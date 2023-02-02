24 confirmed whooping cough cases in southern Alberta outbreak

The whooping cough outbreak is isolated to Alberta Health Service's south zone, which does not include Calgary. (Winnipeg Health Region - image credit)

Southern Alberta has 24 confirmed cases of pertussis as of Thursday, according to Alberta Health Services, which declared an outbreak last week.

Affected communities include County of Lethbridge, Coaldale, Taber, Vauxhall, Grassy Lake and Bow Island, according to a statement from AHS. The outbreak is isolated to the south zone, which does not include Calgary.

Three of the cases have required hospitalization, AHS said. All confirmed cases are children under five. There have been no deaths.

In its statement, AHS said these communities have significantly low childhood vaccination rates. By age two, children should have received four doses of the pertussis vaccine. But in some of these areas, only one-third of two-year-old children have.

Dr. Cora Constantinescu, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Alberta Children's Hospital, describes pertussis as an "awful" infection.

"Many of us who do see cases are haunted by the kids who end up needing significant respiratory support," she said.

"It's a very long illness. People call it the 100-day cough."

Constantinescu said those who contract the infection can have symptoms for about three months. One can be contagious for about three weeks.

Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, is most severe in babies, according to AHS.

While the infection can affect people of any age, AHS said infants one year and younger are at greatest risk of serious complications. That includes pneumonia, convulsions, brain damage and death.

Important to get vaccinated while pregnant

In the entire south zone, about 62 per cent of children, by age two, received four doses of the DTaP vaccine — which prevents diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis — according to 2021 data from the province.

In the central part of the south zone, where the outbreak is concentrated, only about 40 per cent of children received four doses of the DTaP vaccine by age two.

While the vaccines are effective, Constantinescu said the immunity doesn't last into adulthood. So adults who haven't had a booster dose can also catch the infection and spread it.

Constantinescu said it's important that adults get a pertussis booster every 10 years to prevent catching and spreading the disease to young children. It's especially important for pregnant people to remember to get vaccinated.

"What's really, really, really key is that every person who's pregnant should get a vaccine against pertussis with every pregnancy," she said.

"That's the best way to protect the baby in the first few months of life."

Because babies are not given doses of the pertussis vaccine until two months of age, getting the vaccine during pregnancy is the best way to protect a baby from the infection in its early months, Constantinescu said.

"What's scary about pertussis is that once that big inflammation happens in the lungs, and kids end up needing respiratory support in ICU, there is no easy treatment," she said.

"So even though the disease itself has an antibiotic we can give for it, by the time that inflammation has really spread … it's very hard to stop that storm of inflammation in the lungs."

Dr. Jia Hu, a public health physician based in Calgary, said pertussis outbreaks have occurred across Alberta every few years, especially when and where immunization rates are low. Historically, he said, those outbreaks have been contained.

Hu said it's important to get all doses of routine child vaccines, including the pertussis vaccine. Currently, he said the vaccination rates are "suboptimal."

"We do see a big drop-off between sort of 18 months and two years. That's sort of across the country," he said.

"In certain communities, in certain parts of the province, you know, uptake of these vaccines is quite low, and it's kind of unfortunate that this leads … [to] outbreaks."

Hu said sometimes these outbreaks can lead to a rebound in vaccine rates.