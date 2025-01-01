25 for 2025: unmissable sporting events over the next 12 months

(Left to right) Rory McIlroy, Lewis Hamilton, Katie Boulter, Ellie Kildunne, Mohamed Salah, Lauren James, Pat Cummins. Composite: Alex Mellon for the Guardian/Shutterstock/Getty Images

1) Australian Open 12-26 January

Novak Djokovic will be aiming to begin the new year by doing something he failed to do throughout 2024 – win a grand slam title. It is a somewhat remarkable drought for an athlete of Djokovic’s standards which in part explains why he has asked Andy Murray to coach him in Melbourne. The partnership should make for a fascinating dynamic, on and off court, but may well not prove strong enough to see the Serb secure a record-breaking 25th slam given the form of reigning champion and world No 1, Jannik Sinner. In the women’s draw, Aryna Sabalenka will be seeking to win the title for a third time in a row.

2) Women’s Ashes 12 January-2 February

After 2023’s enthralling drawn series in England, the sides do battle in Australia in 2025 and, once again, the contest will be split across all three formats, culminating in a one-off, four-day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground that will also be the first day-night Test to take place there, something that is a source of great excitement within the home ranks. “The Test is an amazing opportunity for the team to play at such an iconic cricket venue,” said the Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry. For Heather Knight’s team, the ambition is to win the Ashes for the first time since 2014, and they can take encouragement from the fact that occurred on Australian soil.

3) Men’s & Women’s Six Nations 31 January-15 March, 22 March-26 April

Ireland’s bid to win a third Six Nations title in a row will be a fascinating one given the change in who is in charge. With Andy Farrell stepping away from head coach duties in order to focus on leading the British & Irish Lions in Australia later in the year, defence coach Simon Easterby will be in interim control of the team when England visit Dublin on the opening weekend, with their own head coach, Steve Borthwick, desperate for a victory following a less-than-impressive autumn. England’s women will be seeking to win a fourth Six Nations title in a row when they begin their campaign against Italy in York.

4) Super Bowl LIX 9 February

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is the venue for the 59th edition of American football’s showpiece event. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Andy Reid and armed with Patrick Mahomes, will be seeking to make it five Super Bowl appearances in the past six years and, more significantly, get their hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy for a third occasion in a row. All eyes will also, of course, be on the half-time show, which in 2025 comes courtesy of Kendrick Lamar, the hip-hop megastar returning to this stage for the first time since 2022.

5) Cheltenham Festival 11-14 March

These are uncertain times for the festival. Crowd numbers have been down for two years and British stables have been all but obliterated by their Irish counterparts. There have even been reports of hotels and guest houses struggling to shift rooms. It is a trend organisers are desperate to reverse, and in addition to a raft of measures to improve the experience for racegoers there have been moves to boost the competitiveness of the racing. The 2025 festival will have three more handicaps in place of level-weights events, and we can expect bigger fields, fewer odds-on shots and bigger-priced winners in an attempt to rekindle the public appetite foran event that unfolds in one of the greatest natural amphitheatres in any sport.

6) Formula One World Championship 14 March-7 December

Australia is once again the venue for the opening race of a Formula One season, but amid that return to tradition there will be significant change, most notably the sight of Lewis Hamilton driving a Ferrari. It is an exciting prospect that could turbo-boost the 39-year-old’s performances on the track, in turn giving Max Verstappen someone and something else to get aggravated about as he seeks to win the world title for a fifth year in a row. Elsewhere, 19-year-old Oliver Bearman will become the fourth British driver on the grid, alongside Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris, having signed a “multiyear contract” with the US-based Haas team.

7) World Athletics Indoor Championships 21 March-23 March

Nanjing hosts this event – finally. The Chinese city was initially meant to do so in 2020 but then Covid happened and changed everything, in more ways than one. So Nanjing finally gets its moment to shine, having previously hosted the 2014 Youth Olympics, but which athletes will get the chance to shine on the track and in the various field events there remains largely unknown given qualifying continues until early March. What is pretty much certain is that the US will again be the country to beat having won 20 medals, including six golds, at the 2024 championships in Glasgow.

8) The Masters 10-13 April

Scottie Scheffler will arrive at Augusta looking to win a third Masters title, and second in succession, and, really, it is hard to look past the 28-year-old American in regards to the Green Jacket given his form in 2024. The world No 1 won seven titles across the season, leading to him becoming the second man after Tiger Woods to win the PGA Tour player of the year award in three consecutive seasons. His start to the 2025 season has been delayed by a freak accident suffered while making Christmas dinner that required surgery for a cut hand but he will be underway on 16 January. On a more sentimental note, two-times winner Bernhard Langer will compete at Augusta for a 41st and final time. “It will be emotional,” admitted the 67-year-old German.

9) Champions Cup final 24 May

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium hosts European rugby’s showpiece occasion for the first time since 2014, when it was still known as the Heineken Cup final, and few would bet against Toulouse being there with their sights firmly set on holding aloft the winner’s trophy for a second year in a row. Les Rouge et Noir are very much the team to beat, as Leinster know having lost to them in 2024’s final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, making it three seasons in succession that the Irish side had fallen at the final hurdle. They will be desperate to make it a case of fourth time lucky in Wales.

10) Women’s Champions League final 25 May

The Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon stages the showpiece event of women’s club football in Europe and few would bet against Barcelona being there with their sights firmly set on winning the competition for a third occasion in a row. They have Aitana Bonmatí, 2024’s Ballon d’Or Féminin winner, in their ranks and that alone could prove enough in regards to fulfilling that ambition. She’s that good. However, this could also be the season in which an English club finally gets their hands on the trophy, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City all looking primed to go deep in the competition.

11) Club World Cup 15 June-13 July

The expanded 63-game tournament that nobody except the organisers and their sponsors want is here. That’s right, Fifa has got its own way again, and so players from 32 clubs across the globe, most of whom will be on the brink of total exhaustion, are to take part in a minimum of three games in soaring temperatures at various stadiums across the US. It’s going to be grind but top-level football being top-level football, plenty of people will tune into to watch, with the group stages offering up some intriguing encounters, including Chelsea v Flamengo and Manchester City v Juventus. England’s two representatives will expect to go far, as will Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and River Plate.

12) Royal Ascot 17-21 June

While its counterpart over jumps is having a wobble, the biggest Flat meeting of the British racing year marches into its third century with an unflappable sense of purpose. From the intricate dress code in the royal enclosure to the refusal to accept corporate sponsorship, everything is geared towards ensuring the look and feel of Royal Ascot resembles the experience of racegoers in the 1970s, and for that matter the 1870s. The racing itself is excellent, with the best horses arriving from across the globe as owners tick this experience off their bucket list. Tickets for the Windsor Enclosure start from a more-than-reasonable £29.

13) England men v India men Test series 20 June-4 August

India’s previous Test series in England had to be staggered across two years because of the pandemic and ultimately ended in a draw, but that took nothing away from the captivating cricket both sides delivered and the hope will be for more of the same when they meet again across five matches, starting at Headingley before contests at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford and the Oval. Joe Root versus Jasprit Bumrah could be a battle for the ages and whoever comes out on top most often could be the deciding factor in regards to which team prevails. England’s summer begins with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, the African team touring these shores for the first time since 2003.

14) British & Irish Lions tour of Australia 28 June-2 August

Andy Farrell is the man tasked with leading the Lions to a first tour win since 2013, which just happened to be in Australia. Confidence can be taken from that fact, as well as from Farrell’s success over Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies in his final match in charge of Ireland before he temporarily handed the reins over to Simon Easterby. The Lions’s three Test matches against Australia are to be staged in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, with six warm-up games taking place before the first Test and another taking place in between the first and second Tests. Farrell, meanwhile, is expected to select his squad – of about 35 to 40 players – in late April or early May.

15) Wimbledon 30 June-13 July

The first Wimbledon of the post-Andy Murray era could see a host of British names make a standout impact in their domestic slam – among the most likely to do so are Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu. Then there are the standout overseas names, chiefly Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the latter arriving in London seeking to win a third Wimbledon title in a row having beaten Novak Djokovic in the previous two men’s finals. Meanwhile c will aim to retain the title she won with a three-sets victory over Jasmine Paolini in 2024’s women’s final.

16) Women’s Euro 2025 2-27 July

Switzerland hosts the biggest women’s football tournament of 2025 and for England the task is to defend the title they won so memorably in the summer of 2022. That will not be easy given they have been placed in the same group as the Netherlands, France and Wales. “I don’t think there are easy things any more,” said the Lionesses head coach, Sarina Wiegman, in reaction to the daunting-looking draw. World champions Spain will expect to progress to the knockout stages after being placed in the same group as Portugal, Belgium and Italy, while for each of the 16 competing nations there is the added incentive of a €41m (£34m) prize fund, more than double what was on offer in 2022.

17) Tour de France & Tour de France Femmes 5-27 July, 26 July-3 August

The 112th edition of cycling’s most prestigious event will see the Grand Départ return to France after three years of it taking place in overseas cities and the race end back on the Champs-Élysées after a year off because of the Paris Olympics. Lille is the staging post for the start of a three-week contest that many expect to end with Tadej Pogacar defending the title he won in 2024, in turn becoming the first man to secure the Tour and the Giro d’Italia in the same year since Marco Pantani in 1998. The fourth edition of the Tour de France Femmes, meanwhile, will commence in Brittany and see Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma defend the yellow jersey she won in 2024, a less-than-easy task given the return from retirement of the legendary Anna van der Breggen.

18) The Open 17-20 July

The Open returns to Royal Portrush for the first time since 2019 and the locals would no doubt be pleased to see the same man triumph again. Shane Lowry was the hero that week, having beaten Tommy Fleetwood by six shots, and the 37-year-old Irishman will fancy his chances of reacquainting himself with the Claret Jug in front of a crowd expected to exceed 250,000 spectators across the four days of the championship. Lowry would be a popular winner but the ultimate feelgood story would be Rory McIlroy triumphing on home soil and subsequently ending his long wait for a fifth major. America’s Xander Schauffele will arrive in Northern Ireland as the defending champion.

19) Women’s Rugby World Cup 22 August-27 September

England hosts the most prestigious tournament in women’s rugby for the first time since 2010 and for the Red Roses the ambition is to be champions for the first time since 2014. John Mitchell’s side begin their campaign with a match against the USA at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on 22 August before taking on the other two teams in Group A, Samoa and Australia, in Northampton and Brighton respectively. New Zealand, meanwhile, begin the defence of a crown they have won six times in total against Spain in York on 24 August. The Black Ferns will more than fancy their chances of reaching the final in Twickenham a little over a month later.

20) Women’s ODI World Cup September-October

India stages this tournament for a fourth time, and for the first time since 2013, when Australia took the trophy with a 114 runs-victory over West Indies in the final in Mumbai. Australia return to the country as defending champions having also triumphed at the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand and, all in all, remain the team to beat. England will, however, fancy their chances of coming out on top for the first time since 2017, in part because of how much one-day cricket they are scheduled to play before the World Cup, with series against Australia, West Indies and India lined up between now and then.

21) Ryder Cup 26-28 September

The Ryder Cup returns to US soil – Bethpage Black Course in New York, to be precise – and for the hosts the pressure to win has been heightened by their own desire to be paid. Breaking with 98 years of tradition, Keegan Bradley’s 12-man side will each receive $500,000 (£400,000) to take part in the Ryder Cup after agreeing a financial package with the PGA of America that has its roots in 2023’s tournament in Rome. Patrick Cantlay’s refusal to wear a cap, and all that. In contrast, Luke Donald’s Europeans will again compete purely for the honour of doing so and with their sights set on holding on to the trophy they secured with a 16½-11½ triumph at Marco Simone Golf Club.

22) Super League Grand Final 11 October

For Wigan the ambition is clear: hammer home their status as one of the greatest teams rugby league has ever seen. They established themselves as such with victory over Hull KR in 2024’s Grand Final, that triumph making Matt Peet’s men only the fifth side in the 129-year history of the sport to win the four major trophies on offer to them in a single season. It was a stunning achievement and few would bet against Wigan, at the least, making it three successful visits to Old Trafford in three successive years in 2025. The Warriors open their Super League campaign – the 30th in the competition’s history – against Leigh on 13 February.

23) World Track Cycling Championships 15-19 October

San Juan, Argentina was meant to be the host city for this event but organisers had to cancel those plans for economic reasons, meaning it will now take place in Santiago, Chile, at the Velódromo Peñalolén to be precise. The bailout means track cycling’s biggest competition is still returning to South America for the first time since 2014, when Cali, Colombia was the host city. For Great Britain, the ambition in Chile will be matching, and possibly bettering, the 13 medals, four of which were gold, they secured at the 2024 championships, held in Ballerup, Denmark.

24) Men’s Ashes 21 November-8 January 2026

England’s pursuit of a first Ashes series win in Australia since 2010-11 will have a distinctly different feel to it given the first Test is scheduled to take place in Perth and not at the Gabba. The iconic Brisbane venue has staged every opening salvo between these sides in Australia since 1986-87 and for the tourists the hope will be this change leads to a change in their fortunes when it comes to capturing the most famous urn in sport on foreign soil. Can Bazball do it on a hot afternoon in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney? Nobody knows for certain but finding out should be fascinating and fun if the most recent series in 2023 is anything to go by.

25) Africa Cup of Nations 21 December-18 January 2026

Global football’s ever-expanding calendar has had the knock-on effect of pushing the Africa Cup of Nations into the festive period. So mince pies at the ready as Morocco hosts the continent’s biggest football tournament for the second time in its history and for first time since 1988. Back then eight teams took part; this time 24 will be in contention for the prize Ivory Coast secured in fairytale fashion in February 2024. As ever a host of superstars will be on show, with none likely to garner more attention than Mohamed Salah, who, all being well, will be seeking to inspire Egypt to their first Afcon title since 2010.