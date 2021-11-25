The 24 best Xbox Black Friday deals to shop now, from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to controllers
Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Black Friday is always the best time of the year for finding significant deals on video games. This year's sales are no different, but those who start early will have the easiest time of all to score games and accessories on sale.
Best-selling games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are now discounted up to 67 percent off. Shoppers who are lucky enough to already have the Xbox Series X or S will find NHL 22, and Madden NFL 22 for the Series X now up to 50 percent off.
Just because you haven't had the opportunity to grab a Series X or S, however, doesn't mean you won't have games to buy: Since Microsoft released tons of titles for Xbox One compatible with Series X and S (with Smart Delivery, you'll even get the best available version of the game delivered to your console), it's the perfect time for shoppers to score popular titles like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, FIFA 22, and Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition up to 57 percent less than usual.
The Series X and S consoles aren't on sale this year, and frankly, shoppers will be lucky to even find them in stock. As supplies of both systems are seriously hampered by chip shortages that will potentially run through the next year, it's unlikely that they'll be steadily available anytime soon. Walmart launched a restock of both consoles on Monday, Nov. 22, which promptly sold out with no news of another batch coming. Microsoft is also launching the new Xbox Series S holiday bundle with Fortnite and Rocket League, and you can refresh the links below to check for potential restocks of all three systems.
Microsoft
Buy it! Xbox Series X, $499.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com
Microsoft
Buy it! Xbox Series S, $299.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com
Microsoft
Buy it! Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle, $299.99 at amazon.com, bestbuy.com
What you can be sure of, however, is that Xbox accessories are seriously marked down, including gaming headphones, chairs, controllers, and more — including tech for PG gamers. Hurry and shop the 24 best Xbox gaming deals this Black Friday below.
Xbox Series X, S, and One Black Friday game deals
Xbox
Far Cry 6, $35 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
FIFA 22, $26 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
Riders Republic, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, $20 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com
Assassin's Creed Valhalla, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Just Dance 2022, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com
Outriders Day 1 Edition, $20 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com
Madden NFL 22, $35 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
NHL 22, $34.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com
Xbox Black Friday accessories deals
Xbox
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, $169.99 (orig. $179.99) at amazon.com
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset, $46.50 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership, $24.99 (orig. $44.99) at amazon.com
Xbox Wireless Controller, $49 (orig. $59.88) at walmart.com
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Powered Gaming Headset for Xbox, $44.95 (orig. $59.95) at amazon.com
Roccat Vulcan Pro Optical RGB Gaming Keyboard, $149.99 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com
Roccat Vulcan TKL Compact Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com
Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com
Kingston HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse, $34.99 (orig. $54.99) at amazon.com
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox, $29.99 (orig. $37.99) at amazon.com
PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox, $39.88 (orig. $44.99) at amazon.com
Shop more Black Friday 2021 deals: