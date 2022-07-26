With 24.2% CAGR, Network Automation Market Worth USD 22.58 billion by 2027
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Network Automation Market size is projected to reach USD 22.58 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period
Pune, India, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Network Automation Market Size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 22.58 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 24.2% between 2021 and 2027. This growth is attributable to the surging investment in development and implementation of advanced technologies and the increasing adoption of connected devices that favour the adoption of innovative network automation solutions globally. Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 4.00 billion in 2019 and is projected to showcase an exponential growth in the forthcoming years.
Industry Development:
June 2022 – Anuta Networks announced its partnership with Juniper Networks to integrate its advanced ATOM platform into Juniper’s existing network automation portfolio. The partnership is anticipated to cement their position in the market and further aid in catering to the increasing demand for innovative network automation services.
Report Scope & Segmentation
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2019 to 2027
Forecast Period 2019 to 2027 CAGR
24.2%
2027 Value Projection
USD 22.58 billion
Base Year
2019
Network Automation Market Size in 2019
USD 4.00 billion
Historical Data for
2016 to 2018
No. of Pages
180
Segments covered
Component, Network Type, Deployment Organization Size End User and Geography
Network Automation Market Growth Drivers
Growing Need for IT Automation in Businesses to Bolster Market Growth
Surge in Adoption of Connected Devices to Enhance the Market Growth
Complexities Associated with Network Automation to Impede the Market Growth
Rising Digitization Amid Pandemic to Propel Growth
The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the Network Automation Market growth due to rising digitization in several industries. Also, leading companies from various sectors have adopted recent technologies to simplify their business operations and ease the work process. Furthermore, the companies implemented recent technologies to adopt work from home/remote work culture. These factors bolstered the market growth and expansion during the pandemic.
Drivers and Restraints:
Reduced Investments in Development of New Automation Services amid COVID-19 to Hinder Growth
The economic loss suffered by the SMEs since the first quarter of 2022, has propelled them to cut down expenses on business operations. This has led to a temporary reduction in the investments on the development of new advanced network automation solutions by the companies that is leading to a restraint market growth globally. However, post-pandemic, the introduction of 5G technology, along with the increasing need for the adoption of digitalization in business processes is expected to favor the market growth in the near future.
Network automation is a process that involves automation of networks and their services that include operations, planning, deployment, and optimization, among others. Additionally, it adopts advanced software to provide security and efficient management to maximize network functionality for the business processes across the globe.
SEGMENTATION
Solution Segment to Hold Highest Market Share Backed by Surging Adoption of Automated Solutions
The solutions segment, based on the component, is expected to experience considerable growth backed by the increasing adoption of these solutions by operation teams to deliver efficient business processes.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
North America to Remain Dominant; Rising Investment in 5G Project to Promote Growth
Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global network automation market during the forecast period. The region stood at USD 1.33 billion in 2019 and is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising investment in 5G projects in the region. Additionally, the growing focus on deploying advanced wireless network automation solutions by the major companies in the region will favor market growth.
Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase significant growth owing to the increasing need for network optimization and compliance management backed by the surging number of internet subscribers in the region between 2022 and 2027.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Key Players Focus on Business Transformation by Partnering Other Companies
The global network automation market comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to gain a major chunk and further maintain a stronghold. They are doing so by focusing on partnering with other companies to develop advanced solutions and boost their sales revenue. Furthermore, other key players are adopting strategies such as the introduction of new products, facility expansion, and merger and acquisition to maintain their presence in the fiercely competitive global marketplace.
List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Network Automation Market:
6Connect, Inc. (California, United States)
Anuta Networks International, LLC (Dublin, Ireland)
AppViewX, Inc. (New York, United States)
Apstra, Inc. (California, United States)
Arista Networks, Inc. (California, United States)
BlueCat Networks, Inc. (Toronto, Ontario)
BMC Software, Inc. (Texas, United States)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States)
Cumulus Networks, Inc. (California, United States)
Entuity, Inc. (London, United Kingdom)
Fujitsu Ltd (Tokyo, Japan)
HCL Technologies, Ltd (Noida, India)
HelpSystems, LLC. (Minnesota, United States)
IBM Corporation (New York, United States)
Infoblox (California, United States)
Intraway Corporation (Argentina)
IPsoft, Inc. (New York, United States)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, United States)
NetBrain Technologies, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)
Onapsis Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)
Red Hat, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)
Riverbed Technology, Inc. (California, United States)
Veriflow Systems, Inc. (United States)
VMware, Inc. (California, United States)
Table of Content:
Global Network Automation Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019
Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations
Primary Interviewee’s Key Responses
Companies Profiled
Overview
Key Management
Headquarters etc
Offerings/Business Segments
Key Details
Employee Size
Key Financials
Past and Current Revenue
Gross Margin
Geographical Share
Business Segment Share
Recent Developments
Annexure / Appendix
Global Network Automation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027
By Component (Value)
Solution
Network Automation Tools
Intent-Based Networking
Services
Professional
Managed
By Network Type (Value)
Physical Network
Virtual Network
Hybrid Network
By Deployment (Value)
On-Premises
Cloud
By Organization Size Type (Value)
Large Enterprise
SMEs
By End User (Value)
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Education
Others
By Region (Value)
North America
South America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
North America Network Automation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027
By Component (Value)
Solution
Network Automation Tools
Intent-Based Networking
Services
Professional
Managed
By Network Type (Value)
Physical Network
Virtual Network
Hybrid Network
By Deployment (Value)
On-Premises
Cloud
By Organization Size Type (Value)
Large Enterprise
SMEs
By End User (Value)
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Education
Others
