At €24.40, Is It Time To Put Albioma (EPA:ABIO) On Your Watch List?

Albioma (EPA:ABIO), which is in the renewable energy business, and is based in France, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTPA over the last few months, increasing to €35.60 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €23.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Albioma's current trading price of €24.40 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Albioma’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Albioma worth?

The stock is currently trading at €24.40 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 47% compared to my intrinsic value of €16.56. This means that the opportunity to buy Albioma at a good price has disappeared! Furthermore, Albioma’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Albioma generate?

ENXTPA:ABIO Past and Future Earnings, March 22nd 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 53% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Albioma. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ABIO’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ABIO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ABIO for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ABIO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Albioma. You can find everything you need to know about Albioma in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Albioma, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.