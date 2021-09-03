24 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week (Aug. 28-Sept. 3)

Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.

We Shih Tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.

(And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.)

the therapy dog at my dentist pic.twitter.com/lcCvaiWqnD — avanthi (@avanthigovender) August 30, 2021

Anyone: *tweet photos of their cat*

Me: pic.twitter.com/LmVS7D7wn4 — Kurumi 🏺 VILLAIN Cover PREMIERE 09/04 (@AozoraKurumi) August 29, 2021

When a person dies in a movie vs when a dog dies in a movie. pic.twitter.com/M5FQjUPmAp — Andy Leeman (@AndyLeeman91) September 1, 2021

first he good now he bad pic.twitter.com/GgzVhoa8QJ — ً (@HutCat) August 31, 2021

did it hurt? when you went pspspsps to a cat and it ignored you? — loz🌻 (@_lxuren__) September 1, 2021

Young squirrels around a campfire late at night like to tell each other horror stories about Tree Cat. 🐿🌲😼 pic.twitter.com/og6Owp3lNe — Ratatosk (@Ratatosk4) August 28, 2021

This is Max. He’s an aspiring landscaper. Believes in doing all the hard work himself. Isn’t afraid to get his paws dirty. 13/10 would hire in a heartbeat pic.twitter.com/a2zsE8fR6N — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 30, 2021

Normalize talking to your cat like a human — Chantel Jeffries (@ChantelJeffries) August 31, 2021

I'm in the bath. I don't own a cat. pic.twitter.com/BriJC9jRde — Herb Brubanter (@HBrubanter) August 30, 2021

there is no rule that says a dog can not report on the weather



there is no rule against a weather dog https://t.co/N8LXlKxxJG — darth™ (@darth) August 31, 2021

Came downstairs and I see MY MOTHER AND CAT ON A DATE 😭 pic.twitter.com/ttwYbFQL55 — jona (@pehriat) August 29, 2021

a cat taking a selfie <3 pic.twitter.com/opU9b0yeMa — rosé (@fairydreamys) August 30, 2021

She’s being a nosy neighbor pic.twitter.com/5mHvITvEJr — 𝔅𝔢𝔫 ℭ𝔞𝔥𝔫 (@Buncahn) September 3, 2021

My cat likes to meow and bring me a present before bed every night as a way to say she loves me and tonight she decided to bring me her favorite toy, a stuffed hedgehog 🥺💖🐱🦔 pic.twitter.com/l1Mf5ugtii — Michael's Cat (@michaelscat2) August 28, 2021

im gonna use it pic.twitter.com/vZm2XVuEYy — lilttle cat (@fhardcat) September 1, 2021

cats these days amirite pic.twitter.com/01nobCT482 — Jake M. Grumbach (@JakeMGrumbach) August 29, 2021

I feel like the timeline could use this photo of my cat right now pic.twitter.com/0M4mZGURv2 — Amy Plitt (@plitter) September 1, 2021

Adopting a dog that needs to gain weight is activating every Jewish mother spidey sense in my body. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 31, 2021

my cat never sleeps normally…… pic.twitter.com/BQoQHUGjep — sar (@chojiharris) August 29, 2021

Aww! Woman and Her Dog Are on the Same SSRI: https://t.co/mIkQdW0RaNpic.twitter.com/HxufrA1vxu — Reductress (@Reductress) August 28, 2021

hanging out with my dog and started tearing up at how cool my dog is. who can relate? — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) September 1, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

