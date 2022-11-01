24 Best Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes So Far

Heidi Klum Halloween costumes are the best celebrity Halloween costumes, hands down. This is just a fact. The supermodel is the queen of Halloween, offering up intricate, memorable costumes year after year. And every Heidi Klum Halloween outfit usually comes with a legendary Heidi Klum Halloween party (2020 and 2021 are the exceptions, because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

But Halloween bash or not, the Heidi Klum Halloween costumes over the years are showstopping. Remember when she was Lady Godiva in 2001? Or Jessica Rabbit in 2015? Or the scariest alien you've ever seen in 2019? I still have nightmares about that.

So what did Heidi Klum do for Halloween this year?

I know this looks like a photo of Klum's husband, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as a fisherman with an enormous worm prop, but don't let looks deceive you. The worm? That's Heidi.

Take a closer look and you'll see Klum's face peeking through the worm's rubbery exterior.

Honestly, it's horrifying. Like, maybe scarier than anything she's ever worn before? She was definitely the best dressed at her 21st annual Halloween party, which took place this year at the Moxy Hotel in New York City.

But back to Heidi Klum's past Halloween looks. Below, peruse 24 of her costumes that will stand the test of time.

