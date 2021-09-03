24 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Aug. 28-Sept. 3)

Hilary Hanson
·3 min read

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories