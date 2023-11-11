The 24 Best Gift Ideas for All the Swifties in Your Life

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Including jewelry, candles, blankets, and more

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Amazon

No matter what era your favorite Swiftie is in, we’re positive that these gifts will have their "heartbeat skipping down 16th Avenue.” We know there are so many gift options out there for Taylor Swift’s fans, so we made it easier for you by rounding up the 24 best ones that are worth your money.

Whether you’re looking for something funny or practical, we have options for all. From stickers to a candle that smells like Swift’s famous chai tea sugar cookies, you'll find the gift that’ll have your Swiftie wonderstruck.

Keep reading for more Swiftie gifting inspiration.

NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Nordstrom.com

Cherry lips are a staple for Swift, and any Swiftie who loves her iconic lip color will be ecstatic to receive this lip pencil that Blondie herself has said she uses. It's velvety soft like its namesake, and makeup lovers will adore this medium-to-full coverage lippie with a long-lasting formula and jumbo tip that makes application seamless.

Price at time of publish: $27

Sllaiss Sterling Silver Snake Ring

Buy at Amazon.com

This snake ring screams Reputation era with its silver exterior and green studs for snake eyes. It's plated with white gold and platinum for long-term durability. It's adjustable, so you won't need to ask your giftee their ring size — the most stunning accessory for everyday wear or to rock at the Eras Tour.

Price at time of publish: $20

Steve Madden Women's Lando Loafer

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Dsw.com

A shoe that Swift herself would approve of, the Steve Madden Lando Loafer is a dupe for the $995 Louboutin Loafer she wears while performing “22” on tour. It's ideal for colder months, and they look super cute with leg warmers and long socks. If you know anyone who adores shoes or the album Red, these loafers are a great way to elevate their wardrobe. And they’re 31 percent off right now, so you should take advantage of this fantastic deal.

Price at time of publish: $55.30 (orig. $79.95)

KKXIU Faux Leather Envelope Purse

Buy at Amazon.com

A true Swiftie will know that she has been spotted wearing a brown crossbody that looks identical to this one from Amazon. This timeless and classy clutch features a gold embellishment on the edge of the envelope design. The chain strap elevates the look and pairs well with gold jewelry, making it a great gift for the fashion-loving Swiftie in your life.

Price at time of publish: $26.99

Purple Owl Creations AU Chai Sugar Cookie Candle

Buy at Etsy.com

Swift’s famous chai sugar cookie with eggnog icing recipe has been tried by many and is said to be as delicious as it sounds. Enjoy the aroma of freshly baked cookies without actually baking. This candle has notes of chai, vanilla bean, caramel, and sugar cookie to emulate the sweet goodness that is Swift’s creation. Handmade with soy wax, this candle comes in a cute jar that says “Taylor’s Chai Sugar Cookies” — a decadent gift for the Swiftie in your life who loves sweet smells, cookies, or candles.

Price at time of publish: $27.18

Golden Hour TX Eras Woven Blanket

Buy at Etsy.com

This handwoven blanket features the album art of all nine of Swift's albums, making it the greatest throw for any Swiftie, regardless of their favorite era. It can be used as a tapestry, picnic blanket, or throw and comes in three sizes: 37 x 52, 50 x 60, and 60 x 80 inches.

Whether you’re gifting to a Swiftie who loves picnics, reading at the park, adorning their room with Swiftie gear, or adding a touch of Eras flair to their couch, this blanket is the ideal gift.

Price at time of publish: From $60

MIP Anti-Hero Lyrics Stemless Wine Glass

Buy at Amazon.com

This stemless wine glass features the lyrics, "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me." Even if they don't like wine, this is a fun gift for anyone who thought Swift leaving the Eras Tour with a glass of white wine in hand was hilarious. It comes in three different sizes: 10, 17, and 20 ounces. If you like to drink your white wine like Swift, here's the perfect glass to toss some ice with your wine.

Price at time of publish: $16.99

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor's Version) Tangerine Edition Vinyl

Buy at Target.com

For all the Swifties that have yet to purchase the newest rendition of1989, here’s the gift for them. The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vinyl is marvelous for anyone with a record player who collects Swift’s albums. This one from Target comes with two vinyl docs, 22 songs (including the five vault tracks and bonus track), and collectible album sleeves that would be fabulous to use as wall art.

Price at time of publish: $39.99

Arteza Super Glitter Gel Pens

Buy at Target.com

Swift loves glitter gel pens; not only are there playlists dedicated to them on Apple Music and Spotify, the songs in this group are ones she imagines being written by them. The songs in this category are ones to remind fans not to take life too seriously. For the journalers, scrapbookers, and writers who love Swift, this gift will get their creative juices flowing like the ink from this pen.

Price at time of publish: $20.99

TwoDays Taylor Swift Lover Poster

Buy at Amazon.com

Who wouldn't want Swift's lyrics framed on their wall? This poster features the lyrics "This Is Our Place" from Lover, written in a playful font with bright pink, purple, and red colors. It's the cutest addition to any room. You can gift it framed, making it a lovely addition to a gallery wall, living room, bedroom, or even a bar cart, adding a touch of Swift to your space. While it's not overly flashy, it certainly leaves a lasting impression.

Price at time of publish: $14.99

AUSVKAI Taylor Swift Butterfly Book Canvas Tote Bag

Buy at Amazon.com

Each Taylor Swift album has been turned into a book cover and printed onto this tote. For our friends who love a tote bag or the bookish soul in your group, the perfect Swiftie tote bag does exist. And the best part? It's "Taylor's Version." Made from sturdy 100 percent cotton and thick canvas material, this bag is not only durable but also easy to machine wash and fold for on-the-go convenience.

Price at time of publish: $18.49

Flippin Sweet Gear Co Not a Lot Going on at the Moment T-Shirt

Buy at Etsy.com

If you know someone who doesn’t have “A Lot Going On at the Moment,” like Swift, this may be the gift for them. It’s a fantastic gift for brides, grooms, soon-to-be-parents, or any other busy bees in your life – or just great for anyone who’s obsessed with the phrase. This t-shirt is available in sizes small to 5XL and is also available in a racerback and tank style. If you don’t think the plain white t-shirt is right for your favorite Swiftie, you can opt for one of the seven other color options.

Price at time of publish: From $10.88

PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette - Subliminal

Buy at Sephora.com

Buy at Bergdorfgoodman.com

We all saw the “gleaming, twinkling” eyeshadow look Swift wore in the “Bejeweled” music video. For our makeup-loving Swifties, this PAT McGRATH LABS Mothership Subliminal Eyeshadow Palette is the best gift. They can recreate Swift’s looks and create some masterpieces of their own. The palette features 10 dazzling shadows that have a rich pigmentation and blend like a dream. There are jewel tones, neutrals, and gold tones in this palette that have a cream-infused powder formula that you can design so many beautiful looks with.

Price at time of publish: $128

Open Edit Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers

Buy at Nordstrom.com

If you've seen recent paparazzi pictures of Swift at the Saturday Night Live after-party with Travis Kelce, you couldn't have missed the polished black trousers she sported. Versatile and sophisticated, these pants are suitable for a variety of occasions. Effortless to style, they are the best wide-leg pants for the fashionista in your life.

Price at time of publish: $59

DICOBD Friendship Bracelet Kit

Buy at Amazon.com

Swifties everywhere know the importance of crafting friendship bracelets to share during the Eras Tour. For the DIY Swifties in your life, we've got just the gift for you. The Friendship Bracelet-Making Kit includes 24 colors of glass beads and 1,150 letter beads. You'll also find small seed beads and heart beads in the package. With a choice of two, three, and four-mm elastic cords, they can craft an endless array of iconic bracelets. We hope your Swiftie has a plethora of TS puns to put this kit to use!

Price at time of publish: $14.99 (orig. $17.99)

Dripykiaa Swiftie Welcome Door Mat

Buy at Amazon.com

This “Taylor's Version” doormat is a gift that would delight any Swiftie. Amazing for both apartments and houses, this doormat proudly declares, “In this house, we only listen to Taylor's Version.” Measuring 30 x 17 inches, it comes with an anti-slip rubber backing. This doormat removes dirt from shoes and is absorbent, preventing unwanted debris from entering the home and causing stains. It's a gift that combines fun and functionality.

Price at time of publish: $26.99

Trendy Fashion Hub Taylors Football Sweatshirt

Buy at Etsy.com

This is THE NFL gear for all the Swifties who only watch football because of Blondie. This handmade cotton sweatshirt comes in 11 colors and sizes small to 5XL. It’s great for cozying up or wearing on football Sundays when trying to catch a glimpse of Swift at the game.

Price at time of publish: From $15.99

Fashionistas Design Hub Meet Me At Midnight Slippers

Buy at Etsy.com

For all our cozy Swifties, what’s better than a pair of slippers with the iconic lyrics “Meet Me at Midnight” from the Midnights album? Soft and comfortable all day, these slippers come in eight sizes, made from an enchanting fluffy material that feels as soft as it looks.

Price at time of publish: $9.94 (orig. $19.89)

Allegra K Glitter Ankle Boots

Buy at Walmart.com

Swifties love glitter, so what’s a more fitting gift for them this holiday season than a pair of boots covered in it? With 11 colors to choose from, there's a pair for every era. The blue ones are gorgeous and scream Midnights, while the black ones complete any Reputation-inspired look. They're made with an acrylic heel that gives the boots a fun flair.

Price at time of publish: $48.59 (orig. $53.99)

Willheoy Women's Fedora

Buy at Amazon.com

If you know anyone who went to the Eras Tour and was not one of the few lucky fans who were handed the wide-brim hat during the performance of “22,” here’s the gift for them. This hat resembles the one Swift wears and hands out during the performance. It’ll have Swifties feeling like they’re in the “22” music video; the only thing missing is the “Not A Lot Going On at the Moment” t-shirt.

Price at time of publish: $23.99

Peppermint Pace I Had A Marvelous Time Ruining Everything Watercolor

Buy at Etsy.com

For all the artsy Swifties, this Great American Dynasty Watercolor Print is the epitome of modern and elegant artwork. With blue, green, and brown watercolor hues, this print of Rhode Island Holiday House is vivid and detailed; it’s a subtle way to add a touch of Swift to the room. They’ll have a “marvelous time” adding this to their art collection.

Price at time of publish: From $18.50

alltoohouston Lover Kitchen Towels

Buy at Etsy.com

These dish towels are made for Swifties who spend time cooking and baking and hold their kitchen space sacred. Each towel features lyrics from the Lover album, and their black-and-white design complements any aesthetic. These towels are sure to have your Swiftie “dancing ‘round the kitchen in the refrigerator light.”

Price at time of publish: $11.20

NONTAI Taylor Swift Inspired Necklace

Buy at Amazon.com

We can’t decide which one of these Swift-inspired necklaces is our favorite to gift. Choose from styles that say 1989, Anti-Hero, All Too Well, Red, Lover, Speak Now, Swift’s signature, and more. Available in both gold and silver, this dainty and delicate necklace is a beautiful gift for all the jewelry lovers in your life.

Price at time of publish: $11.98

Baboon Art US Taylor Swift Inspired Stickers

Buy at Etsy.com

For all the Swiftie in your life who loves scrapbooking, we can't think of a better gift than this 100-pack of stickers. These versatile decals add a Swiftie touch to not just scrapbooks but also laptops or water bottles. Each one showcases a lyric, name, or symbol, and with a wide variety of fonts and colors, the creative opportunities are endless.

Price at time of publish: $13.09

Take Our Word For It

Dhara Patel is the project manager for PEOPLE.com's shopping team. Before this role, she was a social media manager for South Asian New York Fashion Week and a publisher partnerships manager in affiliate marketing. Dhara has an affinity for products rooted in her culture. She's particularly fond of testing products containing ingredients like turmeric, amla, ashwagandha, and new hair oils. She's constantly searching for the newest AAPI-founded or owned products and loves seeing how beauty and skincare products work on her sensitive, medium-tan complexion.

Read the original article on People.