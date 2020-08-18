24 People Infected with Coronavirus Linked to Maine Wedding Reception

PBS Wedding chairs

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) linked to a wedding reception with about 65 guests is under investigation in Maine.

The state's Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the outbreak is associated with a wedding reception that was held at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, Maine, on August 7.

Of 24 people that tested positive for COVID-19, 18 had attended the reception, and six people later had close contact with attendees. While the Maine CDC said that everyone who had tested positive was a Maine resident, it was unclear if any guests of the reception or those working at the wedding were from out of state.

"Anyone who attended an event at Big Moose Inn on August 7, 2020, and who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call their health care provider before seeking medical care," the Maine CDC said in a press release.

Maine has had a relatively low number of positive COVID-19 cases compared to other states, with 4,197. 126 of those were reported in the past week, according to data from the New York Times.

None of the people who have tested positive linked to the reception have needed to be hospitalized, ABC station WMTW reported Monday, and they have all been asked to quarantine.

The Maine CDC is still investigating to determine whether the reception took place indoors or outdoors. If the gathering took place outdoors, it would have been in adherence with state guidelines, which allow up to 100 people to gather outside, WMTW reported. Only 50 people are allowed indoors.

The Maine CDC encourages anyone who attends a gathering to follow social distancing guidelines like wearing a face mask and keeping a distance of at least six feet.

