From comic legends to genre-pushing newcomers, here are the most compelling sets on the streamer.

Marcus Price/NETFLIX; Alex Crick/Netflix; Netflix

Netflix has tried to brand itself as the destination for stand-up comedy over the last decade, often debuting multiple new specials every month. Surpassing the output of HBO and Comedy Central (not always in quality, but certainly in quantity), the streamer started with traditional comedy hours before changing the conversation with Hannah Gadsby’s Nannette and later the clown-centric Natalie Palimedes show Nate.

While Netflix doesn’t have anything quite so interesting on its release slate currently, its unique desire to position itself as the industry standard for comedy offerings is fascinating.

Here are the 25 best comedy specials on Netflix that showcase the streamer’s ambition.

Ali Wong, "Baby Cobra" (2016)

Alex Crick/Netflix

Ali Wong kicked around in the San Francisco and L.A. comedy scenes for a while, always great but generally overlooked until breaking big with this Netflix special. Filmed while pregnant with her first daughter, the comedian cracks wry, filthy, and culturally specific jokes in a stentorian voice with equal shades of formidability and shrewd wit. Wong’s stand-up style has evolved over time, and this version of her comedy added verve and depth to her persona.

Where to watch Baby Cobra: Netflix

Anthony Jeselnik, "Fire in the Maternity Ward" (2019)

Netflix

Anthony Jeselnik is known as the “Dark Prince of Comedy” because of his bleak subject matter and flat delivery, sounding somewhere between an ‘80s supervillain and an actor schmoozing on a talk show. Here, he makes room for a lengthy story about supporting his friend when she got an abortion, balancing empathy with jokes about dead kids and terrorism. Fire in the Maternity Ward is Jeselnik’s latest special, and even if it’s his last, he’ll have secured his place in stand-up history with this thoughtful and hilarious set.

Where to watch Fire in the Maternity Ward: Netflix

Story continues

Bill Burr, "Paper Tiger" (2019)

Netflix

If you’ve seen Old Dads, you know that Bill Burr has an eye for the emotional unavailability and pent-up anger that defines aging men. This special shares those themes for Burr, who at 50 wanted to deepen his craft and shed some of the vitriol that defined his early success. The hour is a fascinating consideration of how a comic wants to be perceived in middle-age, and how he’s limited by the fandom he’s built as a livid voice for middle-class American males.

Where to watch Paper Tiger: Netflix

Chris Rock, “Tamborine” (2018)

Netflix

Filmed in Brooklyn and directed by Bo Burnham, this hour sees Chris Rock return after a 10-year gulf spent starring in movies and using his fame to help Black comics mount their own projects. Here, Rock is stripped down in every sense of the word, from the decision to wear a t-shirt and slacks to the subject matter, which is topical but more personal than he’s ever allowed his act to be. From dating to bullying, Rock peels back the curtain of his life, offering something vulnerable and insanely funny.

Where to watch Tambourine: Netflix

Hannah Gadsby, “Nanette“ (2017)

Netflix

Tired of the ways comedy has failed them, Hannah Gadsby delivers a set that recontextualizes their relationship with the art form while also redefining what stand-up can be. The show is funny even when picking apart misogyny and the many ways our culture frowns upon queer love. Yet, it’s these topics, woven with self-deprecating humor and art history commentary, that make the special sing.

Where to watch Nanette: Netflix

Hannibal Buress, “Comedy Camisado“ (2016)

Netflix

Hannibal Buress was not an obvious future star when he started his career, but he nevertheless steadily built his act through odd rhythms and phrasing. By the time he taped this special, he’d established himself as a weird and vibrant voice, helping his class of alternative comedians become mainstream acts while standing out as a wilder comedy personality, from being compatriots with Eric Andre to joking about kicking pigeons. This special is a gorgeous distillation of Buress’ sharp craft and unique observational perspective.

Where to watch Comedy Camisado: Netflix

Joe Mande, “Joe Mande’s Award Winning Comedy Special“ (2017)

Netflix

A possible heir apparent to David Cross, Joe Mande’s slow delivery, love of embarrassing stories, and righteous trolling of villainous idiots have made him an acerbic talent in comedy clubs and writers' rooms alike. Here, he shares what may be the best diarrhea bit in stand-up history, an anecdote about Hanukkah, and his love of ISIS videos for comedic purposes. In each joke, Mande maximizes the tension and humor in tandem, creating electricity in the room that you can feel through the screen.

Where to watch Joe Mande’s Award Winning Comedy Special: Netflix

Joel Kim Booster, “Psychosexual“ (2022)

Terence Patrick/NETFLIX

Queer comics have often been relegated to the sidelines in comedy, but here, with his debut special, Joel Kim Booster vivaciously celebrates his identity, joking about sex, poppers, and threesomes while engaging in crowd work that dares the audience to be uncomfortable. The result is a whirling storm of comedic brilliance from an undeniable talent who is just getting started, even if it’s been a long time coming.

Where to watch Psychosexual: Netflix

John Mulaney, “The Comeback Kid“ (2015)

Netflix

A study of molding failure into success, John Mulaney returns to stand-up here after his only major career failure: the cancellation of his short-lived sitcom, Mulaney. The Comeback Kid sees him tackle jokes with a need to prove himself, taking on Bill Clinton, a boss with a weird quote, buying a home in L.A., and training his dog. That may sound run-of-the-mill, but Mulaney is anything but, coming out of this special as one of the more universally lauded comedians in recent memory.

Where to watch The Comeback Kid: Netflix

Katt Williams, “Great America“ (2018)

Netflix

Katt Williams has been slept on for years, but he seems to get bigger and better with each passing hour. Great America is a masterclass on performing for a specific locale, with Williams doing a long chunk of material about Jacksonville, Fla., for the fans who gathered to see him there. The 12-minute bit brings the house down, firing viewers up for an audacious hour of material that touches on life and politics.

Where to watch Great America: Netflix

Kevin Hart, “Zero F**ks Given“ (2020)

Glen Wilson/NETFLIX

Filmed in his home during the COVID lockdown, Kevin Hart performs an intimate set that reminds everyone of what made him a star. Starting off sweaty, the special accelerates into inspired material, including a silly act-out that’s physically cartoonish in a way only Hart could pull off. Almost by sheer charisma, he runs an act here that has no business working this well, spinning otherwise so-so bits into true gold.

Where to watch Zero F**ks Given: Netflix

Lucas Brothers, “On Drugs“ (2017)

Netflix

Philosophy majors talking about theory, the evolution of their relationships, and psychedelics may sound trite, but here, the quiet charm of twins Kenny and Keith Lucas brings something elevated and funny to the material. Erudite and crude in equal measure, On Drugs reveals the intimacy and trust required to create a successful set while reminding viewers how much they miss seeing dual acts perform on stage.

Where to watch On Drugs: Netflix

Marc Maron, “End Times Fun“ (2020)

Adam Rose/Netflix

In his most recent Netflix special, Marc Maron is in fine form while unpacking life in the 1990s, the Christian right, and superhero films. The comic is exceptionally animated and jovial here, partially because the material is solid, but it also might have something to do with his director, Lynn Shelton, who was also his romantic partner until her sudden death shortly after this program debuted. Unlike Maron’s latest hour, From Bleak to Dark, which captures his grief, this is a snapshot of the joy the two shared as collaborators in more ways than one.

Where to watch End Times Fun: Netflix

Maria Bamford, “Old Baby“ (2017)

Netflix

It’s hard to describe a Maria Bamford act, but it is easy to praise it. Here, Bamford does what she does best, setting up a premise before digging into it with voices, impressions, act-outs, tags, and endless funny ideas. There is darkness, but it's nothing she can’t milk for humor, turning cute and bleak observations into laugh generators. Bamford is a one-of-a-kind talent, and she may just be one of the best comics on the scene today.

Where to watch Old Baby: Netflix

Michael Che, “Michael Che Matters“ (2016)

Netflix

Sure, Michael Che gets a spotlight on Saturday Night Live, but his stand-up act realizes his jokes and personality to a fuller extent. In his first hour, he tackles everything from the political state of the nation to Black Lives Matter, all with his signature off-kilter thinking and ability to get audiences to see his point of view (before, of course, twisting the joke into something else entirely). This isn’t unique to Che, but his confidence and timing make him a modern legend, even if he's still honing his craft.

Where to watch Michael Che Matters: Netflix

Mike Birbiglia, “The New One“ (2019)

Joan Marcus

Mike Birbiglia expanded the art of stand-up by perfecting sets that are both earnest and truly funny. Much of this special focuses on becoming a dad and the isolating frustrations that come with it, but also the incredible joy and awe. Unlike his past work, this hour makes room for crankiness and anger just as much as silliness and love. By healthily sharing these parts of himself, he lets the audience peek behind the persona and see the real man raising a daughter in his day-to-day life.

Where to watch The New One: Netflix

Mo Amer, “Mohammed in Texas“ (2021)

Netflix

Getting the details right, especially when representing your culture and home state, is important. This is, above all, the seemingly most important thing to Mo Amer, who truly considers what he’s saying in this hour about growing up as a Muslim in Texas. The kindness and camaraderie he’s found are complicated by Southern thinking at times, but here, Amer gifts his audience with something delicate and beautiful.

Where to watch Mohammed in Texas: Netflix

Natalie Palimedes, “Nate – A One Man Show“ (2020)

Netflix

Pushing against the conventional idea of a comedy hour, Nate sees Natalie Palimedes explore masculinity by dressing the part, challenging men to wrestle on stage, and performing an act that combines traditional clowning and character-based stand-up. The show is bonkers, but it’s also a true celebration of unique parody. In an era of Andrew Santino and Joe Rogan, voices like Palimedes are essential for reminding audiences that comedy doesn’t have to “tell it like it is” or be “just sayin’” something all of the time.

Where to watch Nate – A One Man Show: Netflix

Neal Brennan, “3 Mics“ (2017)

Brandon Hickman/Netflix

In a brave and singular show, Neal Brennan utilizes three microphones to tell jokes, truths, and one-liners, giving viewers the joy of laughing and eavesdropping at the same time. The most impressive feat is how he creates a fluid story between each mic, surprising the audience and creating tension while also keeping it engaging instead of overly complicated.

Where to watch 3 Mics: Netflix

Patton Oswalt, “Annihilation“ (2017)

Netflix

Similar to Marc Maron’s work later, this is a special about grief and the comedy that comes with it. Comedian Patton Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara, died by accidental overdose in 2016. To cope, Oswalt worked out material on stage, and in doing so, found a new level to what he could accomplish with jokes. The special promotes him from a hilarious writer to someone who can destroy the room with deeper scenes from his life via carefully crafted comedy, like the best vignettes from a genius playwright.

Where to watch Annihilation: Netflix

Rory Scovel, “Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time“ (2017)

Netflix

There are few comics as free on stage as Rory Scovel, who trusts himself to crush with never-tested, improvised material. That playfulness is on full display here, as Scovel leverages all of his skills to perform crowd work and present comedy as a stream-of-conscious effort, one that feels just worked out enough but still bends toward the unknown. In doing so, Scovel shows he’s a fearless performer who can elevate the art form by simply being himself.

Where to watch Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up for the First Time: Netflix

Sam Jay, “3 in the Morning“ (2020)

Marcus Price/NETFLIX

Sam Jay is one of the voices of her generation, one who can body jokes and inspire reflection in one swoop. Here, she runs through dating, growing up, being afraid of aliens, and success, underpinning each dialogue with a vulnerability that expands the hour into a conversation with the audience, allowing their laughter and silence to answer her queries about life as she sees it.

Where to watch 3 in the Morning: Netflix

Taylor Tomlinson, “Look at You“ (2022)

Netflix

Taylor Tomlinson delivers a cutting and incredulous set about the way people act in their 30s, feeling out of place, and her complex relationship with her family, and, by extension, religion. You can sense her hunger to kill it on stage by how polished and thoughtful her jokes feel, marrying a young person’s affinity to believe in good things with a club comic’s desire to tear it all down.

Where to watch Look at You: Netflix

Tig Notaro, “Happy To Be Here“ (2018)

Netflix

No comedian delights in being silly as much as Tig Notaro, and this, combined with her deadpan delivery and long pauses, is what makes her such an undeniable talent. Here, post-cancer with an HBO special under her belt, she celebrates being alive with bits about jokes she loves to do at parties, becoming a parent, and the small joys life has to offer after confronting your own mortality.

Where to watch Happy To Be Here: Netflix

Vir Das, “Abroad Understanding“ (2017)

Netflix

After living in India, Africa, and the United States, Vir Das has an interesting perspective on global issues and conflicts in his countries. This special is rife with political commentary and incisive joke writing, showcasing his talent for navigating hot-button topics while bringing the audience along. Filmed in both New Delhi and New York City, Das became the first Indian comic to be given a Netflix special, and upon viewing, you’ll understand why he was destined for success.

Where to watch Abroad Understanding: Netflix

Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.