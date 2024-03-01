24 Green Foods for St. Patrick's Day and Beyond

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day, spring, and more with these recipes featuring green plants and vibrant flavors.

Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Torie Cox / Prop Styling by Thom Driver

Nature exudes green as reflected in many verdant foods, from green salads to fava beans and matcha treats. The color represents freshness, prosperity, and plants coming to life each spring, so whether you're celebrating the season or St. Patrick's Day, you can incorporate green in your spread with these dishes and dips. From deep green soups to pale green pastas and bright green sauces, here's an array of enticing green foods.

Creamy Vegan Pasta with Greens, Peas, and Lemon Zest

Photo by Antonis Achilleos / Prop Styling by Kathleen Varner / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey

Quickly blanched greens and sizzling scallions and garlic meet in a surprisingly creamy vegan sauce for pasta, with a touch of white miso for added depth.

Chow Dau Miu (Garlicky Stir-Fried Pea Sprouts)

Photo by Greg DuPree / Food Styling by Torie Cox / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

This versatile recipe from Danielle Chang swirls tender leafy greens into a garlic-scented oil, with a layer of savory pungency from fermented soybean paste.

Mafaldine with Pea Shoot—Meyer Lemon Pesto

Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

Fresh pea shoots, parsley, and dill make a verdant pesto balanced with salty ricotta salata cheese and nutty roasted sunflower seed kernels. The bright sauce clings beautifully to ruffled mafaldine pasta.

Restorative Ginger and Turmeric Noodle Soup

Jennifer Causey

During the winter months, this bowl of noodle soup is bolstered by a robust ginger and turmeric base, which offers deep, earthy flavors and vibrant color. The garlic oil adds an extra layer of aromatic flavor, a great way to bring cohesiveness to this curative bowl of soup.

Wedge Salad with Tahini Green Goddess Dressing

Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Shell Royster

This incredibly crunchy and refreshing iceberg wedge salad is served with a satisfying tahini green goddess dressing.

Spring Pea Chaat with Lemon Raita

Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Torie Cox / Prop Styling by Thom Driver

This fresh and crunchy chaat stars a trio of spring peas punched up with a tempered mixture of whole cumin seeds mustard seeds, chiles, and ginger.

Tiger Salad with Green Tea Noodles

Greg Dupree / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Christine Keely

Equal parts bracing and refreshing, the name of this Chinese salad with green tea noodles and fresh herbs comes from its striking flavor combinations, akin to the ferocity of the tiger.

Linguine with Frenched Green Beans and Parsley Pesto

Photo by Tara Donne / Food Styling by Chris Lanier / Prop Styling by Raina Kattelson

1988 F&W Best New Chef Johanne Killen employs starchy pasta water to thicken her fresh pesto into a sauce that clings to and flavors each strand of linguine, instead of pooling in the bowl. Thinly sliced green beans intertwine with the pasta, offering a refreshing crunch and more color.

Parsi Green Chutney

Eva Kolenko

This versatile sweet-hot-tangy Parsi condiment seasons and brightens every dish on the table both during cooking and as a tableside garnish.

Green Curry

Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Styling by Christina Daley

Garlic, lemongrass, Makrut lime, coconut milk, and Thai basil balance the kick of heat in this popular Thai curry, made with chicken, zucchini, and bell peppers.

Grilled Lamb Chops with Herby Yogurt Sauce

Photo by Christopher Testani / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

This recipe cleverly sets aside a portion of the seasoned yogurt from the marinade to puree with tender green herbs and lemon juice for a quick finishing sauce after the lamb is done. Serve it with a quick salad of couscous and cucumbers.

Pandan and Coconut Cake

Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Julian Hensarling / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

This tender cake gets its dazzling green color from pandan, a tropical plant grown throughout Southeast Asia with a sweet fragrance, similar to vanilla.

Green Seasoning

Photo by Antonis Achilleos / Prop Styling by Christina Daley / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey

Packed with zesty, bright flavor and a distinct kick from two kinds of fresh chiles, Green Seasoning is a staple in the kitchens of Trinidad and Tobago, often used as the base for dishes or a finishing sauce.

Smashed Fava Beans on Toast with Pecorino and Mint

Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Dickey / Prop Styling by Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Fava beans are one of spring’s most coveted ingredients, and Andrea Slonecker's favorite way of preparing them is to smash them with mint and pecorino into a chunky spread for topping toast. Once the favas are blanched and shelled, the spread comes together in mere minutes.

Mushy Peas

Greg Dupree / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Claire Spollen

Chef Barry Tonkinson re-created the traditional mushy peas he ate with fish and chips while growing up in England with this 15-minute version, which calls for frozen peas instead of dried marrowfat peas.

Spiced Chimichurri with Cilantro and Dijon

Yekaterina Boytsova

This non-traditional take on chimichurri from 2020 F&W Best New Chef Douglass Williams, the chef of MIDA restaurant in Boston, includes coriander, cumin, and fenugreek seeds for a rich, delicious layer of flavor. Use the sauce as a marinade for grilled steak, brush it on chicken before roasting, or enjoy it as a dipping sauce for flatbread or poached shrimp.

Chilled English Pea Soup with Crab and Meyer Lemon

Eric Wolfinger

This refreshing, verdant English pea and watercress soup is the perfect base for a zesty crab salad with a host of delicate spring herbs.

Risotto with Parsley Puree and Caramelized Garlic

Greg Dupree / Food Styling by Ruth Blackburn / Prop Styling by Thom Driver

Pureed parsley, goat cheese, and Parmesan offer an herbaceous and creamy take on classic risotto.

Creamy Spinach Soup with Dill

© John Kernick

This soup, adapted from The Nordic Cookbook, has the rich flavor of creamed spinach but a much lighter texture.

Lemony Barley Salad with Kale Pesto

© Con Poulos

Kale does double duty here: Some of the leaves are pureed with lemon juice and olive oil for a phenomenal pesto, and some are torn into pieces and stirred into the cooked barley.

Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Crispy Broccoli Florets and Croutons

© Con Poulos

Justin Chapple's supremely silky soup comes from pureeing potatoes with broccoli stems and florets in stock and then stirring in spinach. It's topped with crispy broccoli for an added texture.

Shorbat Jarjir (Rocket Soup)

Greg DuPree

A blend of spinach, cilantro, and arugula anchors this delicate, vegetal soup from Yasmin Khan, author of Zaitoun.

Roasted Green Tomato Basil Soup in Sourdough

© Sarah Bolla

This beautiful green soup pairs the tartness of green tomatoes with fragrant basil and thyme.

Caribbean Green Soup

Callaloo, originally from Africa, is served throughout the Caribbean in different forms, from a thick side dish to the soup you see below with okra, thyme, and spinach.

