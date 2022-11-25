24 Black Friday Deals on Gifts Worth Putting Under the Tree, from Fluffy Slippers to Spanx Loungewear

Alex Warner
·6 min read

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup

Spanx, Tiny Tags, Tula, Baublebar, Amazon

With the holidays just a few weeks away, gift shopping is likely a top priority on your list of things to do — and Black Friday is an especially good time to buy presents since many brands and retailers offer some of its biggest discounts of the year.

But between checking everyone off your list and trying to stay within your budget, along with all the other holiday plans you've got (baking cookies, singing carols, and making gingerbread houses), we know how tricky it can be to actually spend time finding the perfect gift. To help you make the most of the weekend-long shopping extravaganza, we've curated a list of fashion, beauty, and home gifts all under $150.

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message.

You'll find everything from editor-approved skincare devices to celebrity-carried handbags to customer-loved headphones, all of which are sure to make opening presents a delight come Christmas day. To make things even easier, we broke it down by price range so you can easily find what you're looking for.

Keep scrolling to discover holiday gift ideas in all budgets for everyone on your list this year!

Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup

Amazon

Gifts Under $25 

Need a white elephant gift for $25 or less? We've got you covered. There are plenty of affordable finds waiting to be scooped up on Amazon, like these retro-inspired smiley face slippers. Speaking of cozy items, this knit beanie with more than 13,200 five-star ratings is 41 percent off. There's also this adorable stuffed bear that would make for an ideal "soothing gift for the young and not-so-young," according to Oprah Winfrey, who included it on her list of Favorite Things this year.

For the friend who loves to accessorize, now's the perfect time to add a few of the mega-popular BaubleBar Alidia rings to your cart while they're only $18. Jennifer Aniston recently wore the cubic zirconia gemstone-embellished band during a talk show appearance, making them all the more worthy of gracing your fingers.

  • Furtalk Winter Knitted Beanie Hat, $16.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

  • Kate Somerville Exfolikate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $19.60 (orig. $28); nordstrom.com

  • BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $18 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

  • Zimasilk 100 Percent Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $19.19 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

  • Aiminuo Retro Happy Face Slippers, $11.99–$23.98 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

  • Warmies Cozy Plush Heatable Lavender Scented Stuffed Animal, $24.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup

Jiggy

Gifts Under $50

A creative gift with a dual purpose may be the ideal option for someone who enjoys brain teasers. Jiggy's puzzle kits feature elevated designs from emerging female artists that are so pretty you'll want to frame it when you're done, like this vibrant holiday-inspired option called Tinsel Time. During Black Friday, you can score up to 35 percent off when you purchase three or more puzzles.

As for some fashion finds under $50, the knotted headbands from Lele Sadoughi — a brand that Kate Middleton wears on repeat — are 25 percent off. There's also this comfy-looking quarter-zip sweatshirt from Aerie for 40 percent off and these ribbed Zella leggings with pockets for half-off.

  • Jiggy Tinsel Time Puzzle by Ana Hard, $30 (orig. $40); jiggypuzzles.com

  • Zella Live-In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings, $34.50 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

  • Lele Sadoughi Icecap Velvet Knotted Headband, $36.75 with code BLACKFRIDAY (orig. $49); lelesadoughi.com

  • Aerie Down-to-Earth Quarter Zip Sweatshirt, $38.97 (orig. $64.95); ae.com

  • Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush, $47.20 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Spanx Black Friday Deals
Spanx Black Friday Deals

Spanx

Gifts Under $100 

For the one who's always reading, now's a great time to give them a whole library of books — well, digital copies, that is. The latest model of the Kindle Paperwhite is 32 percent off right now. And you know what pairs well cozied up with a good book? A glass of wine. This popular advent calendar from Vinebox comes with 12 different wines that are meant to be opened daily throughout the holidays, and it's currently under $100.

Another extra cozy gift that you might even want to grab for yourself is the Spanx AirEssentials lounge pants. Not only do editors love them, but Oprah herself once said the fabric "feels like a hug." Thanks to the Spanx Black Friday deal, you can snag a pair for 20 percent off. There's also the JW Pei ruched shoulder bag that supermodels were spotted carrying frequently last summer. It's available in 15 pretty colors and going for 26 percent off.

  • Chi Rose Delight 1-Inch Ceramic Digital Hairstyling Iron, $65.40 (orig. $109); ulta.com

  • JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $66 (orig. $89); jwpei.com

  • Lululemon Warm Down High-Rise Jogger, $69 (orig. $118); shop.lululemon.com

  • Ugg Cozy Slipper, $69.90 (orig. $100); nordstrom.com

  • Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant, $94.40 (orig. $118); spanx.com

  • Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB, $94.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

  • Tula 6-Piece Skin Nourishing Kit, $96.60 (orig. $138); tula.com

  • Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine, $96.75 (orig. $129); getvinebox.com

Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup

Nordstrom

Gifts Under $150

If you have a bigger budget to spend, the editor-loved Solawave Wand should be at the top of your list. It uses red light therapy to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, leaving behind a radiant glow — and right now, you can get two for the price of one.

There's also a can't-miss deal on the viral nap dress that's famous for selling nearly 8,000 dresses within 30 minutes of its launch. The Hill House style comes in an array of festive prints for the holidays, and it's 30 percent off with a promo code, knocking the price down $45. For a more personalized gift, opt for this Tiny Tags mini pendant necklace that can be engraved with initials or a name and the wearer's birthstone.

  • Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress, $105 with code 30FORYOU (orig. $150); hillhousehome.com

  • Tiny Tags Gold Mini Dog Tag Necklace with Birthstone, $112 with code SHOP20 (orig. $140; tinytags.com

  • Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket, $135 (orig. $180); nordstrom.com

  • Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $149 for two; solawave.co

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com

These deals all expire at various times this holiday weekend, so we suggest jumping on the ones you want sooner rather than later. Keep scrolling to shop Black Friday deals on gift-worthy finds for everyone on your list this season!

Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom

Buy It! Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment 0.5 Ounces, $19.60 (orig. $28); nordstrom.com

Baublebar jewelry
Baublebar jewelry

Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, $18 (orig. $48); baublebar.com

Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup

American Eagle

Buy It! Aerie Down-to-Earth Quarter Zip Sweatshirt, $38.97 (orig. $64.95); ae.com

Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup

Nordstrom

Buy It! Drybar The Baby Brush Crush Mini Heated Straightening Brush, $47.20 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup

Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Warm Down High-Rise Jogger, $69 (orig. $118); shop.lululemon.com

Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup

Vinebox

Buy It! Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine, $96.75 (orig. $129); getvinebox.com

Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup

Tiny Tags

Buy It! Tiny Tags Gold Mini Dog Tag Necklace with Birthstone, $112 with code SHOP20 (orig. $140); tinytags.com

Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup

Amazon

Buy It! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Latest Stories

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • World Cup 2022: Canada coach Herdman explains viral 'F Croatia' comment

    John Herdman insists he meant no disrespect to Croatia.

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Falcons look to fill huge hole with Pitts on injured reserve

    ATLANTA (AP) — The loss of star tight end Kyle Pitts for any extended period is going to be hard on the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts, who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, isn’t just a threat in the passing game. Pitts also plays a key role in blocking for the team’s run-first offense. The Falcons (5-6) will turn to MyCole Pruitt to fill the role this weekend at Washington (6-5), but he’s no match for the athleticism of Pitts, the No. 4 ove

  • DeRozan scores 28 as Bulls stop Celtics' 9-game win streak

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls stopped Boston’s nine-game win streak, beating the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night. Patrick Williams scored a season-high 17, and the Bulls made it look rather easy against the team with the NBA’s best record. They led by 13 at halftime, got it up to 21 in the third quarter and withstood a push to come away with the win after dropping four straight and five of six. DeRozan, who scored 41 in Friday’s loss to

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.