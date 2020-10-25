At 24 years old, I thought youth protected me from COVID-19. That idea got knocked out of me.

My arm struggled to fasten the deadbolt at the top of my apartment door. Finally maneuvering the door shut, I felt my body lean up against it for support. I crawled into bed. Maybe this pressure in my head and disorienting funk would lift by the morning. “I am young. I am healthy,” I repeated to myself.

Twenty minutes later, I awoke drenched in sweat. I threw my duvet off. Unable to lift myself, I curled into the fetal position while shivers racked my body. My joints seized, and my rigid body shook in the damp halo that surrounded me on my dark sheets. I was too frail to overpower the elephant in the room.

“I have coronavirus,” I said over and over, shaking my head.

Doubled over, I tried to get tap water. Bracing myself with my hands on my knees, I finally made it. When I collapsed back into bed, my body and head throbbed. As an adult, there are very few moments in your life when you truly question whether you can take care of yourself. I ordered NyQuil, strawberry Pedialyte and a thermometer on a delivery app and pulled my laptop onto my bed. I just have to get through each day, I thought.

Days of symptoms

This happened in September, and for the next 48 hours, I could not discern whether I was awake, sleeping or Facetiming my mom. My temperature fluctuated between 100 and 104 degrees, and my delirium with it. Flattened on my bed, I Googled, “Can a fever kill you?” I couldn’t discern whether the tightness in my chest and palpating heart were from anxiety or a respiratory demise. I was convinced my skin was peeling off due to the prickling sensations under my skin, which acetaminophen could not suppress.

Then it started, the burning in my nose. I thought I smelled gasoline, mint, blueberry, pine trees — then, after a couple of hours, it went blank. No signal. This numbness enraged me. I didn’t have enough energy to throw anything, so I flailed and kicked a pillow off my bed.

After two days, I could get out of bed. In fact, I felt invigorated. I must be regaining my health, I thought. Yes, this must be what medical experts mean when they say young people experience a bad flu and then they’re over it. I was only 24 years old. I gave myself a warm mental embrace, congratulating myself for weathering the storm. Finally having enough energy to get tested, I ventured out. But upon arriving home, the lonely aimlessness of self-isolation seeped in and I wandered back to bed and onto Netflix.

A day later, I woke tangled in wet blankets. The virus was back with a second, spiteful vengeance and, this time, it had settled into my lungs. My breathing was labored and shallow. The only lucid moment I had was receiving my positive COVID-19 results and feverishly forwarding them to all my medical school deans. I tried to shower and almost fainted. Despite not being religious, prayer was the only place my mind went when I laid lifeless on my bed for hours. I prayed hard and fast, “Please, make this end.” Something didn’t seem right, even Google agreed. I called my dad, a physician, and told him I was heading to the hospital.

First, second, third opinion

The emergency department physician assured me that my oxygen was perfectly saturated, that the fevers were completely normal and that I was going to be fine. I stared at the scuffs on my sneakers — I didn’t feel fine.

When I arrived home, I was drained. My dad called and said an infectious disease doctor at his Canadian hospital had offered to help me and would call today.

When my phone rang, the doctor's cheery voice boomed over the phone. He reassured me that he would oversee my care and do everything in his power to get me through this. He said that he was worried about viral pneumonia, and that I needed a chest X-ray and bloodwork done as soon as possible. After hanging up, my phone buzzed again.

A doctor from Georgetown Student Health Services was on the phone. She saw my discharge papers from the hospital and also recommended a chest X-ray immediately, explaining that the virus presents differently in young people with excess lung capacity. Within minutes, she scheduled me to go to the radiology department for an X-ray that evening. Winded from talking, I ran to the bathroom and hacked up orange and red phlegm.

