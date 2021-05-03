24 Community Newspapers in Colorado Acquired by Local and National Funding Consortium

National Trust for Local News
·12 min read

Deal points way for a new, community-driven future for local news

Denver, CO, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A first-of-its-kind local and national partnership has facilitated the purchase of a network of 24 weekly or monthly newspapers in Colorado, preserving local mission-focused community ownership.

This new collaboration creates a viable and replicable alternative to national consolidation of local news outlets by private equity or hedge funds. The transaction points a new way forward for communities in danger of losing control of local news enterprises that are in many cases the only independent news sources providing critical coverage of community issues.

Colorado Community Media (CCM), an independent, family-owned group of 24 community newspapers and websites plus two shoppers, has been acquired by the newly created Colorado News Conservancy, a public benefit corporation jointly owned and operated by The National Trust for Local News and The Colorado Sun, and backed by a coalition of local and national impact investors and the nonprofit lender FJC – A Foundation of Philanthropic Funds (FJC).

The news publications and websites will continue to be operated under local control as a public service to their communities. Colorado readers and the news outlets’ own staff members will also be invited to join in as investors in these valuable community assets.

This is the first acquisition for The National Trust for Local News, a nonprofit established to provide funding and advisory services to local news enterprises committed to local ownership. The National Trust for Local News was developed under the Public Media Venture Group, a consortium of public media stations.

The new owners are eager to engage and grow their current audience of 330,000 readers, as well as the entire communities they serve, to ensure these newspapers and websites continue to thrive as trusted resources that cover vital local news. The public can learn more and support the future of these newspapers at: coloradonewsconservancy.com.

Like many owner-publishers of community weekly newspapers, Jerry and Ann Healey, the owner-publishers of Colorado Community Media (CCM), have dedicated their lives to ensuring the residents of eight counties including and surrounding Denver have the accurate information they need to be informed citizens and engaged members of their communities. Nearing retirement, they turned to the Colorado Media Project and the Colorado News Collaborative (COLab) for help finding new owners who would keep CCM news outlets locally controlled.

“We’ve worked hard to preserve the local integrity of these newspapers. They give their communities stories, information and government accountability they can't get anywhere else — and connect businesses directly with readers," Jerry Healey said. "This exciting partnership allows Ann and I to step back with a sense of gratitude, knowing these local voices will continue to be heard and that these news sources will not only thrive, but also innovate as they move forward under new local leadership.”

Colorado is home to a unique constellation of entities committed to strengthening local and community news.

Since 2018, the Colorado Media Project, a grant-funded initiative housed at Rose Community Foundation, has been a catalyst for innovations that make Colorado's local news ecosystem more sustainable, collaborative, and accountable to the public it serves. The Colorado Media Project rallied local funders in 2019 to support Colorado Public Radio’s acquisition of Denverite, and in 2020 helped to launch the Colorado News Collaborative (or COLab), an independent nonprofit coalition of journalists from more than 100 newsrooms statewide.

Supporters of the purchase announced today include the Denver-based Gates Family Foundation, The Colorado Trust, and the American Journalism Project.

“There is a growing coalition of people and institutions in Colorado who realize that trustworthy, nonpartisan local news is a public good that we all play a role in sustaining,” said Melissa Milios Davis, director of the Colorado Media Project and vice president for informed communities at the Gates Family Foundation. “Hyperlocal newsrooms are often the only ones covering what’s happening at city hall, in our public schools, and on Main Street in small towns. We’re excited to partner with The National Trust for

Local News and a small village of others to help ensure these valuable community assets remain in mission-aligned hands.”

The National Trust for Local News was established to advise, assemble and deploy the community-focused capital needed to enable trusted community news organizations to transform, grow, and thrive in their communities.

”We at the Trust are investing in building sustainable local and community news organizations that are owned by entities in the communities they serve. We are so grateful for the opportunity to work with this incredible group of funders, owners, and journalists as our first transaction, to keep this network of newspapers in local hands, and to help write the next chapter for quality local news and information in these communities,” said Elizabeth Hansen Shapiro, CEO of The National Trust for Local News.

The Lenfest Institute for Journalism serves as the fiscal sponsor for The National Trust for Local News and will also advise on the business operations and digital transformation of news enterprises supported by the Trust. The Institute is a national leader in news funding and innovation, and provides support to others creating replicable business solutions to the crisis facing local news. FJC provided the bridge capital needed to secure the purchase.

“Supporting local news requires new capital resources and new business models designed to offset the destructive forces of hedge-fund owners who have hastened the decline of news organizations around the country, “ said Jim Friedlich, chief executive of The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. “Colorado has been ground-zero in the battle to save local news. It’s both appropriate and encouraging that Colorado should be home to the first partnership of The National Trust for Local News.”

“We are thrilled to provide bridge financing to this vital initiative to strengthen local journalism,” said Sam Marks, Chief Executive Officer of FJC, which sources loan capital from its donor advised funds. “It’s often challenging to make a loan to a start-up venture like the Trust, but we were able to get it done through a creative deal structure that engages their philanthropic supporters as guarantors. An ambitious project like this requires the coordination of a range of mission-motivated stakeholders, including capital providers,”

The American Journalism Project, a venture philanthropy organization dedicated to rebuilding local news as a public good, is supporting the transaction as a part of its vision to rebuild local news for long-term viability.

“This partnership presents a unique opportunity to support, learn from and grow with local leaders in Colorado who believe that local journalism must be established and sustained as a public good. The acquisition of Colorado Community Media will offer a national model for how local newspapers held in the public trust can continue to serve their communities through organizational collectives and the backing of philanthropy,” said Jason Alcorn, vice president of learning and impact for the American Journalism Project.

The National Trust for Local News’ nonprofit operations have received seed funding from the Google News Initiative, Democracy Fund and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, which also supports the Lenfest Institute and the American Journalism Project. NTLN also received early support from Democracy Fund.

“The National Trust provides an opportunity for impact-oriented investors to support local news in a way that is potentially scalable nation-wide,” said Karen Rundlet, Knight Foundation director of journalism. “It is encouraging to see this venture produce its first concrete result in Colorado, where it will preserve publications local communities consider vital for being informed and engaged.”

“Local news is a critical underpinning of the health of local communities, and of the broader news ecosystem. Through the Google News Initiative, we’ve focused on supporting new business models to enable a stronger future for local news. That’s why we’re excited to collaborate on this innovative approach modeled on community ownership and local collaborations,” said Ben Monnie, director of global partnerships solutions for news, at Google.

The Colorado Sun, a digital news organization and public benefit corporation launched in 2018 by former Denver Post journalists who resigned in protest after deep newsroom cuts by The Post’s hedge fund owner, will serve as operator and part-owner. Additional technical support will come from COLab and the Colorado Press Association.

“Now is the time to develop innovative, sustainable models to support local news, and I’m thrilled that The Sun can work with our partners to help preserve these important community voices,” said The Colorado Sun Editor and co-founder Larry Ryckman.

“We are excited to leave these newspapers in the hands of people with vision and the resources to achieve those visions," Ann Healey said. "And we look forward to seeing them succeed and grow the newspaper network, while being good stewards for our employees and communities."

About the partners:

The National Trust for Local News

The National Trust for Local News is a new, national nonprofit organization formed to provide the financing, new ownership structures, and expertise needed for established news organizations to become sustainable and deeply grounded in their communities. nationaltrustforlocalnews.org

American Journalism Project

The American Journalism Project (AJP) is committed to a vision in which an independent, resilient, and ubiquitous civic press represents, informs, and engages every member of the diverse public it serves. Founded by pioneers in nonprofit journalism, AJP is a venture philanthropy organization that makes investments in mission-driven nonprofit local news organizations and dynamic entrepreneurs, provides strategic support, and is building a movement to reimagine the future of local news. AJP currently supports 20 newsrooms around the country. theajp.org

Colorado Community Media

Colorado Community Media (CCM) is a profitable, family-owned chain of 22 weekly newspapers, two monthlies, and 23 websites serving the suburban and exurban Denver area – making it the largest remaining locally-owned news organization in the state. CCM newspapers – four which are more than 100 years old with another five over 50 – are very familiar brands with strong roots and 1,400 collective years of deep, locally-focused reporting in their communities. The CCM team of 22 local reporters and editors (among a total staff of 42) are relied upon to disseminate nonpartisan community journalism at the hyperlocal level. coloradocommunitymedia.com

Colorado News Conservancy

The Colorado News Conservancy is a new public benefit corporation formed to manage the news products purchased from Colorado Community Media. It is jointly owned and operated by The National Trust for Local News and The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun

The Colorado Sun is a journalist-owned, award-winning digital news outlet that strives to cover all of Colorado, bring understanding to important issues, and contribute to a more vibrant, informed and whole Colorado. The Sun, which was founded in 2018, is a public benefit corporation. coloradosun.com

Colorado Media Project

Colorado Media Project launched in 2018 to be a catalyst and advocate for innovations that make Colorado’s local news ecosystem more sustainable, collaborative, and accountable to the public it serves. CMP is a grant-funded initiative operating under fiscal sponsorship of Rose Community Foundation. coloradomediaproject.com

Colorado News Collaborative (COLab)

COLab is a nonprofit that unites journalists from more than 100 news outlets with allies and supporters to strengthen trustworthy, public-interest news statewide. COLab serves as a local media resource hub and ideas lab that benefits all Coloradans by strengthening high-quality local journalism, supporting civic engagement, and ensuring public accountability. colabnews.co

The Colorado Trust

The Colorado Trust is a health equity foundation dedicated to ensuring all Coloradans have the opportunity to thrive. The Trust partners with people and organizations across Colorado that are working to make positive changes in their communities. coloradotrust.org

FJC –A Foundation of Philanthropic Funds is a boutique public charity that offers a diverse menu of philanthropic services to a range of stakeholders. With over $350 million under management, FJC is primarily a platform for Donor Advised Funds (DAFs), as well as fiscal sponsorships, collective giving accounts, and other philanthropic vehicles that enable nonprofit organizations and their supporters to achieve their missions. A nonprofit lender, FJC originates loans through its Agency Loan Fund, an impact investment vehicle for donor capital. fjc.org

Gates Family Foundation

Gates Family Foundation works with partners and communities across Colorado to address long-term quality of life challenges and opportunities, through support for educational equity, vibrant and sustainable communities, and stewardship of our state’s extraordinary natural resources. Established in 1946, Gates is one of Colorado’s oldest private foundations. gatesfamilyfoundation.org

The Google News Initiative

The Google News Initiative is Google’s effort to help journalism thrive in the digital age. Through our $300 million commitment, we work directly with news organizations of all sizes on developing new products, programs and partnerships to help news publishers grow their business. Since 2018, the GNI has supported more than 6,250 news partners in 118 countries around the world, and provided training for over

400,000 journalists on skills including digital verification, data visualization, and machine learning through in-person trainings. newsinitiative.withgoogle.com

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation is a national foundation with strong local roots. We invest in journalism, in the arts, and in the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Our goal is to foster informed and engaged communities, which we believe are essential for a healthy democracy. knightfoundation.org

The Lenfest Institute for Journalism

The Lenfest Institute for Journalism is a non-profit organization whose sole mission is to develop sustainable solutions for local journalism. The Institute is the parent organization of The Philadelphia Inquirer, and it supports journalists and news organizations serving local communities in Philadelphia and around the United States. lenfestinstitute.org

Public Media Venture Group

The Public Media Venture Group is a nonprofit business development consortium of 32 public media organizations committed to furthering the mission and financial vitality of public media. Our focus is on the development and implementation of a range of new service opportunities that leverage the power of the new broadcast platform, NextGen TV. PMVG is led by Marc Hand and a national board that consists of five of the PMVG station managers. PMVG media organizations own and operate 112 public stations with a combined station coverage area reach of over 275 million people. publicmediaventure.com

CONTACT: Fraser Nelson National Trust for Local News 801.918.4216 fraser@ntln.org Melissa Milios Davis Colorado Media Project (323) 719-7225 mdavis@gatesfamilyfoundation.org Jerry Healey Colorado Community Media 303-566-4076 jhealey@coloradocommunitymedia.co


Latest Stories

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • Einarson falls to US for third straight loss at world women's curling championship

    A third straight loss left Canada's Kerri Einarson on the ropes after the opening weekend of round-robin play at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship.

  • Mike Weir wins first senior title after John Daly goes in the water

    Former Masters champion Mike Weir won his first PGA Tour Champions event Sunday when he held steady with pars down the stretch for a 4-under 68.

  • Final 2021 NFL draft grades

    The picks are in, from No. 1 (Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars) through No. 259 (Grant Stuard, aka “Mr. Irrelevant,” to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and we have broken all of them down.

  • Boxer Felix Verdejo charged in horrifying kidnapping, death of pregnant lover

    Verdejo turned himself in Sunday after the victim's body was identified.

  • Semien HR, Blue Jays sweep Braves 7-2; Springer exits early

    Semien homered and drove in four runs as Toronto finished off a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves with a 7-2 win Sunday.

  • Giannis effusive after outdueling Durant: 'I look up to him, I'm not gonna lie'

    Was Sunday's showdown an Eastern Conference playoff preview?

  • Kyle Lowry asked if he was extra motivated to beat Lakers

    After a dominant performance, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry discusses if Sunday's game felt a bit more important since the Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly interested in trading for him in March.

  • Manchester United vs Liverpool called off after fans storm stadium

    Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford.

  • A's pitcher Jesus Luzardo breaks bone playing video game, placed on injured list

    Add Luzardo's name to the long list of bizarre baseball injuries.

  • Breanna Stewart engaged to fellow basketball pro Marta Xargay

    The pair announced their engagement days before a potential meeting on a basketball court.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NBA rookie rankings: Welcome back to the top three, LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo Ball is back ... and right in the thick of the Rookie of the Year race with Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

  • LeBron James' criticism of the NBA play-in tournament is precisely why it's great

    The value of the play-in tournament isn't the play-in games themselves. It's that teams like the Lakers and Mavs can't just cruise into the playoffs.

  • Guardiola calls for calm as Man City bids to reach CL final

    Pep Guardiola regards the second leg of a Champions League semifinal as the toughest game in soccer, and he has the battle scars to prove it. It was at that decisive stage that Guardiola came up short in each of his three years at Bayern Munich, from 2013-16. In one of those second legs, Bayern was crushed by Real Madrid 4-0. Go back a further two years — to the last of his four seasons at Barcelona — and Guardiola suffered one of the most painful results of his career in a semifinal second leg: A dramatic 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Camp Nou, where Barca surrendered a two-goal lead against an opponent playing with 10 men for nearly an hour. Indeed, it’s a decade since Guardiola has celebrated advancing from the Champions League semifinals. So maybe there’s some apprehension — surely some nerves — as he takes Manchester City into the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, even with his team holding a 2-1 lead? Not a bit of it. “It’s the first time we are here, for most of us in this club,” Guardiola said on Monday, a day before perhaps the biggest European game in City’s history. “Of course I know what we are playing for, but in these types of games, you don’t need much emotion. “It’s more about being calm. Knowing exactly what you have to do.” For Guardiola, the second leg of the semifinals is as much a mental examination as a physical one. Some players have the result of the first leg in their minds, others might think about the prospect of playing in a final. So, his biggest task over the past two days has been to keep his City players in the moment. PSG, Guardiola insisted, hasn’t been mentioned at all. “It’s not necessary,” Guardiola said. “We just speak about us, us, and us, and what we have to do. “I didn’t speak one word about them.” Perhaps the confidence Guardiola demonstrated in his pre-match news conference stemmed from the way City stymied PSG and its world-class forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the second half of the first leg, when City came from 1-0 down with a display of maturity and assuredness. As City grew, PSG became reckless, Mbappe and Neymar got frustrated, Idrissa Gueye got a red card, ruling PSG’s best holding midfielder out of the return game at Etihad Stadium. City centre back John Stones will be tasked with keeping Mbappe and Neymar quiet again, and he is embracing the challenge. “The character and the resilience to come from behind, it’s something not easy to do, and after the game we felt great pride and self-satisfaction,” Stones said. “Those moments, especially those big moments in the Champions League, are something we can thrive off and bring into the next 90 minutes tomorrow.” Indeed, Guardiola, who reported no new injury concerns for City, attempted to take some pressure off his team by comparing the size of the match to a typical English Premier League game. “We are not going to demand anything special,” he said. “We play tough, tough games in the Premier League, the same level as PSG, because the Premier League is so demanding and tough. Even in the Champions League in the group stage.” A 2-1 advantage could leave some teams caught in two minds, whether to sit on a lead or go for the kill. For Stones, there's only one option as City looks to reach its first Champions League final and move within one step of realizing the long-held goals of its Abu Dhabi ownership. “We have to attack the game like we would every other game, to go out and win,” he said. "We have never gone into a game, if we are in a good position, thinking we need to to sit there and think the job's done or defend or anything like that. “It’s a downward spiral if we go into the game like that.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Sales start for 9,500-ticket Europa League final in Poland

    NYON, Switzerland — UEFA started selling tickets on Monday for the Europa League final in Poland with 2,000 seats to be allocated to each club from the maximum limit of 9,500. It is unclear if fans of the two finalists can enter Poland, where authorities have approved a limit of 25% of the stadium capacity at Arena Gdansk for the May 26 game. “Supporters from abroad will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force at the time of the final as no exemptions will be granted to ticket holders,” UEFA said in a statement. An all-English final is possible with Manchester United leading Roma 6-2 after the first-leg games in the semifinals last week. Arsenal will host Villarreal in their second leg on Thursday trailing only 2-1. The British government currently advises “against all but essential travel” to Poland with stated exemptions for elite athletes but not spectators. Visitors to Poland must currently self-isolate when they return. Access to the stadium in Gdansk “may include the need for proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result,” UEFA said. Ticket prices range from 40 euros ($48) to 130 euros ($157) with 2,000 being sold to fans worldwide in a ballot through UEFA’s website. Applications close on Friday. UEFA has allocated 3,500 seats in total for local organizers, international soccer officials, sponsors and broadcasters. UEFA said it “will reimburse the full price of the ticket to successful buyers should a reduction to the stadium capacity be announced by the local authorities at a later stage.” Gdansk is staging the Europa League final one year after its original hosting date was postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s competition was completed as a mini-tournament in Germany. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Bills pick up Allen, Edmunds 5th-year contract options

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are staying around for at least two more seasons. The Bills on Monday exercised the fifth-year options of both players’ contracts and retained the 2018 first-round draft picks through the 2022 season. The move comes at a combined price of about $36 million, with Allen set to make nearly $23 million in his final year. The fifth year of the contracts is guaranteed, though the Bills can renegotiate the deals. General manager Brandon Beane had raised concerns how he’ll fit both contracts under a slow-growing salary cap. The key now becomes negotiating extensions before the fifth-year options kick in for next season. “It’s not an ideal scenario for that to pick them both up and not extend them,” Beane said a week before the draft. "So we just got to kind of figure out how we can make that work in our system.” The salary cap has become a larger issue after its projected growth was stalled by the economic effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Beane was required to be creative this off-season in retaining three key starters in linebacker Matt Milano and offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams despite the salary cap shrinking to $182.5 million. He’ll face an even bigger challenge to retain his core players next year, with the Bills currently featuring 26 players eligible to become unrestricted free agents. Allen and Edmunds represented the cornerstones of the future when selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. Beane used a stockpile of draft picks he accumulated by manoeuvring Buffalo up the order. Buffalo moved up five spots to select Allen at No. 7, and then jumped from 22nd to 16th to draft Edmunds. Allen was the third of five quarterbacks selected in the first round in 2018 and has established himself as among the best of the class, which included Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, who was taken first overall, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (32nd). In three years, Allen has shed criticism of being erratic during his two final college seasons at Wyoming. Allen’s production has jumped in each of his three seasons, with his completion percentage rising from 52.8 in 2018 -- an NFL low among starters -- to 69.2 last year. He’s coming off a season in which he set franchise records with 37 touchdowns passing and 46 combined TDs, 4,544 yards passing, 396 completions, and was part of an offence that scored a team-best 501 points. Behind Allen, Buffalo won its first AFC East title since 1995 and made its deepest playoff run in 27 years before losing the conference championship game to Kansas City. Edmunds was 19 when he was drafted out of Virginia Tech, and has been a three-year starter. The Bills value his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame and speed. He’s topped 110 tackles in each of his three seasons, and has 5 1/2 sacks, three interceptions and forced two fumbles in 47 career games. Inconsistency at times has been an issue, with Edmunds sometimes getting caught out of position. Beane already had preliminary contract talks with Allen’s representatives, and hasn’t ruled out negotiating an extension within the year. “Listen, we would love to get Josh extended. No doubt. It has to be a number that works for him and works for us,” Beane said. “Josh wants to be here. That gives me hope we’ll get something done at some point. I can’t guarantee you it will be this year.” Beane said the key is to be patient and allow negotiations to progress naturally. “You can’t force it. It happens when it happens,” he said. “If it happens this year, great. If it doesn’t, I’ll be very positive that we’ll get it done next year.” Allen is eager to stay. “If they called up and wanted to talk tomorrow, I’d be willing,” Allen told The Ringer podcast last month. “But we’ll see. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL John Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • Kevin Love says playing with hometown Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard would be 'special'

    On this week’s episode of the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love revealed that it would be “special” if he had the chance to play for his hometown NBA team: the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • These last-minute Mother's Day gifts from Nike are guaranteed to arrive at her door by Sunday

    Some products are even on sale at up to 50% off.

  • The Monday 9: The Mets and Phillies summarize the self-sabotaging NL East in two innings

    Plus: Byron Buxton's long-awaited breakout, Rob Manfred's misguided comments on pace of play, and the 5-foot-8 antidote to baseball's flood of strikeouts.