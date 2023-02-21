These 24 Handy Products Are Made For Anyone Who Is Ready For This Week To Be Over Already

We're wondering how we went so long without these helpful buys

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

If you feel like you’re not getting a chance to switch off from life’s stresses, then maybe you are in need of a helping hand.

While it can often feel like there’s endless cleaning to be done or constant stains to be scrubbing out of your kid’s school uniform, there are easier ways of doing things.

So to help you run your week more smoothly, we’ve found some nifty products to alleviate those annoying inconveniences...

These timer sockets can help to lower your electricity bill and save you having to go around and turn things on and off

Amazon

You can program them to switch on and off whenever you like. So whether you want to make sure your charger and your straighteners are off when you leave the house (who doesn't), or time your lamp to come on before you get home, they can be seriously useful. Just plug these timer sockets into your regular ones, and then plug whatever appliance you like into these ones and set the times you'd like for that sweet energy-saving goodness.

£12.99 for two at Amazon

Every single person whose life I envy seems to own Ottolenghi's Simple, it can't be a coincidence, right?

Amazon

Maybe it's because the vibrant, veg-packed recipes in this book are easy and quick enough to actually make, but I haven't met a good cook who doesn't own this book. Doesn't hurt that it looks so good either, right?

£15 at Amazon

Opening parcels always takes way more out of me than it should, but thankfully, this mini package opener is here to help

Amazon

You know that amazing feeling you get when the scissors enter 'glide' mode while you're cutting wrapping paper? Yeah, that's more or less how I imagine using these would feel (which is much better than my current cardboard carnage situation).

£3.47 at Amazon

Seeing this stain-removing bar of soap from Vanish made me regret all the times I double-washed an item of clothing in an attempt to get rid of a mark

Amazon

It's packed full of dirt-busting enzymes that'll get to work on difficult stains the second they come into contact with the affected material. Simply wet the bar, run it over any tricky marks on your fave clothes, and then rinse for impressive results.

£3.85 at Amazon

Effortlessly handle your hot trays with these highly-rated silicone ones oven gloves

Amazon

Made from a combination of silicone and cotton that can withstand temperatures of up to 250°C, this handy pair is as great-looking as it is functional. It's slip-proof too, so you'll be less likely to drop your dinner, and the quilted design improves insulation.

£5.99 at Amazon

If the thought of whipping up a speedy, delicious meal within about half an hour of getting home gets you excited, it might be time for you to finally try an air fryer

Jasmin Kaur / BuzzFeed

At this point, I am literally the only person in our shopping team who hasn't bought an air fryer. But given how often my colleagues rave about theirs, I reckon that's set to change pretty soon. After all, the impossibly crunchy, crispy food I've seen it produce with little to no oil has been seriously impressive, and it takes much less time than a regular oven too.

£99.99 at Amazon

If it's time to finally face that big stack of paperwork, at least this expanding file might make it easier

Devina Gohil / BuzzFeed

If this year's January tax panic was a little too real, it might be time to invest in something like this organiser.

£8.54 at Amazon

When my co-worker Jess saw the price tag on these super soft, WFH-friendly joggers, she ran to the checkout

Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed

I don't trust you if you wear jeans at home. If you're like me, you reckon super-soft trousers with elasticated waists are the only way to WFH. Well, Jess has found a great pair of joggers; she thinks they're among the comfiest she's tried, and they're pretty enough for your midday pop to the shops too. They're available in sizes XS-6XL and also come in a variety of other colours.

From £7.93 at Amazon

She also opted for this sweatshirt, which she sized up for a more slouchy fit

Jess Brunt / BuzzFeed

Something about wearing colour-coordinated clothes instantly makes an outfit look about five times more put-together (even if, and I say this as a compliment, you're essentially getting away with socially-acceptable daytime PJs). A super-soft sweater of the people. It's also available in sizes XS-6XL and it also comes in a variety of other colours.

From £8.25 at Amazon

If you're sick of wasting what feels like kilometres of paper whenever you clean the kitchen, it might be time to try these 100% recycled kitchen rolls

Devina Gohil / BuzzFeed

If there are two things I can count on in my kitchen, it's that there will always be spills, and there will never be enough kitchen roll left to properly clean them when they happen. Luckily, this pack of 18 rolls should last us for a while – oh, and it doesn't hurt that they're 100% recycled, either.

£22.18 for 18 rolls at Amazon

I'll admit that I was skeptical of this robot mop and vacuum until I tried it, but now I can't imagine my life without it.The future is here.

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

My flatmates and I don't know ourselves since we got this low-hassle robovac. Who are we? Despite my initial skepticism, I don't think I can ever go back to the old ways, there's just something so nice about not having to face sticky lino every time I go into the kitchen for my WFH break, and this gadget does a much better job at cleaning than our busy household could achieve on the daily anyway.

£299.99 at Amazon

Give yourself something to look forward to at the end of the work day with this electric blanket

Elizabeth Cotton / BuzzFeed

My colleague Liz wasn't sure how she'd feel about an electric blanket, but as someone who has the coldest room in the house, she took the plunge. This one has elasticated bands on each corner so it will fit snugly onto your mattress without it popping off in the middle of the night (genius, right?). It also has three heat settings, Liz puts hers on the highest setting, so her bed is super toasty before she gets in. It takes next to no time to warm up, and because the controls are near your pillow, you can easily cool it down if you need to. It's available in single, double and king bed sizes.

£35 for a double at Amazon

The soothing massage this shampoo brush gives me, motivates me to wash my hair after a long day

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

If you've got a lot of hair, you'll understand how hard it can be to work shampoo right into your scalp. This inexpensive brush solved that problem for me. Its flexible bristles reach all the way down to my roots, and their massaging effect is really relaxing. I also find that I get much more volume after using this (and despite my initial concerns, it doesn't tangle my tresses at all).

£4.99 at Amazon

You won't have to face condensation in your car's windshield first thing in the morning after nabbing this dehumidifier bag

Valeza Bakolli / Via BuzzFeed

Attracting the moisture in the air to keep it away from your windows, you won't have to worry about foggy windows first thing in the morning. My coworker used hers continually for over a month before she had to 'reset' it in the microwave for the first time – pretty good going, right?

£7.68 at Amazon

If your tumble dryer's creating those annoying bobbles on your clothes, this easy-to-use fabric comb provides a simple solution

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

This satisfying comb works exactly as you'd expect it to. Simply run it over your clothes and it'll pick up and remove the bobbles as it goes.

£2.42 at Amazon

This incredible umbrella has a reflective strip at its base to keep you visible when you're walking in the dark

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

With durable fibreglass spokes, this umbrella folds into a V shape so that the dry underside flips out, meaning it won't soak your car seat. You can even easily open and close it with the touch of a button. Reviewers love how quickly and easily it unfurls and shuts.

£28 at Amazon

This water-repelling solution will help to keep your windshield clear while you're driving in the rain

Amazon

Apply the solution straight onto your windshield, allow it to dry, and then buff the surface with a cloth. Reviewers have been stunned by how long-lasting and effective this treatment is – it's earned a 4.4-star average rating from 2,704 reviews.

£6.99 at Amazon

You can present your travel card without having to fumble for your wallet at the turnstile, thanks to this handy wallet

Amazon

Its stretchy material means you can fit everything from cards to keys in this wallet. It's thick enough to ensure your cards stay safe, while still connecting effectively to card readers. The adhesive backing of this holder means it fits all phones, and you can have 12 different colours to choose from.

£6.99 at Amazon

This specially-designed washing machine solution cleans and deodorises, whilst breaking down limescale build-up

Amazon

This antibacterial formula will clean hard-to-reach dirt from your washing machine drum while also dissolving any limescale that's built up in there. Just pour some of this stuff into your washing powder drawer and run an empty cycle at 60°C. You can also use it as a regular cleaning fluid on the outside of your washing machine.

£3 at Amazon

This tuna can strainer will help to give you properly-drained tins without covering your hands in that smelly brine

Amazon

The two handles on either side of this strainer allow you to effectively drain your cans without getting any (slightly nasty) tin juice on your hands. It's made from rust-resistant and easy-to-clean stainless steel, too.

£5.49 at Amazon

I was not prepared for how much of my adulthood I'd spend cleaning my shower, but this Method spray makes it so much easier

Elizabeth Cotton / BuzzFeed

It's packed full of grime-dissolving naturally-derived ingredients, like lactic acid and decyl glucoside. Just spray it on the glass of your shower unit after you've used it, and you're done. Customers say it's gotten rid of their hard water stains (sign me up).

£3 at Amazon

Make sure your hump day freezer meals aren't locked behind a barrier of ice when you need them by nabbing these frost-preventing liners

Amazon

Rather than waiting for your drawers to defrost for hours before hacking away at the shelves, you'll be able to just whip the compartments out and rinse the sheets.

£4.10 for two at Amazon

Come home to a warm, already-cooked meal with the help of the iconic Instant Pot

Amy Glover / BuzzFeed

This Instant Pot works as a rice cooker, a slow cooker, a pressure cooker, and so much more. Strong flavours don't cling to its stainless steel tub, and the sealed lid keeps smells contained. Plus, I don't need to worry about having to prep my dinner while someone else is using the kitchen now that I can just leave it to cook in here for a few hours (ugh, the dream).

£81.59 at Amazon

