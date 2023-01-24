A 24-Hour Stake with up to 250% APR: ReHold Introduces DeFi to Dual Investments, a New Yield Generation Tool

ReHold
·3 min read
ReHold
ReHold

Victoria, Seychelles, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staking usually means you get low or moderate returns on your tokens in a long period of time. ReHold (https://rehold.io), a new player in the DeFi space, rethink this model: they are going to launch a service where users can stake crypto, including stablecoins, for 12 or 24 hours at an APR up to 250%. Several centralized platforms have implemented this feature so far — and for the first time in DeFi history, ReHold launched its decentralized version, free from custody and KYC.


Dual Investment is a short-term staking feature offering an APR up to 250%. It’s a pair of coins, like ETH/USDT, where you pick one and lock it for 12 or 24 hours. Then, you claim the locked amount plus the guaranteed yield — and it is paid out irrespective of where the price went.

Generally, staking brings about 5–10% of yearly interest. With ReHold, you can earn this much in just a month: set up your daily stakes in a few clicks and enjoy up to 250% APR.

Benefits of Dual Investments

  • High yield combined with low risk. In ReHold’s Dual Investments, APR reaches 250%, and the protocol can guarantee such a high yield thanks to the short duration of the stake.

  • It’s more profitable than hodling. If you were going to just hodl the coin, Dual Investments will increase your income no matter the price dynamic.

  • It’s easy. You don’t have to make up sophisticated trading strategies to earn — simply lock your coins and claim more in 12 or 24 hours.

  • It’s non-custodial. ReHold is a DeFi tool, so there’s no registration or KYC — and the platform never has access to your private keys.

ReHold is a cross-chain protocol that leverages Uniswap V3 on Ethereum, Optimism, and Arbitrum to ensure up to 250% APR. The platform applies tailor-made algorithms to spot the most profitable price ranges in Uniswap’s pools — and then provides them with liquidity to maximize users’ gains. In simple terms, ReHold takes profit from Uniswap V3 and pays out the earnings to users as interest. Here’s the list of supported tokens on the platform: SHIB, MATIC, AVAX, BTC, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, BUSD, and others.

“From the risk point of view, we have strategies for both bear and bull markets. And the uniqueness of our business model is that we provide our customers with the highest possible APR for any market changes,” says ReHold’s CEO Renat Gafarov.

The service is free of charge — all users have to pay are gas fees to stake tokens and then claim their yields. ReHold also puts much effort into security: the team is particularly serious about audits and penetration testing.

“We have years of experience in engineering complex finance apps with 1M users from 100+ countries, keeping them stable and scalable in periods of high volatility,” says Mikhail Semin, the CTO of ReHold.

Renat Gafarov and Mikhail Semin are developers and entrepreneurs with experience of building Fintech companies with $1+ billion of monthly trading volume. They personally participate in ReHold’s backend and smart contract development.

ReHold Roadmap: Referral Program, LP Rewards, and NFTs

Dual Investment is just one of the ways to earn with ReHold. Another one is the referral program — users who bring their friend to ReHold will receive a reward equivalent to 10% of their friend’s profits.

During the first months of 2023, our team planned to enable personal accounts, and the platform’s most active users will be rewarded with NFTs. Later, ReHold are going to deploy on other blockchains (including Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche), create a cross-chain bridge to help users maximize their yields, launch its native token, and enter an IDO.


CONTACT: Renat Gafarov partners-at-rehold.io


Latest Stories

  • Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Contract talks 'in the back of my mind'

    Cole Caufield admitted Friday that he's "not too worried" about signing an eventual contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Anderson-Dolan scores 2, Kings beat Blackhawks 2-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Sunday night. Kevin Fiala had two assists and Pheonix Copley stopped 18 shots to help the Kings snap a four-game losing streak. “We were better in a lot of areas,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “We were tighter, checked well, and for two periods we broke out quickly. If we finished more chances, we would have been in a much more comfortable situation in the end.” Defenseman Ian Mitchel

  • Raptors reportedly have steep asking price for O.G. Anunoby

    Anunoby is having a career-best season for the Raptors, so the asking price in any possible trade is understandably high.

  • Final 2 games of Rivalry Series between Canadian, U.S. women's hockey teams set for Quebec

    The Canadian women's hockey team will play the U.S. twice in Quebec in February to conclude the 2022-2023 Rivalry Series, Hockey Canada announced on Thursday. The Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières, Que., will host the first match on Feb. 20. The teams will meet again two days later at Place Bell in Laval, Que. It'll be the first time the Americans will play in the province since 2017. Canada will only secure the Rivalry Series title if the team is able to win both games, since the U.S. leads 3

  • Olofsson scores twice as Sabres beat Ducks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Olofsson gave the Sabres a 4-3 lead at 2:12 of the third period when he finished off a 2-on-1 break with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. His career-best 21st goal of the season made it 5-3 at 8:07. Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner also scored and Lyubushkin had three assists. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 34 saves for Buffalo. Trevor Zegras had two goals

  • Lillard scores 37, Blazers beat Spurs 147-127 to stop skid

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 37 points and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the San Antonio Spurs 147-127 on Monday night to stop a three-game losing streak. Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the struggling Blazers, who had lost eight of their previous 10 games. Keldon Johnson scored 20 points for the Spurs, who have lost seven of their last eight games and sit second-to-last in the Western Conference standings, just above the Houston Rockets. The high-s

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty well here lately. I liked the way our team played again tonight,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It was an evenly matched game obviously. Fitting that it goes to a shootout.” Ryan Donato s

  • Rantanen puts up two points, Avalanche down Canucks 4-1 to extend win streak

    VANCOUVER — A difficult season is wearing on the Vancouver Canucks. With rumours of a coaching change swirling and facing a rash of fearsome opponents, the team dropped a 4-1 decision to the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Friday. “It kind of seems like the mindset and the mood got to us tonight," said defenceman Tyler Myers. "You can tell guys are down. It’s not easy times right now, there’s a lot going on. We’ve got to find a way to stay positive and keep working." The Canucks (18-24-3) are now

  • VanVleet has 28 points and Raptors hang on after early lead to beat Knicks 125-116

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors' early lead was nothing out of the ordinary. The victory at the end of the night, however, was. Fred VanVleet scored 28 points and the Raptors beat the New York Knicks 125-116 on Sunday, finally hanging on to a win after building a large early lead. "You can't really concentrate on the leads, it's the NBA," VanVleet said. "You watch enough games, you'll understand it's up and down. I think just closing the game so we can do that a little bit better … we've been play

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta

    ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The league revamped its playoff system after Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengal was canceled. The contest was halted when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Week 17, and

  • Communication key for veteran Jets coach as Winnipeg gets Bowness bump

    TORONTO — Rick Bowness made a promise when he turned his attention behind the bench. Having just retired, the journeyman centre would coach the way he wanted — the way he wished — he had been coached. Nearly four decades later, hockey has changed in countless ways. Bowness, however, kept his word to himself — and his teams. "The communication between a coach, and especially a borderline player like me, wasn't very good," he said looking back at his nine professional seasons that included a combi

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • International sledge hockey teams reunite in London, Ont. for tournament

    More than 30 teams from as far as the United Kingdom were in London,Ont., over the weekend to compete in a tournament hosted by the London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Club. The annual event, held at the Western Fair Sports Centre, had been on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, said organizer Todd Sargeant. It's one of the largest of its kind to take place in the world, he added, where disabled and able-bodied athletes alike have gathered to compete for 17 years. "It's really nice to have everybod

  • Jarry makes 46 saves in return, Penguins top Senators 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 46 saves in his return from a lower-body injury to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Friday night. Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Penguins to reach 20 goals for the sixth straight season. Rickard Rakell added his 17th and Jason Zucker his 13th as Pittsburgh earned a split of its home-and-home series with Ottawa. Brady Tkachuk had his 16th goal for the Senators and Cam Talbott stopped 40 shots while losing for the fifth time in h

  • Poulin scores winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Sonnet at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored the game-winning goal with just over four minutes remaining as Team Harvey's beat Team Sonnet 3-2 on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Collingwood, Ont. The Canadian star is no stranger to scoring in big moments, and the crowd at Eddie Bush Memorial Arena got to see it first-hand. With her Canadian Olympic teammate Emily Clark engaged in a puck battle below Team Sonnet's goalline, fellow Canadian linemate Jess

  • Paul returns, Suns hold on for 112-110 win over Grizzlies

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 22 points and 11 assists in his return after missing seven games with a hip injury, leading the Phoenix Suns over the Memphis Grizzlies 112-110 on Sunday night. The Suns had to hold on in the final minutes after dominating most of the night. They jumped to a 32-18 lead by the end of the first quarter and led by 29 points at one point during the third quarter. The Grizzlies methodically cut into that advantage and Ziaire Williams hit a 79-foot heave at the third quar

  • Former NHLer Hodgson honoured by release of Indigenous hockey card set

    It’s been a long time coming, but the recognition is more than welcomed by Danny Hodgson. The 57-year-old is one of eight former Indigenous NHL players who are a part of the Upper Deck First Peoples Rookie Cards set, released Jan. 13. The limited-edition set honours Indigenous hockey players who never had a licensed trading card, and also includes Dan Frawley, Johnny Harms, Victor Mercredi, Rocky Trottier, William LeCaine, Ted Nolan and Jason Simon. “The first word would be honoured (that) came