This $24 bedside lamp turns on with a finger tap and comes with USB ports to charge your phone

Any piece of bedside tech should be as easy to use as possible, right? Well, the folks at Yarra-Decor agree with this sentiment and created a dimmable bedside lamp that turns on with the easiest gesture possible: the tap of your finger.

Currently on sale for just $24 — that’s 20% off its original retail price — this No. 1 best-selling bedside lamp is a huge customer favorite on Amazon. In fact, it has over 13,000 five-star reviews, and thousands of shoppers say it’s a compact lamp that packs a serious punch.

The Yarra-Decor Dimmable Bedside Lamp offers three brightness levels (low, medium and high). To switch to each intensity, simply tap on the lamp’s base until your desired brightness level appears.

This lamp is perfect for mood and accent lighting, reading lighting or fully bright lighting that completely illuminates a room.

Shoppers also love that this lamp comes with two high-quality built-in USB charging ports. These come in handy when you need to charge your phone, e-reader, speaker, headphones or diffuser while you sleep. Also, both USB-charging ports work whether the lamp is on or off.

The Yarra-Decor Dimmable Bedside Lamp comes with an LED bulb and is available in eight colors and materials ranging from Gray (pictured above) to Wood.

Reviewers were stunned by how well this lamp works and how well-crafted it is. One shopper noted that the touch sensitivity is pretty impressive.

“It takes no pressure and works everywhere you touch, including the wood bits,” the five-star reviewer wrote. “The included LED bulb works well and is bright enough to light a desk with other ambient light in the room.”

