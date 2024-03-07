This $24 Million Villa in The Bahamas Takes Its Design Cues From Bali

While The Bahamas is made up of nearly 700 coral islands, only 30 of them are inhabited. Many of the country’s most spectacular properties are found on Nassau Paradise Island, the capital of the archipelago nation and home to the Lynden Pindling International Airport, as well as many incredible hotels, restaurants, picturesque beaches, and yacht-filled ports.

Just a short distance from Nassau’s main attractions is Old Fort Bay, a gated waterfront community on New Providence Island. Old Fort Bay comprises a series of intersecting canals, meaning that nearly every home is on the water. Among the homes with an exceptional waterfront position is Sirius Cay. This sprawling home, listed for $24 million, measures 9,363 square feet and has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two powder rooms. As you enter through a 10-foot-tall pivot door, you are immediately greeted with ocean views, and, spread over one level, the home’s layout is situated around an internal courtyard with a pool and lounging area.

The living room flows out to a lanai with a tropical water view.

Sirius Cay comprises two parcels that together span almost an acre, with 381 linear feet of waterfront. The turnkey home’s serene interiors were inspired by Balinese design, and every room prioritizes a seamless connection with the outdoors through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and windows. Designed with the finest finishes and fixtures, the entire home has a neutral color palette, designer wallcoverings, flush baseboards, and state-of-the-art technology. Other impressive features, both inside and out, include five-ton granite fountains sourced from New Mexico and internal water features with towering palm trees.

Many of the property’s rooms are oriented towards the pool and lawn, with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that connect to a covered patio and backyard area, where there are many seating areas and alfresco dining tables. The primary suite has sliding glass doors on two sides: towards the ocean and towards the pool. There’s also a bunk room, ideal for families seeking a multi-generational estate.

“Old Fort Bay is tailored for discerning property buyers who value the blend of beachfront tranquility and boating extravagance,” says listing agent Marc Hussey of Bahamas Sotheby’s International Realty. “Nestled in a pristine enclave, Sirius Cay distinguishes itself with a rare trifecta of water frontage, presenting an ideal haven for those with a penchant for larger boats.”

The primary bedroom has numerous spots both inside and out to relax and enjoy the view.

For budding chefs, the kitchen features two 15-foot islands, a Wolf oven, Snaidero cabinetry, a hidden bar, and a temperature-controlled wine cellar. Nearby are a prep kitchen, a private office, and staffing quarters that have a separate entrance.

Wellness aficionados will love the infrared hot yoga studio and steam shower—perfect to retreat to after spending the day on the estate’s private beach. Finally, the Balinese-style black lava salt water pool faces the ocean for the ultimate views. There’s also a 12-person hot tub, a half-court basketball court, and a bicycle workshop and storage room.

Click here for more photos of Sirius Cay.

