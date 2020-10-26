26 On-Trend Blazers To Add To Your Closet ASAP

Blzr szn is a year round 24/7 affair. In the desert where the temps are hot during the day and cold at night? There’s a blazer for that. Heading for a crisp walk after work? There’s a blazer for that. Seriously, it’s about time we acknowledge the blazer’s place in the Classic Pieces to Own Hall of Fame alongside trench coats, puffer coats, quilted coats, and other outerwear items.



Plaid, oversized, colorful blazers were first perceived as a drive-by trend, one that would dissipate in the next few seasons. But brands found a way to innovate and keep them feeling fresh, with an update every single season. Whether the new features are plaid prints, a double breasted cut, or a belted waist, we’re 100% convinced at this point that we’ll never tire of blazers.



Click through for the 26 blazers to shop and add to your growing collection.



There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.





Mango Tweed Blazer, $, available at Tweed Blazer, $, available at Mango More

& Other Stories Oversized Single Breasted Blazer, $, available at Oversized Single Breasted Blazer, $, available at & Other Stories More

Everlane The Oversized Blazer, $, available at The Oversized Blazer, $, available at Everlane More

Zara Oversized Velvet Blazer, $, available at Oversized Velvet Blazer, $, available at Zara More