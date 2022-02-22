A 24-year-old father-to-be died after his dump truck went into a Parkland canal

Family social media posts say 24-year-old Jeffrey Seraphin loved his job driving big trucks and couldn’t wait for the birth of his son.

The Belle Glade man died on the job Monday morning. The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified him as the driver of a Caterpillar dump truck that slid into a canal in Parkland around 10:30 a.m.

The tragedy happened near 15490 Loxahatchee Rd., an area near a national wildlife refuge and starting point for airboat rides through parts of the Everglades.

BSO said Seraphin “was reversing toward a man-made canal to dump a load of dirt and mud. The driver reversed past the point of safety, and the truck began to slip back into the water.”

Seraphin escaped the truck cab, BSO said, but couldn’t swim to safety. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue declared him dead at the worksite.

The tragedy will be investigated by BSO traffic homicide and, possibly, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

