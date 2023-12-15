24 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Dec. 9-15)

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)

No matter how much my wife likes her Christmas gifts from me she will like the gift our dog "bought her" more. — Dan Regan (@DanRegan_Comedy) December 9, 2023

This is Winter. She took some selfies for a new profile picture. Really hard to narrow it down when you only have good angles. 13/10 pic.twitter.com/c7oyhwd5lR — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) December 11, 2023

I am going to show the cat MY butthole for a change — Midge (@mxmclain) March 6, 2022

“golden retriever husband” “german shepherd husband” I don’t care what dog my husband is so long as I get to be a cat wife: nap all day. scritches on demand. no job. scream for wet food. — katie (@katefeetie) December 9, 2023

This dog, who was born onto a silk pillow and has only ever known comfort, just growled at me because I only gave him one piece of gourmet cheese. pic.twitter.com/zBM0QgMpP5 — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) December 15, 2023

pic.twitter.com/4PXWe0k0uT — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 10, 2023

bones? where we’re going we don’t need bones pic.twitter.com/jLJ6XwcGv3 — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) December 10, 2023

We were on our way to our family Christmas party and my daughter turned to me and said “if I were a dog my tail would be wagging like crazy right now” — Katie D (@KatieDeal99) December 14, 2023

A festive tale in three acts. pic.twitter.com/92cRe8gNHa — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) December 9, 2023

Wife: have you seen the dog bowl?



Me: no, is he any good? — Boog (@bewgtweets) December 10, 2023

me adding wet food to my dog’s dry food because he feels comfortable complaining despite being literally on sale at the humane society pic.twitter.com/7LsgJYj7WB — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) December 14, 2023

amazon stop showing me baby stuff. i only bought that baby wipe warmer to adequately toast up my senior cat's baby wipes so i can clean the expensive compounded transdermal medication residue off her ears without her killing me in the process. and you know that — haley (@feederofcats) December 15, 2023

don’t invite me to the function unless this is the vibe pic.twitter.com/ZLT0FGX3MS — clare (@sadderlizards) December 14, 2023

The Pineapple King will see you now. pic.twitter.com/tTqctwe0Lf — cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) December 15, 2023

me: do you need to go potty?



Dog: no



[Storm moves in]



Dog: you're not gonna believe this. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) December 10, 2023

I just went upstairs to see why Boo hasn't come down to eat yet and found her like this pic.twitter.com/kLj513a7uF — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) December 13, 2023

Hey sorry can’t talk right now. I’m listening to my cat breathe while he sleeps and my heart is filling up with love — Natalie (@jbfan911) December 11, 2023

cats literally only want one thing and it’s fucking disgusting pic.twitter.com/vzgV6wGc6P — Coraline Jones (@coralinexmaria) December 10, 2023

coming to the realization that i’m actually my dog’s emotional support animal — Adam (@adamgreattweet) December 10, 2023

