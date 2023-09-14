23 Sharp Ways to Style a Blazer Dress

It's a blazer. It's a dress. It's both!

There’s nothing quite like a blazer dress when it comes to high-impact style in a simple, one-piece outfit. As we’ve seen suiting make a big comeback in a post-sweatpants world, we’ve also seen variations of crisp blazer outfits allow for multiple interpretations of a business-inspired look, including this dress version which just might be the easiest way to do it. Forget fussy layers — a blazer dress has all that bold effect all on its own.

Although it’s an all-in-one outfit, a blazer dress can still feel intimidating to wear. Despite their roots in corporate attire, the dress versions often veer into sexy territory, with mini lengths or plunging necklines, making them feel too daring for the actual office, and more appropriate for a night out. But you can make this look work for a myriad of daytime occasions if you want to. With a blazer dress, it’s all about the cut, the material, and of course, what you’re styling it with. Wearing a more relaxed fit, choosing a lightweight and breezy material like linen, or pairing with laid-back boots can all offer fresh new ways to wear a blazer dress.

Take a look at the following 25 blazer dress outfits spotted on red carpets or out on the streets, to see just how many ways you can rock the look.

Classic Black with a Brooch

Black is the gold standard for blazer dresses. It’s chic, it works for every occasion, it can be styled a zillion ways. We love the addition of a sparkly brooch for a little personalization.

With Strappy Sandals

The pistachio shade of this relaxed blazer dress is so unexpected. You could style this with neutral boots, but the pink accessories are way more fun.

'80s-Inspired

This short sleeved white blazer dress and coordinating pumps are giving retro '80s with a modern twist. Add a pair of sleek sunnies and chunky gold hoops, and now you’ve got a polished look.



Plaid and Sleeveless

It may be double the fun for these twins, but this sleeveless plaid blazer dress would make a perfect, back-to-school-inspired fall outfit for anyone. Pair it with a sleek black belt and bag.



Monochromatic Aquamarine

Dylan Mulvaney's relaxed fit, bright blue number with head-to-toe matching accessories — even the eyeliner — takes the blazer dress from all business to a fun night out.



Pinstripes and Cowboy Boots

For an unexpected pairing, trying a classic, pinstriped blazer dress with a pair of scarlet cowboy boots.



Saved by the Bell

Recall your school uniform days with a tweed blazer dress and lots of plaid accessories. Here, Chriselle Lim committed to the scholarly look with a blouse-and-tie combo, plaid knee-high socks, and multi-toned Mary Janes.



Crisp and Neutral

We love this well fitted double-breasted beige version seen on model Shanina Shaik. Her sleek hair and minimalist hoop earrings let the dress stand on its own.



Mondrian-Inspired

Be a walking work of modern art in a blazer dress with a colorful print blazer dress. With a statement piece like this, a pair of classic pumps and sunglasses are all you need to let the dress shine.



Lavender Haze

If traditional suiting colors of black, navy, and beige just aren’t your style, there’s still a blazer dress for you. This pastel version, with glittery buttons and matching accessories, is a softer, more traditionally feminine spin on the look.

Buttery Yellow

Here’s another soft color option: a sweet, golden blazer dress with ruching and side buttons to switch the style up even more. With this summery color, a pair of earthy sandals is just the right match.



Khaki with Statement Boots

Beige is anything but boring when you add a pair of yellow, cut-out boots. We appreciate the bold cuff detail on this blazer dress, adding a high-fashion edge to a boardroom style.



A Very Strong Shoulder

A statement piece, you said? Look no further. The exaggerated shoulder of this classic black blazer, paired with feathery stilettos, is an absolute showstopper.



White and Gold

A perfect warmer weather combo: white and gold. The draped style of this blazer dress is elegant but relaxed. Just add some dangly gold earrings and you’re ready to go.



Showy Pinstripes

This isn’t your father’s pinstripe. With a skinny tie, studded stilettos, and a striking red lip, the vibe is '80s music video in the best way.



With a Tulle Skirt

Most blazer dresses stick to a basic silhouette, but more avant-garde versions are out there — like this full skirted, tulle number.



Over Bright Tights

If rockstar is more your aesthetic, this is the blazer dress styling for you. A deep plunging neckline paired with a choker, plus bright blue, laced up tights just looks so cool.

With a Major Boot

For most of these looks, the blazer dress is the focus. But the piece can also hold its own when used as the neutral top to the most statement-y boots, as seen here on Rita Ora.



Bold Floral

When you think of a blazer dress, you’re probably thinking of a version in a solid color — but why not consider a pattern to mix things up? Stripes are a standard, but a cheerful floral really changes the feel of this style.



Navy with Patterned Tights

Trust Eva Longoria to nail the chicest blazer dress combo: navy blue with patterned black tights. With her tousled hair and sunglasses, this is exactly how you do effortless cool.



Head-to-Toe Leather

Business meets badass when you make it a leather blazer dress. You can commit to the rebel vibes with vinyl boots as seen here, or just pair it with a simple flat for a more low-key look.



Menswear Inspired

The oversized fit of this blazer and shirt combo feels borrowed from the boys in the best way possible. We absolutely love it with knee-high suede boots.



Western Influence

The stitching in Florence Pugh’s blazer dress is a fun nod to Western shirting, but styling it with white pumps and minimal jewelry kept the look simple and fresh.



