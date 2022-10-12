With 25.4% CAGR, Customer Data Platform Market Worth USD 6.94 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global customer data platform market size is projected to reach USD 6.94 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune, India, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global customer data platform market size is projected to grow from USD 1.42 billion in 2022 to USD 6.94 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 25.4% in the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in its recent report, titled “Customer Data Platform Market Forecast, 2022-2029.” As per the report, the market size was USD 1.16 billion in 2021.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/customer-data-platform-market-100633


Key Industry Development

January 2020 – Tealium, Inc. and Invoca Inc. announced a strategic partnership to help organizations with customer data and real-time analytics.

According to the analysis, leading companies are expected to further their investments in such services following the trend for personalization. Moreover, customers demand real-time services, prompting companies to further their strategies. For instance, in May 2021, Salesforce updated its customer data platform solution to help companies prioritize first-party data and make their conversation with customers more personalized.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

25.4%

2029 Value Projection

USD 6.94 Billion

Base Year

2021

Customer Data Platform Market Size in 2021

USD 1.16 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Component, Deployment, Type, Industry and Geography


Customer Data Platform Solutions Become Trendier amidst the Pandemic

Stakeholders have exhibited immense traction towards data platform solutions against the backdrop of the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prominently, governments and other stakeholders augmented their investment in digitization to streamline their business operations. End-users will continue to show an inclination for real-time data to boost RoI amidst the trend for remote work culture.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/customer-data-platform-market-100633


Drivers and Restraints

Expanding Penetration of Personalization & Demand from BFSI Sector to Bolster Business Outlook

Industry players expect the demand for real-time engagement to usher the personalization trend globally. Millennials and gen Z population are likely to seek customized and personalized data solutions and services. Besides, stakeholders are likely to inject funds into the customer data platform market share, owing to strong demand from the BFSI sector. The COVID-19 pandemic is a testimony that online client services witnessed a dramatic surge across emerging and advanced economies. Banks and financial institutions are likely to increase their investments in data platform solutions.

Meanwhile, escalating privacy concerns could dent the industry outlook during the forecast period.

Report Coverage

The report sheds light on quantitative and qualitative assessments to provide a holistic view of the global market. The secondary sources referred are press releases, SEC filings and websites. Further, a host of primary interviews has been conducted with opinion leaders, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Primary data has been collated through emails, telephonic conversations, and questionnaires. The report highlights bottom-up and top-down approaches to provide a comprehensive view of product mapping.

Segments

Component, Deployment, Type, Industry, and Region are Studied

In terms of component, the market is segregated into services and platform.

Based on deployment, the industry is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

With respect to type, the market is fragmented into campaign, analytics, and access.

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into travel hospitality, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and others.

With regards to region, the industry is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/customer-data-platform-market-100633


Regional Insights

North America to Further Investments in Data Platform with Rising Demand from End-Users

The U.S. and Canada are expected to witness an influx of funds into data platform analytics and access solutions during the assessment period. The presence of leading companies will solidify the position of the North America market. Prominently, the growing footfall of retailers, healthcare, and BFSI sectors will bode well for the business outlook.

Industry participants expect the Europe customer data platform market growth to witness notable traction due to the presence of leading vendors across the U.K., France, and Germany. Moreover, the implementation of GDPR has accentuated regional growth. Stakeholders expect cloud and on-premise deployment models to gain traction in the ensuing period.

The Asia Pacific industry forecast will be strong following the burgeoning internet penetration across China, India, and Australia. Furthermore, BSFI, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors have shown profound traction for customer data platform services, boding well for the business outlook. Stakeholders expect data analytics, Big Data, and digitization to encourage investments across the region.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders to Invest in Partnerships to Tap Markets

Major players are poised to infuse funds into product launches, mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Prevailing trends suggest leading companies are slated to focus on geographical expansion during the forecast period.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

  • Salesforce.com, Inc. (California)

  • Exponea s.r.o. (Bratislava)

  • Segment.io, Inc. (California)

  • Optimove Inc. (New York)

  • Oracle Inc. (Texas)

  • Leadspace, Inc. (California)

  • Ignitionone.com (New York)

  • Kabbage Inc. (Radius Intelligence) (Georgia)

  • Tealium Inc. (California)

  • CaliberMind (Colorado)


Quick Buy - Customer Data Platform Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100633


Major Table of Contents:

  • Global Customer Data Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Platform

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On-Premises

      • Cloud

    • By Type (USD)

      • Access

      • Analytics

      • Campaigns

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

      • Retail and E-commerce

      • Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

      • Media and Entertainment

      • Travel and Hospitality

      • Healthcare

      • Others (Government and Education)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Customer Data Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Platform

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On-Premises

      • Cloud

    • By Type (USD)

      • Access

      • Analytics

      • Campaigns

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

      • Retail and E-commerce

      • Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

      • Media and Entertainment

      • Travel and Hospitality

      • Healthcare

      • Others (Government and Education)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

      • Canada

  • Europe Customer Data Platform Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Platform

      • Services

    • By Deployment (USD)

      • On-Premises

      • Cloud

    • By Type (USD)

      • Access

      • Analytics

      • Campaigns

    • By Industry (USD)

      • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

      • Retail and E-commerce

      • Information Technology (IT) and Telecom

      • Media and Entertainment

      • Travel and Hospitality

      • Healthcare

      • Others (Government and Education)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs

    With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Real Salt Lake, Orlando City and Minnesota United also captured spots. The

  • Players from across Western Canada to compete in Sask. Asian basketball tournament

    After a long wait, an annual Thanksgiving weekend basketball event is back in Regina this year. The Saskatchewan Asian Basketball Invitational Tournament, also known as SABIT, runs this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The tournament began in 2003 and gradually became an annual event over the Thanksgiving weekend for many, including people who had moved away and would be home for the holiday. Mick Lauagan is one of the players. He's been part of the tournament since 2004. "Th

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield makes post-season debut after seven MLB seasons

    TORONTO — Whit Merrifield has waited the better part of a decade to make his first appearance in a Major League Baseball playoff game. Even before the opening pitch of the Toronto Blue Jays' 4-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night, Merrifield felt he belonged. The second baseman went 1 for 3 in Game 1 of the best-of-three American League wild-card series. "I felt comfortable. I felt really comfortable," said the 33-year-old Merrifield after the game. "Juices were going big-time. Especia

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Canada's Denis Shapovalov will meet Taylor Fritz in Japan Open semifinal

    TOKYO — Canadian Denis Shapovalov remains perfect at the Japan Open. The seventh-seeded Canadian advanced to the seminals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Croatia's Borna Coric on Friday. "I think I played great today," said Shapovalov. "In general, my level the last two weeks has been great, so I'm very happy to be back in the semis." The 26-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont. native, who is coming off a final appearance at the Korean Open on Sunday, has yet to lose a set in Tokyo. Shapovalov will next face A

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o

  • Vancouver misses MLS playoffs with 2-0 loss to Minnesota

    SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match needing a win or tie to advance and improved to 3-0-2 all-time against Vancouver (12-16-7) at home. The Whitecaps, who won three consecutive home games heading into the match, needed a

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re