23 sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against women, children in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): As many as 23 persons were sentenced to life imprisonment from October 19 to October 20 in connection with cases of crime against women and children, said State Home Department, Uttar Pradesh.

"Under the Mission Shakti Abhiyan, from October 19 to October 20, the prosecution department was successfully able to seek life imprisonment for 23 accused, imprisonment and penalty to 31 accused in connection with cases of crime against women and children," the department said in a release on Tuesday

"In 49 cases related to women and child crimes, the bail of the accused was dismissed and 28 goons were externed," it added.

Uttar Pradesh government launched 6-month long women empowerment programme 'Mission Shakti' to raise awareness and tackle crime against women in the state. The initiative began on October 17, the first day of 'Shardiya Navratri' and will continue for the next six months till the 'Chaitra Navratri' in April.

As part of 'Mission Shakti', Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi launched the official website upprosecution.upsdc.gov.in and Youtube channel UP Prosecution.

In a similar development, female constables in district police lines participated in the virtual interaction programme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as part of Mission Shakti, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Tuesday.

The initiatives like gender-based sensitisation, training, corporate activity, voice messages, interviews, programmes in Durga Puja and other cultural pandals should be organised to create greater awareness under 'Mission Shakti, said an official release of the state government.

"These programmes will be organised in all the 521 blocks, 59,000-gram panchayats, 630 urban local bodies and 1,535 police stations in the 75 districts of the state. Women nodal officers appointed by the government in all the districts for the execution and monitoring of the campaign will try to create awareness about the helplines - 1090, 181, 1076, 108 and 102," the release stated. (ANI)