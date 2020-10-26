26 On-Trend Blazers To Add To Your Closet ASAP

Michelle Li
Blzr szn is a year round 24/7 affair. In the desert where the temps are hot during the day and cold at night? There’s a blazer for that. Heading for a crisp walk after work? There’s a blazer for that. Seriously, it’s about time we acknowledge the blazer’s place in the Classic Pieces to Own Hall of Fame alongside trench coats, puffer coats, quilted coats, and other outerwear items.

Plaid, oversized, colorful blazers were first perceived as a drive-by trend, one that would dissipate in the next few seasons. But brands found a way to innovate and keep them feeling fresh, with an update every single season. Whether the new features are plaid prints, a double breasted cut, or a belted waist, we’re 100% convinced at this point that we’ll never tire of blazers.

Click through for the 26 blazers to shop and add to your growing collection.

There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Oversized Blazers



Mango Tweed Blazer, $, available at Mango
& Other Stories Oversized Single Breasted Blazer, $, available at & Other Stories
Everlane The Oversized Blazer, $, available at Everlane
Zara Oversized Velvet Blazer, $, available at Zara
DKNY Faux Leather-Paneled Crepe Blazer, $, available at The Outnet
Plaid Blazers

Frank & Oak TENCEL™ Lyocell Plaid Blazer, $, available at Frank & Oak
allegra k Plaid Work Formal Blazer, $, available at Amazon
Madewell Larsen Blazer, $, available at Madewell
Free People Ashby Blazer, $, available at Free People
Belted Blazers

Anthropologie Zada Metallic Blazer, $, available at Anthropologie
Good American Exec Tie Waist Blazer, $, available at Good American
Topshop Belted Blazer, $, available at ASOS
Studio Daari Wool Blend Asymmetric Jacket, $, available at Verishop
Missguided Chocolate Co Ord Faux Leather Tailored Blazer, $, available at Missguided
A New Day Tie Waist Blazer, $, available at Target
Double-Breasted Blazers

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Rodeo Double-Breasted Blazer With Sailor Buttons, $, available at 11 Honore
MICHAEL Michael Kors Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Blazer, $, available at Net-A-Porter
Kimberly Goldson EBS Floral Print Jacket, $, available at Kimberly Goldson
H&M Double-Breasted Jacket, $, available at H&M
Current/Elliott The Demi Blazer, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
J.Crew Double-Breasted Blazer, $, available at J.Crew
Alice + Olivia Bergen Double Breasted Loose Blazer, $, available at Shopbop
Wool Blazers

Ganni Wool Suiting Blazer, $, available at Ganni
Ellos Plus Size Long Wool Blend Blazer, $, available at Walmart
Reformation Camley Blazer, $, available at Reformation
Uniqlo U Wool-Jersey Blend Jacket, $, available at Uniqlo

