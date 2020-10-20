50 amazing gifts that women actually want

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Gift shopping is hard. No matter if you’re shopping for a sibling, a longtime spouse, or a co-worker, the act of picking out the perfect gift can be overwhelming. What do they want? What do they not already own? What color would they want it in? Are they allergic to anything? Do they like to read? What is their favorite scent? So many questions, so little time to buy.

To reduce your gift shopping stress this holiday shopping season, we’ve come up with a list of 50 awesome gifts for all the different types of women in your life. From the home chef to the traveler to the one you don’t know that well, we have you covered. Here are Reviewed's picks for the gifts women want in 2020, including some of the best stuff we've tested this year, many top-rated popular items, and things our editors (myself included!) personally own, love, and recommend.

Pajamas are always a great gift because people rarely ever buy them for themselves. However, if they own them, they will absolutely wear them all the time, as long as they’re comfortable. Nordstrom sells pajamas that people seem to swear by. They are the Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas, and they have just about 5 stars from over 1,300 reviews. If you know her size, these would make a great gift for any lady on your list.

The Revlon hair dryer brush is arguably the most popular product of 2020. With 90,000 rave reviews on Amazon (yes, 90,000), it has achieved cult status in the world of beauty products—and it's approved by our own experts. Reviewed's beauty writer, Jessica Kasparian, tested the hairdryer and found that it absolutely does live up to the hype. As for gifting it, I purchased one for my mom as a gift earlier this year, and she is obsessed.

You heard it from Reviewed's cooking writer, Valerie Li Stack, first: The Always Pan may be the hottest gift of the 2020 holiday season. The influencer-approved kitchen item is not only stylish, but it does the job of eight pieces of cookware. It's a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Perfect for those who live in small spaces and those who love cookware and kitchen tools, the Always Pan is an ideal gift this year.

4. For the one working out at home: Lululemon Yoga Mat

The pandemic has led many people to exercise at home rather than at the gym or in fitness studios. If you’d like to give the gift of a home gym upgrade, consider a yoga mat. Perfect for virtual fitness classes, ab work, stretching, and of course yoga, a yoga mat is a must. Even if they already own one, our top tested pick from Lululemon would be a welcomed enhancement. The mat also travels well for those who are heading into gyms and fitness studios—or those who plan to again one day soon.

5. For the one who loves their couch: A cozy throw blanket

Doubling as home decor and personal comfort, throw blankets are truly a great gift for everyone. For a splurge, Barefoot Dreams, the brand that makes the cult-favorite, comfortable CozyChic cardigan, sells a CozyChic blanket. Chrissy Teigen recommended these blankets as the gift to buy last year in a tweet (she owns one and claims to use it '365'). The blankets come in trendy animal prints and solid colors.

Another great option is Anthropologie’s Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket, which has a 4.9 star rating from over 280 reviewers. For a less expensive blanket, this throw at Nordstrom is a wonderful option with a 5-star rating from over 1,800 reviews.

6. For the one still using wired headphones: Apple AirPods Pro

Sure, AirPods may look bizarre when people wear them, but they’re wearing them for a reason. Apple’s AirPods Pro are the BEST true wireless earbuds our experts tested this year. If you’re shopping for a lover of all things Apple, they would adore a pair of these—even if they already own the original AirPods. Who wouldn't love an upgrade? For Zoom meetings, working out, and even listening to podcasts while loading and unloading the dishwasher, AirPods make a great gift in 2020.

7. For the fitness fanatic: Yoga pants

At a time where one's work uniform may have transitioned from jeans to yoga pants, there has never been a better time to give the gift of leggings. We love Lululemon's Align leggings at Reviewed. They are the most comfortable leggings I've ever owned. Even after numerous washes and years of ownership, they are still my favorite to wear for both workouts and lounging. In fact, I refuse to wear any leggings except Align leggings now. Pay attention to sizing, as you want to get the right pair for your giftee. For example, I am 5"2 and wear the crop 21" and 23" leggings as pants.

For a less pricey option, Nordstrom's fitness brand, Zella, carries leggings that we love for the value. Since I cannot afford to only own Lululemon's Align leggings, I own a few pairs of Zella leggings. While they are not as comfortable as the Aligns, they are great for the price. Not to mention, they have a 4.5-star rating from over 7,000 reviews, so people love them.

8. For the simple one: Kate Spade pendant necklace

If the person you’re shopping for is simple and timeless, this Kate Spade pendant necklace could be perfect. It can be dressed up or down and is personalized with the initial of their first name displayed in the pendant. This necklace has over 880 great reviews, so people clearly love it. Not to mention, necklaces with initials on them are very much on-trend right now.

9. For the book lover: The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The book lover in your life may already have a Kindle, but who doesn’t enjoy the latest and greatest technology the world has to offer? This is the best Kindle we've tested and over 65,000 reviewers on Amazon agree. It has tons of storage space, is glare-free, and is waterproof. Since it really is a perfect gift for anyone who likes to read, it's already on backorder for a few weeks. Be sure to grab one now to ensure you can give one (or more!) as a gift this holiday season.

10. For the one who likes being comfortable: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan

This cardigan has over 3,500 reviews on Nordstrom and a 5-star rating. I own this myself and can confirm it is actually a comfortable blanket disguised as clothing. When it comes to cardigans and sweaters, the limit does not exist for the amount one can own. They make great gifts—especially when they’re this cozy (and chic). Not shopping for a cardigan person? Barefoot Dreams also sells a robe.

11. For the one who loves to cook: Staub Dutch Oven

You’ve probably heard of, seen, or owned a Le Creuset dutch oven. They are one of the most popular wedding gifts for newlyweds and, like KitchenAid stand mixers, a kitchen staple for adults everywhere. However, when we tested dutch ovens at Reviewed, our favorite overall was not Le Creuset—it was Staub! We're not the only ones loving this brand, either. Their cookware is all over food blogs and Instagram. Clearly, these dutch ovens are hot right now, so get one for the person in your life who loves cooking. If you're stuck choosing a color, I recommend the black or cherry red. I own Staub cookware in both these colors and love them.

12. For the one who should cook more: Home Chef gift card

View photos Best gifts for women: Home Chef More

For those who have busy schedules and order more takeout than they probably should, a meal kit delivery service would be an excellent gift idea. Our favorite meal kit delivery service at Reviewed is Home Chef. Cassidy Olsen, who tested meal kits for Reviewed, summed up the service perfectly: “High-quality ingredients, well-written recipes, and fantastic flavors make the Home Chef experience one you’ll want to integrate into your weeknights.” If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys home cooked meals, but lacks time in their week to prep and make them, give them the gift of easy weeknight dinnerss with a Home Chef gift card.

13. For the home entertainer: Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle

If you're shopping for someone who loves home décor, you can never go wrong with a trendy candle as a gift. My favorite candle is Capri Blue’s Volcano scent. Not only do they smell amazing, but they come in chic jars that double as amazing home decor. Anthropologie sells tons of styles for Capri Blue candles, but my go-to's are the jar candles in blue and white. I have them all over my home.

14. For the one who has a lot going on all the time: Gravity Blanket

Literally everyone is talking about weighted blankets right now. The people love them, and the people want to be under them for the entirety of winter and beyond. Not just because they’re warm, but because they can help you relax. The best weighted blanket we tested was the ultra popular Gravity Blanket. Gravity claims their blanket is like wearing a hug, and what better gift than a giant, welcomed hug for the holidays?

15. For the one obsessed with all things Apple: Apple Watch

If they don't own one already, an Apple Watch would be a fantastic gift for the one who is always on their iPhone. We tested the brand new Apple Watch Series 6 and it is the best smart watch we've ever tried. Give the gift of our favorite smartwatch so they can have all of their notifications, music, and texts at their fingertips all the time.

16. For the homebody: UGG Slippers

2020 has been the year of the homebody. Whether they've always been a homebody or they've been home more than usual this year, you can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially Ugg slippers, many of which are extremely trendy right now. That's right. Ugg shoes are cool once again. No matter where you look, almost every Ugg slipper has thousands of great reviews, and there is one for every type of person. The options are a bit overwhelming though, so here are my picks for this year.

For the trendy one, the Fluff Yeah Sandal slippers are your best best. These slippers have a nearly perfect 5-star rating from just about 5,000 reviews, and they are celebrity-approved. For more traditional Ugg slippers, the Genuine Shearling Slipper is a great backless option, and the Ansley Water Resistant Slipper is a great full-coverage option they can wear both inside and outside. The last option is the Ugg Scuffette II Slipper. With over 1,800 great reviews, these are perfect for everyone. They're well-liked, not as bulky, and are a great in-between of being wild fluffy slippers and traditional slippers.

17. For the music lover: The best portable Bluetooth speaker

If you're shopping for someone who loves listening to music or podcasts, consider giving the gift of our favorite portable bluetooth speaker, the JBL Flip 5 speaker. It's the best portable Bluetooth speaker we've tested, and it's waterproof, so it can be used anywhere, rain or shine. A portable speaker is always great to have, whether to bring on hikes, use at home, or use outside (it's especially great for outdoor socially distant gatherings!). Even if they might already own a Bluetooth speaker, replacing old tech gadgets with new ones is always a welcome idea (especially when it's something approved by Reviewed).

18. For the one who keeps asking about air fryers: Air fryers

Air fryers have been one of the trendiest kitchen gadgets for a while now, as they offer a way to make home-cooked fried food that’s healthier than regular fried food. The Phillips Airfryer XXL is the best air fryer we tested and would make a great gift for anyone who likes to cook and eat semi-healthy, and of course, has extra kitchen counter space. If you’re not looking to splurge, consider getting them our best value pick—the Cuisinart AFR-25 Air Fryer.

19. For the one who is always stressed: Our favorite essential oil diffuser

People are obsessed with essential oil diffusers. And why wouldn’t they be? They transform your home with good smells and good vibes. Shopping for someone who is always stressed? Bring peace and happiness into their life with our favorite oil diffuser. We tested the most popular models and found this one by Airomé Serenity to be the best.

20. For the one who Instagrams pictures of food: A cheese board

Last year, I stole my mom’s cheese board. Well, I didn’t mean to steal it—I borrowed it for a party I was hosting and then I never gave it back (she got a new one, it’s fine). I have now used this cheese board for multiple gatherings and every time, people compliment its rustic vibe. The best part about it is that it’s not JUST a cheese board. Yes, it can function as one, but it's also a lazy Susan and a cutting board. If you know someone like me who enjoys cheese, hosting, and taking pictures of charcuterie boards to show off on social media, you can get them the cheese board I have from Wayfair!

21. For the coffee lover: The Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Brewer

Here at Reviewed, we've tested all sorts of coffee makers. Drip, pour-over, cold brew, espresso machines, the list goes on. Because of this, we can safely say that if you're looking to splurge on someone who loves their coffee, look no further than the best drip coffee maker, the Moccamaster. Not only does it make a great cup of coffee, its mid-century, retro design looks fantastic on countertops. Not sure they'll love the Moccamaster or looking for something a little more affordable? Check out our list of the best coffee makers we've tested this year.

22. For the one who is always cold: Canada Goose Jacket

Two years ago, I caved and bought this Canada Goose jacket. After many northeast winters spent shivering in my decently priced parka, I was ready to invest in warmth. I spent about two months shopping for a new coat—both in store and online. Eventually, I went with the jacket that felt the most comfortable and warm and also looked flattering—a Canada Goose jacket. Yes, they are expensive, but I can confirm that they are worth the price. I used to refuse to go outside unless I absolutely had to on extremely cold days, but my Canada Goose totally changed that. It feels like I am wearing a warm blanket whenever I go outside, blocking the frigid temperatures from touching my skin.

If you're looking to splurge on someone who lives in a place where temperatures plummet to below freezing, a Canada Goose jacket is a great choice. I recommend any without fur on the hood. I own the Gabriola in black. Other top-rated options include the Shelburne parka and the Lorette parka.

23. For the one with fabulous hair: The best curling iron

The one who loves beauty products and having fabulous hair would love the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand. When we tested curling irons, it came out on top as our favorite. Our beauty expert Jessica Kasparian says "it's intuitive, heats up quickly, and makes the sometimes painstaking process of styling my hair all-around easier."

24. For the neat freak: Dyson Vacuums

If you want to splurge, look no further than a Dyson stick vacuum. Best for people who keep a clean home, or at least try to (whether they like doing it or not), our favorite vacuum—the Dyson V11 Torque—would make for the ultimate gift. I got a Dyson vacuum as a wedding gift, and owning one has been a game-changer. Both because it’s really good at cleaning, and because I feel extremely sophisticated owning a coveted Dyson product.

Get the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum at Dyson for $699.99

25. For the lazy neat freak: Robot vacuums

We love robot vacuums at Reviewed and so do our readers. In fact, one of the things our readers continue to buy over and over and over and over is robot vacuums. The Eufy RoboVac 11s is the best affordable robot vacuum we’ve ever tested and would make a great gift for anyone, whether they enjoy cleaning or not. While the Eufy is definitely more of a splurge at over $200 in price, the best robot vacuum we’ve ever tested is a splurge multiplied by 10. For $799 (a $300 discount), you can give the gift of our favorite robot vacuum—the iRobot Roomba i7+. No matter what your budget is, a robot vacuum is always a good choice.

26. For the one who uses too much plastic: The FinalStraw

This one is a two-fer. Give the person you’re shopping for the gift of a reusable straw and give the environment the gift of one less person using plastic straws. Look at you, doing good things for humanity! Our favorite reusable straw at Reviewed is the FinalStraw. It's easy to use, carry, and clean, and would make a perfect gift for the person who is still asking for a straw at Starbucks even though they have literally banned them (this is me; I am this person).

Get the FinalStraw with Case, Cleaning Brush, and 100% Silicone Tips on Amazon for $19.95

27. For the one looking forward to future travel plans: Away’s The Carry-On

You've probably seen this trendy luggage on Instagram, as it is a travel blogger favorite. The brand is also one of our favorites at Reviewed. When we tested checked luggage, Away won as our best hard-sided suitcase. In addition to that, one of our writers swears by her Away carry-on. It comes in nine different colors (and five extra limited edition colors right now!) and looks much different than your average suitcase. My personal favorite is the blush color.

Get Away's The Carry-On from Away for $225

28. For the binge-watcher: Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra is our favorite streaming device. If you know someone who is addicted to binging television shows, enhance their Netflix viewing experience for the holidays. Cold weather is coming. What more could they want?!

29. For the one who lives where it snows: Winter boots

If you’re shopping for someone who is going to have to deal with the snow and cold this winter, a new, warm pair of winter boots would make for a smart gift—especially this year. UGG sells a fantastic pair of boots named Adirondack III that I own, love, and recommend. They’re warm, comfortable, easy to put on and take off, and they go with just about every outfit. I'm not the only person who loves them, either. They have nearly. a 5-star rating from over 540 reviewers on Nordstrom's website.

Other great options for winter boots include the extremely popular Sorel Joan of Arctic snow boots that have a 4.5-star rating from over 775 reviews and of course the cult-favorite Bean Boots from L.L.Bean.

30. For the bag lady: Madewell Leather Transport Tote

I have owned Madewell's zip-top leather tote for a few years now and recommend it as a gift for any woman who is ever on-the-go. The classic tote is big enough to hold belongings for work and long weekends, and it's stylish enough to use even when there's not a lot in it. It's especially great for traveling because of the zip top, and honestly, it fits way more than you would think. The bag comes in a few different colors, but I recommend in the English Saddle color.

Get the Madewell Zip Top Transport Leather Tote from Nordstrom for $188

31. For the one who still doesn't have an Instant Pot: Instant Pot

For the couple of years, Instant Pots have been all the rage for both advanced home chefs and those who lightly dabble in cooking. What is an Instant Pot, you ask? It’s a multi-cooker! What does that mean? It does all the things. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, the list goes on. Perfect for the person who has limited counter space (they can replace all their other small appliances with this) and the person who has extra counter space (they can fit this gadget, along with the rest), if they don't yet have an Instant Pot (or they have an older model), consider giving them the best multi-cooker we've ever tested, the Instant Pot Ultra.

32. For the plant parent: A plant from The Sill

The Sill is an online shop for live plants and now faux plants, too. If you're shopping for someone who loves greenery, a plant from The Sill would make a great gift, whether they have a green thumb or not. Our editor, Meghan Kavanaugh, reviewed the service and loved it.

33. For the sentimental one: Printed pictures or a photo book

Nothing says "thoughtful gift" more than something that has to do with old photographs. Whether you put one photo in a frame or you create an album full of sentimental photos, you absolutely cannot go wrong with an in-real-life photo-themed gift. Shutterfly is our favorite online photo printing service at Reviewed. We love their high-quality prints and the wide variety of photo-themed gift options they have available. For high-end wedding and baby albums, modern custom calendars, and frames, Artifact Uprising is also incredible. Last year, my husband and I made our parents their own layflat albums of our wedding as holiday gifts and they absolutely loved them.

34. For the one who is always dehydrated: Yeti Rambler Water Bottle

Yeti products have a cult-following, and this popular water bottle would be a welcomed gift for anyone who is good or bad at staying hydrated (I am bad; I guess I need a Yeti Rambler). When we tested water bottles, the Yeti Rambler was our top pick for the outdoors.

35. For the one who walks a lot: Birkenstocks

Birkenstocks slowly made a comeback over the last couple of years, and now they are once again a summer footwear staple. I own three pairs of Birkenstocks (see my review of them here) and they are so comfortable that I no longer wear other shoes during summer. Although summer is behind us, it is also in front of us (this happens every year), meaning that Birkenstocks would make a great gift for anyone you know who walks. I recommend the Arizona sandals, as well as the less expensive Essentials Arizona sandals. Both are fantastic.

36. For the carb lover: A pasta maker

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys cooking and loves Italian food, a pasta maker would make for a unique and fun gift. It’s not just a gadget. It’s also an experience! How fun would it be to learn to make your own pasta in the comfort of your own kitchen?! Our favorite pasta maker at Reviewed is the Marcato Atlas 150.

37. For the makeup aficionado: A lighted makeup mirror

If you’re shopping for someone who's into makeup, it can be hard to get them actual products if you have no idea what they use and love. Something easy to get the makeup lover in your lfie, though, would be an accessory that enhances the experience of putting makeup on: a lighted makeup mirror! The Deweisn Lighted Makeup Mirror is the best value makeup mirror we tested, as it provides perfect views and lighting for optimal makeup application. For under $25, you can help her look flawless every day with this unique gift idea.

38. For the one who is always on-the-go: Fjällräven Backpack

The Fjallravenn backpack is not only trendy and useful (with hundreds of 5-star reviews on Nordstrom), but they are also functional and great quality. The brand makes our favorite casual use backpack out of all the ones we tested, so we can safely say this is a great gift. No matter their age, a backpack is always nice to have, for school, work, traveling, and commuting.

39. For the runner: Garmin Forerunner 245 Running Watch

After testing running watches, and the Garmin Forerunner 245 took the top spot as the best one. Whether the person you're shopping for Is training for their 10th marathon or just casually enjoys running, this watch would be welcomed with open arms—I mean wrists.

40. For the one who hates jeans: Madewell Jeans

I thought I hated jeans until I discovered Madewell jeans. They’re comfortable, they’re slimming, they never rip, and they’re a great price. Madewell also has sizes for all—petite, tall, curvy, etc. If you're not sure what kind to get, I recommend a classic 10-inch (not too low-waisted, but not too high, either) in a solid color dark wash, like Hayes Wash. These are my go-to every day jeans. Read more about why I'm obsessed with Madewell jeans here.

41. For the one who wants to upgrade from iPhone photography to actual photography: Panasonic Lumix LX100

Recommended by one of our tech experts, this camera is perfect for beginners. If you're shopping for someone who is pretty good at taking smartphone photos, consider giving the gift of real photography this year. Though there is an updated model, the LX100 is still a great choice given the price.

42. For the home decor enthusiast: Anthropologie throw pillows

Home decor is never an easy thing to buy for someone else. However, if you’re familiar with the decor the person is into and the colors in their home, you are probably safe to try. I recommend going with throw pillows that are comfortable, come in neutral colors, and are not something the person could easily buy for themselves at Home Goods or Target. A great place to find quality throw pillows that make great gifts is Anthropologie. I splurged on two throw pillows from Anthropologie last year and I absolutely love the way they look and feel.

43. For the wine lover: Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Glass

Corkcicle’s stylish stemless wine thermos is a perfect gift for wine drinkers spending more time outside this year. With over 1,000 reviews and a 4.5 star rating, this cute little thermos will keep their drink cold during socially distant outdoor gatherings and anti-social outdoor gatherings, in which a person spends time alone outdoors. It comes in a variety of colors, including one called “Unicorn Magic.”

44. For the health nut: Skinnytaste cookbooks

I almost exclusively cook recipes from the Skinnytaste website and cookbooks. As a longtime follower of Gina Homolka's blog, I can confirm the recipes are both healthy and amazing. Any of her cookbooks would make for a great gift alone, together, or with a kitchen gadget or small appliance that can be used with the cookbook. Homolka's newest cookbook that just came out in September is the Meal Prep Cookbook.

45. For the trendy one: Rent the Runway membership

Rent the Runway's Unlimited service is a great gift for shopping addicts who are still regularly wearing real clothing during this pandemic. While the person you're shopping for may not have events coming up, Rent the Runway Unlimited is perfect for everyday clothing. You can even rent loungewear and activewear! If you know someone who would love a designer closet without the price tag or commitment, give them the gift of Rent the Runway. I've been an Unlimited member for four years, and it has truly been a game-changer for me.

46. For the girl who has everything: La Mer Moisturizing Crème

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to ball out on someone. La Mer moisturizing cream has over 60,000 hearts at Sephora and over 1,900 reviews at Nordstrom with a 5-star rating. That is a lot of love. Why not spread it? (Pun not intended.)

47. For the one you live with: Peloton (...because then you get to use it, too)

Peloton bikes are expensive, but they can be financed for a monthly price lower than many gym memberships (especially if you're splitting the cost with someone!). As a proud owner of a Peloton (you can read my review here), I think it is a perfect gift if you have the money.

48. For the one who is always smiling: Sugarfina candy

Sugarfina candies are not like regular candies. They are cool candies. But really. With flavors such as bourbon, rosé, and champagne, it doesn't get much fancier than this. Last year, I gave my bridesmaids these candy cubes as a gift and everyone loved them (including me). They are an adorable, inexpensive gift.

Get the Sugarfina Set of 6 Chocolate Lovers' Delight Candy Boxes from Nordstrom for $45

49. For the one you have no idea what to buy: Sephora Favorites Holiday Perfume Sampler

If you ever get stumped on what to give your wife, sister, girlfriend, mom, friend, etc, my go-to gift recommendation is a Sephora perfume sampler. Many years ago, my grandmother bought this for me, and it honestly changed my life. I knew nothing about perfume, but I was able to dabble in a few best-sellers thanks to this kit. When I was done, I picked my favorite and redeemed the coupon in the gift set for a full-sized bottle. Even now that I know about perfume, I would still welcome this gift, as it's not every day I get to try new fragrances.

50. For the picky one: Gift cards

Shopping for some people can be hard. I get it. I am a person who is hard to shop for. Being this type of person, I can tell you first hand that GIFT CARDS are the way to go when shopping for a gift critic. I love a good gift card. Spending money is my favorite hobby, and if you know someone like me, I guarantee they will love the gift of spending someone else's money.

