With 24.3% CAGR, 3D Printing Market Size Worth USD 83.90 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global 3D printing market size is projected to reach USD 83.90 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Pune, India, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printing market size was valued at USD 15.10 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 18.33 billion in 2022 to USD 83.90 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. Major driving factors such as promptly surging digitization, bolstering implementation of progressive technologies like Industry 4.0, smart factories, robotics, Machine Learning (ML), and others are predicted to thrust the demand for online 3D printing for simulation intentions. Fortune Business Insights publishes this information in its report, titled, “3D Printing Market Forecast, 2023-2029.”


Industry Development:

Optomec Inc. delivered a 3D printed electronics system to the U.S.-based healthcare manufacturer. The system will be used for production of diagnostic medical devices.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

24.3%

2029 Value Projection

USD 83.90 Billion

Base Year

2021

3D Printing Market Size in 2021

USD 15.10 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

130

Segments covered

Component, Technology, Application, End-User and Geography


Key Takeaways

  • 3D printing market size in North America was USD 5.72 Billion in 2021

  • Manufacturers' growing investments in 3D technology to boost the market

  • In 2021, the automotive industry held a maximum share

  • By technology, fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) technology holds the maximum share

  • Asia Pacific is witnessing the highest share in the global market




Driving Factors:

  • Crucial Investments of Governments and Tech Mega-Companies to Nurture Market Growth

  • Numerous nations across the world are facing substantial digital disturbances in progressive production technologies.

  • The U.S. is a possible user of 3D technology. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Department of Defense involved this technology as an indispensable ability in their budget.

  • Even tech software mega companies such as Autodesk, Microsoft, and HP have unveiled products intended at additive and 3D printing manufacturing.

Segments:

On the basis of component, the market has been studied for hardware, software, and services.
Based on technology, the market has been divided into FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS/SLM, Polyjet, Multi Jet Fusion, DLP, Binder Jetting, EBM, CLIP/CDLP, SDL, and LOM.
Industrial 3D printing has application in prototyping, production, proof of concept, and others. Due to widespread acceptance of the prototyping process across various vertical industries, the prototyping represented the largest market share in 2021.
Geographically, the market is divided into five major regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead due to Increasing Spending in Advanced Countries

North America held the largest 3D printing market share in the global market primarily owing to surging spending on progressive manufacturing technologies by established nations such as Canada and the U.S.

Europe holds the second-highest market share in the global market. The demand for this technology is elevated among small and medium-sized industries that necessitate great-speed, dependable, and low-cost examples for manufacturing intentions.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the biggest CAGR during the forecast period.


List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

  • The ExOne Company (Germany)

  • voxeljet AG (Germany)

  • Materialise NV (Belgium)

  • Made in Space, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Envisiontec, Inc. (Germany)

  • Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.)

  • HP, Inc. (U.S.)

  • General Electric Company (GE Additive) (U.S.)

  • Autodesk Inc. (U.S.)

Major Table of Contents:

  • Global 3D Printing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2023-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Hardware

      • Software

      • Services

    • By Technology (USD)

      • Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

      • Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

      • Stereolithography (SLA)

      • Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)/ Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

      • Polyjet

      • Multi Jet Fusion

      • Digital Light Processing (DLP)

      • Binder Jetting

      • Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

      • Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)/ Continuous Digital Light Projection (CDLP)

      • Selective Deposition Lamination (SDL)

      • Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

    • By Application (USD)

      • Prototyping

      • Production

      • Proof of Concept

      • Others (R&D, Tooling, and Others)

    • By End User (USD)

      • Automotive

      • Aerospace and Defense

      • Healthcare

      • Architecture and Construction

      • Consumer Products

      • Education

      • Others (Food, Fashion, and Others)

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia-Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America 3D Printing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Component (USD)

      • Hardware

      • Software

      • Services

    • By Technology (USD)

      • Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

      • Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

      • Stereolithography (SLA)

      • Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)/ Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

      • Polyjet

      • Multi Jet Fusion

      • Digital Light Processing (DLP)

      • Binder Jetting

      • Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

      • Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)/ Continuous Digital Light Projection (CDLP)

      • Selective Deposition Lamination (SDL)

      • Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

    • By Application (USD)

      • Prototyping

      • Production

      • Proof of Concept

      • Others (R&D, Tooling, and Others)

    • By End User (USD)

      • Automotive

      • Aerospace and Defense

      • Healthcare

      • Architecture and Construction

      • Consumer Products

      • Education

      • Others (Food, Fashion, and Others)

    • By Country (USD)

      • United States

      • Canada

TOC Continued…!


FAQs

How big is the 3D printing market?

3D printing market size was USD 15.10 Billion in 2021.

How fast is the 3D printing market growing?

The 3D printing market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2029


Related Reports:

Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

3D Printing Gases Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

3D Printing Materials Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Analysis, Global Size and Industry Share Forecast


