€230m later, Chelsea have the edge over Brighton – although four former Seagulls almost cost Blues

€230m later, Chelsea have the edge over Brighton – although four former Seagulls almost cost Blues

Chelsea conceded a horrific opening goal on Saturday against Brighton after a major mix up at the back.

One of the commentators noted that bizarrely, all four players involved on the Blues’ side of the gaffe were former Seagulls players.

Moises Caicedo who shielded the ball in his own box instead of clearing it, defender Levi Colwill (on loan on the South Coast two years ago) who then had to clear it but hit an onrushing attacker, Marc Cucurella who got in a tangle underneath the clearance and failed to clear it as it dropped, and then Robert Sanchez in goal, who came for the loose ball and didn’t get it.

There was no implication of a conspiracy, of Seagulls sent to take down the Blues from inside, but it was a curious coincidence to note. What is even stranger to think about is how much of the team we were facing had been funded by our own spending.

The purchases of Caicedo, Cucurella, Sanchez and the cash spent on manager Graham Potter and his staff totals about €230m. That’s curiously close to the €230m spent by the Seagulls this summer as they made a major restructure of the team.

Chelsea flex muscles to step ahead of impressive Brighton

This ownership have quite clearly been inspired by a lot of what Brighton do, and have not been afraid to simply take players or staff members from them too. So beating them so comfortable will have been a nice staging post to show that we’re moving ahead of them rather than being stuck trailing in their wake, funding their next clever purchases by overpaying for their last one.

The season has a long way to go, but the Blues do look to have made a step change in the right direction.