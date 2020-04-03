24 Fun Things to Do On a Rainy Day With Kids (Or By Yourself)

Photo credit: @courtneyadomo

"Rain, rain go away." "Hate to rain on your parade." "Rainy days and Mondays always get me down." We could go on, but you probably get the point—especially if you're sitting inside on a rainy day yourself right right and wondering how to pass the time. But rain doesn't have to be all bad news and canceled plans. In fact, rainy days have a plethora of perks, like giving you the perfect excuse to get cozy and stay indoors. Ahead, find 24 fun things to do on a rainy day by yourself, with other adults, and with kids. We promise it won't be all doom and gloom.

Things to Do By Yourself

Get Lost in a Book

Curl up by the fire or heater or really anywhere cozy and lose yourself in a good book.

Take a Long Nap

Don't set an alarm. Just close your eyes and let the sounds of the storm lull you to sleep.

Treat Yourself to Some Grooming

Whitening strips, self-waxing kits, manicure sets, the whole enchilada. You could even cut your own hair!

Scroll Through Your Favorite Pet Accounts

Watch hours and hours of videos of cute puppies? Sign us up. All. day. long.

Writer Letters to Love Ones

Feeling sentimental? Write some letters to long-distance friends, faraway family members, a favorite celebrity, or leave a note on your lovers's pillow.

Soak In a Bath

This activity isn't just for nighttime rituals. When it's raining out, you can relax any time of the day.

Clean Out Your Closet

Is it time to edit things down a bit? There's nowhere to run now that the weather is keeping you indoors. Here are some good places to donate everything in your "toss" pile to.

Do a Home Workout

We love Melissa Wood for an active yet doable home workout routine. Not active enough? Run up and down the stairs or do sprints in the hallway.

Things to Do With Other Adults

At-Home Wine-Tasting

Designate each room in your home to be a different region. Set up a little wine-tasting zone in each and go vine-hopping/ globe-trotting.

Catch Up With a Long-Distance Friend

Now's the perfect time to FaceTime someone you've been missing and meaning to catch up with.

Go Down a Research Rabbit Role

That weird conspiracy you've always been secretly fascinated by? Now's the time to fall into the depths of a reddit thread of your choice. If you're with someone, you can each research different ones and then, teach each other what you just learned.

Watch a Movie

Read up on all the new things streaming this month and choose something you've been watching to watch. Don't forget the popcorn.

Host a Murder Mystery Party

Download a story online or write up your own plot and and characters to play with a group of friends. If you can't actually have the party right now, just plan for it and then save the actual party for another time—or do it digitally.

Enjoy an Elaborate Brunch

Host a brunch party (or just for you and your housemates and/or partner)

Learn a Dance

Whether it's the salsa, fox trot, or some new Tik Tok routine, getting your body moving will help you burn off some energy.

Play a Get-to-Know-You Game

Not up for another round of Cards Against Humanity? Try a card game from the School of Life, ranging from a deck that encourages you to deepen romantic bonds or play their game that helps you figure out your ideal mate (with plenty of humor along the way).



Things to do With Kids

Have a Bake-a-Thon

Whether you're doing it alone or with a group of people, try a few different recipes and have a contest a la Great British Bake Show.

Make Candles

You can order kits online or do it from scratch with essential oils and wax chips.

Go Puddle Jumping

Only if it's safe to do so, of course.

Share Your Favorite Childhood Movies

Indulge your nostalgia and rewatch some old favorite childhood throwbacks, whether it's a weird '90s Nickelodeon show, Twin Peaks (the perfect rainy day vibe, if you ask me), or Casablanca.

Have a Dance Party

Put on a mood-boosting playlist and throw a family dance party. Extra points if you play dress up, too.



Bring Out the Paint Supplies

Let your kids use their imagination or have them flip through a book or online for painting inspiration.









Make Your Own Soap

You'll need coconut oil, olive oil, sodium hydroxide, and whatever else you want to add to your concoction (essential oils, colors, or dried florals).

Try Your Hand at Calligraphy

And if you don't have the supplies or simply don't feel like lifting a finger, just watching the tutorials can be soothing.

