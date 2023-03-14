24 Little Buys That Will Turn You From Houseplant Killer Into Green-Fingered Plant Parent
You’ll have created your own sanctuary of greenery in no time.
Have you decided that you’re done with plastic plants and are looking to upgrade to the real deal, but you don’t know where to even start when caring for your leafy housemates? Or perhaps you just can’t seem to keep a plant alive, whether the leaves turn yellow, or you end up over-watering and rotting the roots (we’ve been there too, don’t worry).
Well, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve got some tips, tricks, and handy buys that will turn you into a green-fingered gardener – from self-watering plant pots, to highly rated plant food and even smart gadgets.
So, forget your wilting worries and get ready to turn your home into a thriving greenhouse...
You won’t have to remember to water your houseplants with these self-watering plant pots
If you’re looking to water your plants just once or twice a week, instead of every day, this pack of four self-watering plant pots will do just that for you. The water level indicator will tell you when to water your plants and how much to give them, keeping them healthy and hydrated.
Or invest in these gorgeous plant watering glass globes
Not only are these six colourful glass globes a great way to inject artistic flare into your home, but they also automatically water your plants across 1-2 weeks. Holding 100ml of water, this easy-to-use device takes the stress off leaving your plants unattended (or simply forgetting to water them).
Struggling to get your plants to grow? Invest in a Grow Light
Perfect for encouraging germination, growth, and flowering in indoor gardens, this warm full spectrum light provides a great offering of heat. You can even adjust its angles by 90 degrees.
A plant mister is an essential, trust us
Avoid overwatering by using a mister to spritz water onto your plant, boosting the humidity in the air and encouraging health – an essential for small houseplants. This textured glass container does just the trick, whilst looking like a gorgeous decoration too.
Or this slightly cheaper alternative does the same job
Achieving the same goal, this slightly cheaper mister distributes a fine, steady, and continuous spritz of water, giving even coverage for the areas surrounding the plant.
Add clay pebbles at the bottom of your plant pots for an extra drainage layer
Drainage is super important for houseplants, in order for them to grow. Adding these clay pebble balls to the bottom of your pot, before adding your compost or soil, will help support healthy plant growth by improving the drainage of your pot.
Get your hands on this highly rated all-purpose plant food
With no need to mix, measure or create a mess, just pump this fuss-free food into your plant pot, to feed your green friend for a week. It’s suitable for all-level growers and even effective for plants living in small spaces.
These food spikes are great if you’re forgetful when it comes to feeding your household greenery
Remembering to feed you plants has never been easier with these indoor food spikes, packed full of micronutrients that will benefit your houseplants for up to two months. Just keep watering as normal and watch them flourish.
This soil moisture meter is an essential tool if you’re prone to overwatering
Its single probe design means there’s no need for digging up soil, just gently insert the meter until you reach the root for a correct measurement. Helping you take good care of your plants; the colour indicator will quickly tell you whether you need to water the soil or not.
Give your leaves the special treatment with this neem oil spray
If your leaves suffer from damage and discolouration, then this spray might just be your answer. This neem oil spritz helps your plants thrive, by maintaining soil fertility, promoting natural leaf shine, and protecting them from bugs and insects all year long.
Don’t let your plants suffer from pestering flies with these clever traps
If you often find flies hanging around your leafy housemates, these traps are a great way to catch flying pests. Made from recycled plastic, the traps are easy to set up and effectively last for up to three months.
Transform your plastic bottles with these nifty bottle top waterers
Don’t want to have an awkward watering can laying around the house? Well, with these clever bottle-top waterers, you can transform your old plastic water bottles into your very own mini watering can. With three spray sprinklers and three pointed sprinklers, just tightly screw on your chosen top and get pouring.
Just getting started on your gardening journey? Get kitted out with this ultimate growing set
Equipped with 100 different seed types, gardening gloves with claws, and detailed instructions, this starter kit is perfect for budding gardeners.
£24.99 at Not On The Highstreet
Grow this eye-catching houseplant from scratch
Whether you’re adding to your collection of indoor plants or you’re just getting started, this Ponytail Palm kit is an easy and interactive way of gardening that will have you feeling naturally green-fingered. Including a planter, seeds, soil, and easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions, you’ll have everything you need to grow a healthy house plant.
Get a good potting soil specifically for indoor plants
This easy-to-use compost is great for indoor plants thanks to it retaining 25% more water than ordinary compost and feeding plants for up to six months. It’s also lightweight, making it easy to carry and store inside.
Get prepared with a plant professional tool set
Digging, pruning, weeding, cleaning, you name it, and this set has a tool for the job. Its 11 mini staple tools, from a small rake to a seedling extractor, each help make plant care a quick, easy, and efficient task.
Spice up any meal with a trio of homegrown chillies
Kickstart your spice garden with this chilli trio set, arriving in classic terracotta pots. Set with everything you need to get growing, your window sill will make home to your very own homegrown Thai Birds Eye, Habanero, and Naga chillies.
Create a herb garden from your window sill
If you’ve ever dreamed of a fresh herb garden but don’t have the skills (or space) to make it happen, then this is a must-have buy. Containing three rustic plant pots, a wooden planter box with a drip tray, and complete with seeds, this kit is ideal for popping on your window sill and watching it grow. Its chalkboard is also handy for labelling each of your homegrown herbs.
Want matching plant pots? This pack of eight pots have drainage trays that will keep them bright and blooming
This set of eight plastic pots arrives in a variety of different sizes, great for the different plants around your house. Not only do they look great, but their smart mesh drainage system ensures good air and water flow, whilst the excess water is collected in the sturdy bottom tray to prevent spillages and dampness.
Get smart with your gardening with this indoor all-in-one growing system
Boost your plant growth with this compact smart garden, with a built-in LED sunlight-simulating light, a pollen-dispersing fan, and a pump circulating the nutrient solution, all creating the perfect growing environment. It also features a 4.5-litre water tank, so you don’t even have to worry about keeping on top of the watering.
This organic feed helps your plant build natural disease resistance
Ever notice a lack of growth, yellow leaves, or blotchy spots? This concentrated organic food provides all the vital nutrients for your plant to stimulate growth, revealing healthy leaves and brighter blooms. Say goodbye to common plant diseases as this formula will help build up a level of resistance.
These sleek plant pots have a hidden drainage saucer
Made from 100% recycled plastic, these six simply sleek flower pots are the ideal decoration for around your house, from table tops to shelves. Each pot features ventilating drainage holes at the bottom, preventing the roots from rotting and a handy removable tray for catching excess water.
Or perhaps you’re looking for hanging planters, like this set which also has a hidden drainage system
From ivy and herbs to ferns and succulents, this duo of pots are designed to hold whatever plant of your choice, whilst catching water overflow. The vertical hanging makes for a convenient space saver and will leave your décor looking effortlessly put together.
If you’re looking to read up on more tips to look after your houseplant, this is the book for you
Struggling to keep your plants alive? This practical guide gives you all the tips and tricks on the perfect house plant for your space, how to water and feed your plants, everything you need to know on lighting, ensuring healthy survival and how to stop the danger signs.
