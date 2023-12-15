24 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Dec. 9-15)
Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
No matter how much my wife likes her Christmas gifts from me she will like the gift our dog "bought her" more.
— Dan Regan (@DanRegan_Comedy) December 9, 2023
This is Winter. She took some selfies for a new profile picture. Really hard to narrow it down when you only have good angles. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/c7oyhwd5lR
— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) December 11, 2023
I am going to show the cat MY butthole for a change
— Midge (@mxmclain) March 6, 2022
“golden retriever husband” “german shepherd husband” I don’t care what dog my husband is so long as I get to be a cat wife: nap all day. scritches on demand. no job. scream for wet food.
— katie (@katefeetie) December 9, 2023
This dog, who was born onto a silk pillow and has only ever known comfort, just growled at me because I only gave him one piece of gourmet cheese. pic.twitter.com/zBM0QgMpP5
— Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) December 15, 2023
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 10, 2023
bones? where we’re going we don’t need bones pic.twitter.com/jLJ6XwcGv3
— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) December 10, 2023
Sneaking in for kisses.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/Oqp6wAyZri
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 14, 2023
We were on our way to our family Christmas party and my daughter turned to me and said “if I were a dog my tail would be wagging like crazy right now”
— Katie D (@KatieDeal99) December 14, 2023
A festive tale in three acts. pic.twitter.com/92cRe8gNHa
— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) December 9, 2023
Wife: have you seen the dog bowl?
Me: no, is he any good?
— Boog (@bewgtweets) December 10, 2023
— No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) December 15, 2023
— place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) December 14, 2023
me adding wet food to my dog’s dry food because he feels comfortable complaining despite being literally on sale at the humane society pic.twitter.com/7LsgJYj7WB
— kenzi (@kenzianidiot) December 14, 2023
You're being watched..🐈🕵️😅 pic.twitter.com/Ta2PRU9JDd
— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) December 15, 2023
amazon stop showing me baby stuff. i only bought that baby wipe warmer to adequately toast up my senior cat's baby wipes so i can clean the expensive compounded transdermal medication residue off her ears without her killing me in the process. and you know that
— haley (@feederofcats) December 15, 2023
don’t invite me to the function unless this is the vibe pic.twitter.com/ZLT0FGX3MS
— clare (@sadderlizards) December 14, 2023
The Pineapple King will see you now. pic.twitter.com/tTqctwe0Lf
— cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) December 15, 2023
me: do you need to go potty?
Dog: no
[Storm moves in]
Dog: you're not gonna believe this.
— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) December 10, 2023
I just went upstairs to see why Boo hasn't come down to eat yet and found her like this pic.twitter.com/kLj513a7uF
— Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) December 13, 2023
Hey sorry can’t talk right now. I’m listening to my cat breathe while he sleeps and my heart is filling up with love
— Natalie (@jbfan911) December 11, 2023
cats literally only want one thing and it’s fucking disgusting pic.twitter.com/vzgV6wGc6P
— Coraline Jones (@coralinexmaria) December 10, 2023
coming to the realization that i’m actually my dog’s emotional support animal
— Adam (@adamgreattweet) December 10, 2023
who is she….. pic.twitter.com/KCU0gFfKY7
— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) December 13, 2023