25 bedrooms and 46 bathrooms? This grandeur estate for sale in Vegas has that and more

A sprawling, wild residence that sits right in the heart of Sin City is up for sale. Sitting on 15.9 acres, this Las Vegas, Nevada, mansion packs a serious punch with 110,000 square feet packed into 10 interconnected buildings.

Which is why it’s listed for $25 million.

All in all, the estate has a total of 25 bedrooms, 46 bathrooms and an entire cornucopia of over-the-top amenities that would render most people shell-shocked.

“The best features of 99 Spanish Gate Drive are a testament to the uncompromising commitment to luxury and comfort,” listing agent Ivan Sher said in a news release.

“The main house, with its grand great room and oversized bedroom suites, is the heart of the estate, while the athletic club offers a world-class spa, indoor sports facilities, and even a nightclub. The guest homes, villas, and caretaker/staff quarters provide exceptional accommodations. The sprawling grounds with tennis courts, swimming pools, and serene garden terraces offer endless opportunities for relaxation and entertainment.”

Other significant features include:

Music room

Entertainment room

Billiard room

Catering kitchen

Chef’s office

Indoor badminton court

Squash court

Bowling alley

Study pavilion

“What makes (this property) truly special is its unparalleled combination of size, luxury, and history. This estate isn’t just a property; it’s a living work of art that captures the essence of opulence,” Sher said.

The listing is held by IS Luxury.

