to 24 Plus

Best One-Piece Swimsuit for Long Torso

Why We Love It:

Designed for long midsection coverage

Low-cut leg doesn't pull up

Fully lined

The endless tugging at too-short one-piece styles' legs and busts is over now that we've found this one-piece style, cut for maximum comfort and coverage. Plus, the deep V-neck is flattering without being frumpy, and the bust has removable pads. Added bonus: It's made of all-recycled materials.

Buy It ($118)

Size range 0 to 16; also long torso options

Best One-Piece Swimsuit for Large Busts

Why We Love It:

Twist-front style is made for C-cup and above

Comfy wide shoulder straps

This flattering swimsuit not only has a multi-fit bra that supports a multitude of boobs, it also has a ruched front panel that smooths your overall look with a hidden tummy control panel. Bonus: Around back, the seat isn’t too high-cut.

Buy It ($80)

Size range: 4 to 12

Best Waist-Enhancing One-Piece Swimsuit

Why We Love It:

Accentuates narrowest part of waist

Stylish contrasting back zipper

This cleverly designed one-piece accents the appearance of a nipped-in waist. Available in four colorways including a sophisticated leopard-black combination, this is one of the sexiest suits we've seen that also have a full-coverage seat and high neck.

Buy It ($95)

Size range: 2 to 14

Best One-Piece Swimsuit for Small Busts

Why We Love It:

Ruffle top adds volume

Removable straps

This bandeau-top suit has on-trend ruffles that are attractive and bustline-enhancing, and the tropical floral print is energetic while still subdued enough to wear as a top with a skirt. When you're feeling active, you can hook the think halter strap around your neck and feel confident jogging across the sand.

Buy It ($40)

Size range: XS to 24W

Best One-Piece Swimsuit for Petites

Why We Love It:

Side scoop accommodates small frames

Puckered fabric adds sexy curves

You'll never have the problem of extra mid-section fabric with this cute side-cutout design, since it can adapt to any frame. Unlike in many side-scoop designs, this one has coverage in the rear abdomen area; but the cheeky-cut seat keeps it sexy. This suit is available in black, white and a super-cute tropical graphic pattern.

Buy It ($180)

Sizes range: XS to XXL

Best Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit

Why We Love It:

SPF protection fabric

Fully lined

This California-made swimsuit is constructed with the comfort learnings of its surfer designers. The stretchy longsleeve closes with a tie keyhole in the back, and there's no shelf bra that continually needs re-adjustment. (Want extra support? Slip on a bikini top underneath.) The high neck, long sleeves and classic fit legs guarantee maximum sun coverage without skimping on glamour.

Buy It ($145)

Size range: X-small to X-large

Best Maternity Design

Why We Love It:

Side gathers expand with growing bump

Plunge neckline cradles tender pregnancy bosom

Maybe you're not like Rihanna who exults in maximum bun-in-the-oven skin baring. Still, you don't want to disappear under a tent. This one-piece keeps you covered, but stylishly, with a gathered bosom and side seams that give as your pregnancy progresses. And a tie closes the open back panel, possibly the only part of you that's not swollen.

Buy It ($45; $36)

Size range: 2 to 16

Best One-Piece Swimsuit with Full Seat Coverage

Why We Love It:

Optional tummy control

UPF 50, chlorine-resistant fabric

This suit isn't called "tugless" for nothing—the low-cut legs and simple front and back scoop neck has all been sewn exactly right in order for a woman to put this suit on, and not give it a second thought through a day's worth of kid-chasing, lap-swimming or just all those lateral stretches to reach the frozen marg on that chaise-side table. There's a range of customizable options, including tummy control, cup configurations and four colorways.

Buy It ($60; $48)

Size range: 2 to 18, including petite, long and plus sizing

Best Athletic One-Piece Swimsuit

Why We Love It:

Back cross-strap design

Shelf bra

SPF 50 fabric

Made for surfing, swimming and stand-up paddleboarding, this suit will stay in place no matter how you stretch and dive due to its sturdy tank top that fastens in a single mid-back hook. The sun-blocking fabric provides protection from sunburn, so that you can concentrate on perfecting your sporty form. And equally important, the groovy shibori pattern looks so stylish, no one will know it's an athletic swimsuit.

Buy It ($109; $90)

Size range: S to XL, including Tall and Petite sizes

Best Boob Support One-Piece Swimsuit

Why We Love It:

Custom cup sizes

Distinctive retro styling

Removable strap

This colorblock suit comes in bra sizing, so you know those sculpted cups (in sizes 32A to 38 DD) are going to keep the gals right where you want them. Additionally, the body is sculpted for a bit of body-smoothing, and the straps come off for tan line-free sunning. Bonus: The four colorways are sophisticated without being boring.

Buy It ($125)

Size range: 32A to 38DD

Best Bachelorette Party One-Piece Swimsuit

Why We Love It:



Gold lamé fabric

Doubles as a going-out top

One thing about a pool party for your girl who's getting married: There will be photos. Show up for her big-time by looking way fancy in this eye-catching Grecian goddess mini-toga style one-piece suit, all done up in surprisingly soft poly-spandex fabric. And after you're done dancing in a cabana in this baby, you can slip on a pair of skinny black pants underneath, and throw on a belt and some statement earrings, and you're so chic for dinner.

Buy It ($205)

Size range: XXS to XL

Best Boy Leg One-Piece Swimsuit

Why We Love It:

Full bottom coverage

Adjustable straps

The comfort and coverage of a yoga onesie in a fast-drying swimsuit? Yes please. In burgundy, black or dusty blue, this suit is flattering up top thanks to a gathered twist bosom, and the stretchy shorts don't cut into your thighs but still keep you covered.

Buy It ($90; $60)

Size range: 6 to 18

Best One-Piece Swim Dress

Why We Love It:

Looks like a mini-dress

Removable cups

The poly-spandex fabric is lightweight but hangs perfectly like a tennis dress over the built-in shorts. The side tie is adjustable, a hidden power mesh panel gives you support, as does underwire in the bra. And the gingham pattern is classic and cute.

Buy It ($57; $22)

Size range: XS to 4X

Best One-Piece Swimsuit for Curves

Why We Love It:

Compression lining

Removable cups

It's rare that you find a swimsuit that's comfy and cute enough to chill in, but this classic maillot delivers. Adjustable straps let you tighten to your happy boob coverage, and the lined fabric keeps your bod opaque and, since it's lightly compressive, reduces jiggle. And it comes in a range of colors and there's the option of choosing cheeky, medium or full bottom coverage.

Buy It ($95)

Size range: XS to XXXL

Best Butt-Lifting One-Piece Swimsuit

Why We Love It:

Moderate high-cut leg

Lightweight fabric

Well-lined with a deep-plunging neckline, the medium-coverage rear end on this maillot look lifted, thanks to the high-cut legs. In five colorways, this suit is the dependable basic that you'll find yourself reaching for first.

Buy It ($70)

Size range: XS to XXL

Best Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit

Why We Love It:

Crisscross bosom

Mesh abdomen-shaping panels

Available in 14 solid and print fabrics, this swimsuit is a bestseller on Amazon. Pulling it up and on is like having a mini-tummy tuck, since the horizontal elastic bands hold you in. And the highly structured, padded bra balances hips and tummy—a win-win.

$33 at Amazon

Size range: S to 3XL

Best One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

Why We Love It:

Removable bra padding

Comes in 28 colorways

A double row of ruffles spills down from your shoulder in this sleek yet festive swimsuit. Add in a bit of tummy control fabric underneath the gently gathered front panel, and a bum with medium coverage, and you've got a one-piece that's cute enough to wear as a top apres-swim.

$36 at Amazon

Size range: 6 to 16

Best Splurge-Worthy One-Piece Swimsuit

Why We Love It:

Designer zigzag pattern

Fully lined

This rayon maillot in Italian luxury designer Missoni's signature print is more like a collectible fashion item than a regular old swimsuit. In addition to rocking it by the pool, we'd wear it as a top with shorts, and even as a fancy dinner outfit under a jacket with slinky trousers. Sure, it's an investment, but way more creative (and cheaper) than a designer purse.

Buy It ($660)

Size range: 0 to 10

Best Adjustable Waist

Why We Love It:

Stretch crepe fabric is dressy

Waist can be cinched as tight as you like

Celebrated swimwear maker Lisa Marie Fernandez knocks it out of the park with this universally flattering wrap design. The deep V-neck, the pink hue and the adjustable wide waist wrap combine to turn a simple design into chic resort wear.

Buy It ($495)

Size range: XXS to XXL

Best Textured One-Piece Swimsuit

Why We Love It:

Seersucker fabric

Poppy colors

This puckered fabric hugs your every curve with softness, and the high-cut legs are flattering without being too revealing. Don't like anything such as bra cups or extra lining between you and your swimsuit? This is the free and easy swimwear for you.

Buy It ($215)

Available in one size

