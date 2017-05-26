232 pitches! UCLA freshman gets 4-hour softball win

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- UCLA pitcher Rachel Garcia went the distance, and it was a really long road to the finish.

Garcia threw 232 pitches in 11 innings for the complete-game win in the Bruins' 8-7 victory against Mississippi in the opener of the NCAA softball super regionals.

Garcia struck out 12 and walked five Thursday night at Easton Stadium. The redshirt freshman also homered in the second inning and hit a two-out single in the 10th, beginning a two-run rally.

Her previous high pitch count was 129.

Her opponent was no slouch, either. Kaitlin Lee threw 191 pitches for the Rebels (43-19).

The Bruins (46-13) won on Madeline Jelenicki's game-ending RBI single off Lee with two out. The best-of-three series resumes Friday night.