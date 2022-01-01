The 25 Best Cities To Buy a Home for Less Than $500K

Konstantin L / Shutterstock.com

The wild and red-hot housing market of 2021 sent the median home price soaring all the way to $312,728 at the start of December, according to Zillow. That means that if you have a half-million bucks to spend, you’re well above the homeowner in the middle of the pack.

See: 2021’s Competitive Housing Market: How Pricing, Inventory and More Changed Over the Year

Find Out: Here’s Where Home Prices Are Headed in 2022, According To Experts

If your budget tops out at $500,000 then you’ve got plenty of options on where to put down roots. But that sum buys far more in some places than it does in others and buying just the right home in just the right place is about a lot more than just the average price per square foot.

Using data from Zillow, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sterling’s Best Places, GOBankingRates identified the 25 best cities to buy a home on that budget. To paint a complete picture of what it really means to buy a $500,000 home in different places across the country, the study examines not just factors like average home cost and median income, but also crime, poverty and unemployment. It also sheds light on each city’s cost of living by looking at the cost of necessities like utilities, healthcare, transportation and groceries.

With those factors and others in mind, here’s a look at the 25 best places to buy a home for less than $500,000.

Ogden, Utah

Combined score: 55490

2021 average home cost: $427,985

Livability: 73

Median household income: $2,161,599

Area unemployment rate: 5%

% of people below poverty line: 6

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 37

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 78

Annual grocery cost: $4,561.47

Annual health care cost: $5,301.25

Annual utilities cost: $3,979.21

Annual transportation cost: $4,378.89

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,841.92

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Combined score: 86316

2021 average home cost: $178,708

Livability: 80

Median household income: $155,622

Area unemployment rate: 4%

% of people below poverty line: 2

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 62

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 56

Annual grocery cost: $4,516.99

Annual health care cost: $4,126.07

Annual utilities cost: $3,771.31

Annual transportation cost: $4,106.79

Total annual necessities minus housing: $12,414.36

Learn: Avoid These Home Renovation Horror Stories

Story continues

Anthony M. Inswasty / iStock.com

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Combined score: 05868

2021 average home cost: $292,029

Livability: 81

Median household income: $215,888

Area unemployment rate: 2%

% of people below poverty line: 9

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 45

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 4

Annual grocery cost: $5,174.27

Annual health care cost: $5,316.78

Annual utilities cost: $3,904.36

Annual transportation cost: $5,175.05

Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,395.42

Raleigh, North Carolina

Combined score: 10723

2021 average home cost: $341,487

Livability: 78

Median household income: $70,655

Area unemployment rate: 1%

% of people below poverty line: 9

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 6

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 34

Annual grocery cost: $4,971.65

Annual health care cost: $4,824.96

Annual utilities cost: $4,120.58

Annual transportation cost: $4,464.55

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,917.19

Madison, Wisconsin

Combined score: 17881

2021 average home cost: $324,491

Livability: 75

Median household income: $244,859

Area unemployment rate: 6%

% of people below poverty line: 9

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 62

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 93

Annual grocery cost: $4,838.22

Annual health care cost: $4,467.75

Annual utilities cost: $4,469.85

Annual transportation cost: $4,323.46

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,775.82

Tips: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

North Port, Florida

Combined score: 25176

2021 average home cost: $340,328

Livability: 71

Median household income: $407,640

Area unemployment rate: 7%

% of people below poverty line: 2

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 37

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 76

Annual grocery cost: $5,144.62

Annual health care cost: $5,052.75

Annual utilities cost: $4,041.58

Annual transportation cost: $4,887.83

Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,238.95

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Combined score: 37708

2021 average home cost: $280,545

Livability: 79

Median household income: $100,757

Area unemployment rate: 8%

% of people below poverty line: 6

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 32

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 57

Annual grocery cost: $4,956.83

Annual health care cost: $5,632.58

Annual utilities cost: $4,037.42

Annual transportation cost: $4,938.22

Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,626.82

Columbus, Ohio

Combined score: 49226

2021 average home cost: $252,101

Livability: 77

Median household income: $677,095

Area unemployment rate: 3%

% of people below poverty line: 5

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 09

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 78

Annual grocery cost: $4,882.70

Annual health care cost: $4,483.28

Annual utilities cost: $4,245.32

Annual transportation cost: $4,540.14

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,611.30

skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charleston, South Carolina

Combined score: 54022

2021 average home cost: $323,093

Livability: 74

Median household income: $303,669

Area unemployment rate: 9%

% of people below poverty line: 7

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 79

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 21

Annual grocery cost: $5,218.75

Annual health care cost: $5,078.64

Annual utilities cost: $4,224.53

Annual transportation cost: $4,741.70

Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,521.92

Learn More: 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Combined score: 54714

2021 average home cost: $260,344

Livability: 67

Median household income: $111,430

Area unemployment rate: 6%

% of people below poverty line: 5

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 43

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 45

Annual grocery cost: $4,704.78

Annual health care cost: $4,317.62

Annual utilities cost: $4,153.84

Annual transportation cost: $4,792.09

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,176.24

Portland, Maine

Combined score: 55318

2021 average home cost: $396,649

Livability: 70

Median household income: $372,170

Area unemployment rate: 5%

% of people below poverty line: 7

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 43

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 9

Annual grocery cost: $5,500.45

Annual health care cost: $4,907.80

Annual utilities cost: $4,270.27

Annual transportation cost: $3,849.80

Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,678.51

El Paso, Texas

Combined score: 58272

2021 average home cost: $160,347

Livability: 78

Median household income: $301,148

Area unemployment rate: 4%

% of people below poverty line: 7

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 6

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 7

Annual grocery cost: $4,546.64

Annual health care cost: $4,488.46

Annual utilities cost: $4,037.42

Annual transportation cost: $4,630.84

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,072.52

Lafayette, Louisiana

Combined score: 59975

2021 average home cost: $172,501

Livability: 72

Median household income: $1,975,126

Area unemployment rate: 2%

% of people below poverty line: 4

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 37

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 1

Annual grocery cost: $4,734.44

Annual health care cost: $4,840.50

Annual utilities cost: $3,646.57

Annual transportation cost: $5,114.59

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,221.50

Don’t Break the Bank: 30 Ways To Upgrade Your Home Without Blowing Your Budget

Killeen, Texas

Combined score: 61255

2021 average home cost: $193,112

Livability: 77

Median household income: $366,598

Area unemployment rate: 1%

% of people below poverty line: 7

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 84

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 64

Annual grocery cost: $4,507.10

Annual health care cost: $5,052.75

Annual utilities cost: $4,174.63

Annual transportation cost: $3,990.89

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,734.49

Omaha, Nebraska

Combined score: 61303

2021 average home cost: $233,635

Livability: 76

Median household income: $1,120,319

Area unemployment rate: 7%

% of people below poverty line: 1

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 03

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 87

Annual grocery cost: $4,773.97

Annual health care cost: $6,745.63

Annual utilities cost: $4,099.79

Annual transportation cost: $4,116.86

Total annual necessities minus housing: $15,619.39

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Combined score: 64438

2021 average home cost: $240,894

Livability: 72

Median household income: $210,344

Area unemployment rate: 2%

% of people below poverty line: 6

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 57

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 14

Annual grocery cost: $4,942.00

Annual health care cost: $4,550.58

Annual utilities cost: $3,850.31

Annual transportation cost: $4,363.77

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,342.89

wellesenterprises / Getty Images

Tampa, Florida

Combined score: 64830

2021 average home cost: $283,871

Livability: 75

Median household income: $95,139

Area unemployment rate: 9%

% of people below poverty line: 4

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 18

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 4

Annual grocery cost: $5,194.04

Annual health care cost: $5,099.35

Annual utilities cost: $4,004.15

Annual transportation cost: $5,648.72

Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,297.54

Lexington, Kentucky

Combined score: 65240

2021 average home cost: $225,348

Livability: 64

Median household income: $441,896

Area unemployment rate: 3%

% of people below poverty line: 3

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 08

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 08

Annual grocery cost: $4,843.16

Annual health care cost: $4,648.95

Annual utilities cost: $3,779.62

Annual transportation cost: $4,409.13

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,271.73

Helpful: 8 Insider Tips To Get Rich in Real Estate

Melbourne, Florida

Combined score: 71169

2021 average home cost: $272,818

Livability: 75

Median household income: $101,776

Area unemployment rate: 8%

% of people below poverty line: 7

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 7

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 87

Annual grocery cost: $4,946.94

Annual health care cost: $4,887.09

Annual utilities cost: $4,045.73

Annual transportation cost: $4,202.53

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,879.76

Richmond, Virginia

Combined score: 73742

2021 average home cost: $284,786

Livability: 72

Median household income: $361,576

Area unemployment rate: 6%

% of people below poverty line: 10

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 73

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 3

Annual grocery cost: $4,843.16

Annual health care cost: $5,078.64

Annual utilities cost: $4,112.26

Annual transportation cost: $4,207.57

Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,034.06

Minneapolis

Combined score: 78275

2021 average home cost: $334,116

Livability: 65

Median household income: $777,096

Area unemployment rate: 3%

% of people below poverty line: 2

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 56

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 52

Annual grocery cost: $5,001.30

Annual health care cost: $4,063.95

Annual utilities cost: $4,145.53

Annual transportation cost: $5,467.32

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,210.78

Lakeland, Florida

Combined score: 78728

2021 average home cost: $233,992

Livability: 81

Median household income: $78,584

Area unemployment rate: 5

% of people below poverty line: 14

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 52

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 85

Annual grocery cost: $5,075.43

Annual health care cost: $4,990.63

Annual utilities cost: $4,074.84

Annual transportation cost: $4,262.99

Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,140.90

Pittsburgh

Combined score: 79406

2021 average home cost: $191,572

Livability: 73

Median household income: $428,777

Area unemployment rate: 4

% of people below poverty line: 9

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 91

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 23

Annual grocery cost: $4,991.42

Annual health care cost: $4,436.69

Annual utilities cost: $4,253.63

Annual transportation cost: $5,316.15

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,681.74

Find: 26 Home Makeover Ideas That Each Cost Less Than $500

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Des Moines, Iowa

Combined score: 81971

2021 average home cost: $228,518

Livability: 77

Median household income: $124,580

Area unemployment rate: 9%

% of people below poverty line: 7

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 26

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 7

Annual grocery cost: $4,744.32

Annual health care cost: $5,943.20

Annual utilities cost: $3,725.57

Annual transportation cost: $3,764.13

Total annual necessities minus housing: $14,413.08

San Antonio, Texas

Combined score: 82391

2021 average home cost: $244,582

Livability: 76

Median household income: $617,205

Area unemployment rate: 5

% of people below poverty line: 5

Violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 15

Property crime rate (per 1,000 residents): 77

Annual grocery cost: $4,516.99

Annual health care cost: $4,830.14

Annual utilities cost: $3,945.94

Annual transportation cost: $5,003.73

Total annual necessities minus housing: $13,293.07

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: In order to find the best cities to buy a home for under $500,000, GOBankingRates looked at the 101 most populous cities where home values in 2021 did not go above $50,000 and had a 2021 average below $500,000 according to Zillow’s 2021 data. Once these 101 cities were identified, GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: (1) median household income as sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey; (2) an overall livability score out of 100 sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents and (4) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, both sourced from Neighborhood Scout; (5) Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary data for September 2021; (6) percent of population living below the poverty line sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey; and (7) an annual cost of living expenditures estimate (groceries, healthcare, utilities, and transportation), based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2020 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. All factors were then scored and combined, with the lower score being best, and then ranked to give the final placements. All data was collected on and up to date as of Nov. 22, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 25 Best Cities To Buy a Home for Less Than $500K