The 24 best Xbox Black Friday deals to shop now, from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to controllers

Black Friday is always the best time of the year for finding significant deals on video games. This year's sales are no different, but those who start early will have the easiest time of all to score games and accessories on sale.

Best-selling games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy are now discounted up to 67 percent off. Shoppers who are lucky enough to already have the Xbox Series X or S will find NHL 22, and Madden NFL 22 for the Series X now up to 50 percent off.

Just because you haven't had the opportunity to grab a Series X or S, however, doesn't mean you won't have games to buy: Since Microsoft released tons of titles for Xbox One compatible with Series X and S (with Smart Delivery, you'll even get the best available version of the game delivered to your console), it's the perfect time for shoppers to score popular titles like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, FIFA 22, and Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition up to 57 percent less than usual.

The Series X and S consoles aren't on sale this year, and frankly, shoppers will be lucky to even find them in stock. As supplies of both systems are seriously hampered by chip shortages that will potentially run through the next year, it's unlikely that they'll be steadily available anytime soon. Walmart launched a restock of both consoles on Monday, Nov. 22, which promptly sold out with no news of another batch coming. Microsoft is also launching the new Xbox Series S holiday bundle with Fortnite and Rocket League, and you can refresh the links below to check for potential restocks of all three systems.

XBox Series X

Buy it! Xbox Series X, $499.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com

Xbox Series S

Buy it! Xbox Series S, $299.99 at amazon.com, walmart.com, bestbuy.com

Microsoft - Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle (Disc-free Gaming) - White

Buy it! Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle, $299.99 at amazon.com, bestbuy.com

What you can be sure of, however, is that Xbox accessories are seriously marked down, including gaming headphones, chairs, controllers, and more — including tech for PG gamers. Hurry and shop the 24 best Xbox gaming deals this Black Friday below.

Xbox Series X, S, and One Black Friday game deals

Far Cry 6, $35 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

FIFA 22, $26 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

NBA 2K22 75th Anniversary Edition, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) at amazon.com

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

Riders Republic, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, $20 (orig. $39.99) at walmart.com

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, $19.99 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Just Dance 2022, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com

Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time, $25 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at amazon.com

Outriders Day 1 Edition, $20 (orig. $59.99) at walmart.com

Madden NFL 22, $35 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com

NHL 22, $34.99 (orig. $69.99) at amazon.com

Xbox Black Friday accessories deals

Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller, $169.99 (orig. $179.99) at amazon.com

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset, $46.50 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership, $24.99 (orig. $44.99) at amazon.com

Xbox Wireless Controller, $49 (orig. $59.88) at walmart.com

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Powered Gaming Headset for Xbox, $44.95 (orig. $59.95) at amazon.com

Roccat Vulcan Pro Optical RGB Gaming Keyboard, $149.99 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com

Roccat Vulcan TKL Compact Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) at amazon.com

Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) at amazon.com

Kingston HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Gaming Mouse, $34.99 (orig. $54.99) at amazon.com

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox, $29.99 (orig. $37.99) at amazon.com

PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox, $39.88 (orig. $44.99) at amazon.com

